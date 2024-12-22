This is the video I recorded on the latest 2004 data collected by Major Tom Haviland.

https://rumble.com/v61nclw-2024-white-blood-clot-survey.html

Here are some of the pictures I have been sent by embalmers. These have been washed out of the arterial and venous circulation, after death, prior to injecting embarking fluid in to the corpses.

I have no way of verifying these pictures, but know and trust the embalmers who sent them to me.