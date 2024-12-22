This is the video I recorded on the latest 2004 data collected by Major Tom Haviland.
https://rumble.com/v61nclw-2024-white-blood-clot-survey.html
Here are some of the pictures I have been sent by embalmers. These have been washed out of the arterial and venous circulation, after death, prior to injecting embarking fluid in to the corpses.
I have no way of verifying these pictures, but know and trust the embalmers who sent them to me.
For my age group, old, retired and cynical I was assured Natural Immunity would protect me from Covid.
.........It did.
I am 100% immune from the Fake Vaxx side effects because I did not take it!
World law enforcement agencies must arrest Walensky, Birx, Fauci, Daszak and all DOD, CIA, CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA, HHS and big pharma and big tech. executives involved.
Fraud and homicide are ...not included in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals!
Nuremberg Code and RICO laws apply now! The DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!