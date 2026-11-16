The persecution of Christians is rising around the world, and most of the mainstream media is barely reporting it. Here is what the evidence actually says.

On this channel and in these pages, I try to look in detail at the stories the mainstream media skips over. This is one of them.

A recent report on the global persecution of Christians described church attacks, worshippers burned alive, and child brides forced to convert to Islam. The only major British outlet I saw give it real coverage was the Daily Mail. That alone should tell us something.

The detail that stopped me was about women and girls. Girls, not only women. According to the report, during the peak decade of jihadist kidnappings, Christians made up around 95% of the women and girls held captive. Many were pressured to abandon their faith, subjected to sexual violence, and forced to ‘marry’ their abductors. (For marriage, read ongoing rape servitude).

If you read nothing else, read this: there is a real and growing problem here. Almost every source I have checked shows the trend rising since the mid-2010s. And as we will see, violent attacks are increasing in Europe too.

One in seven

According to Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List, more than 388 million Christians now face high levels of persecution or discrimination for their faith. That is one in seven Christians worldwide, and 8 million more than the year before.

The list also ranks the ten most dangerous countries to be a Christian as North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria, Nigeria, Pakistan, Libya and Iran.

In the reporting year to September 2025, Open Doors recorded:

· 4,849 Christians killed for faith-related reasons, up from 4,476 the year before

· 4,712 detained, arrested or imprisoned without trial

· 3,632 churches and Christian properties attacked

· 224,129 forced from their homes or into hiding

Those killings are not spread evenly. Nigeria alone accounted for 3,490 of them, leaving 1,359 across the rest of the world. Syria saw the biggest single-year rise in the list’s history, jumping from 18th to 6th.

The wider picture is just as stark. Aid to the Church in Need’s Religious Freedom in the World report finds 62 countries with serious violations of religious freedom: 24 classed as persecution and 38 as discrimination. Around 5.4 billion people, or 64.7% of the world’s population, live in those countries.

Nigeria: a modern slave trade

Nigeria is the epicentre. More Christians were killed there in the last Open Doors reporting year than in every other country combined, and 2026 has been no better.

The Nigerian civil liberties group Intersociety estimates that between January and August 2026, at least 3,083 Christians were killed and 3,193 abducted. That is eight months, not even a full year. Over 3,000 people taken from their homes in eight months looks to me like a modern slave trade.

Intersociety’s figures are its own estimates and are not independently verified, but they point in the same direction as every other source.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom describes Nigeria as facing a severe crisis of religious violence. That is no overstatement.

Who could forget Chibok?

On 14 April 2014, Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from their school in Borno State. I remember Michelle Obama holding up a sign at the time. I don’t know what has been done since, but I do know the outcome. Survivors describe forced marriage at a very young age, sexual violence, captivity and forced conversion. Twelve years on, more than 80 of those girls are still missing.

Think about that. More than a decade of complete captivity, with no control over what you do, over your own body, or over who has access to it. It is unthinkable. Yet that is the reality.

And Chibok was not a one-off. In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were taken from their school in Dapchi. You don’t need much imagination to work out why these groups want girls.

Pakistan: blasphemy as a weapon

In Pakistan, the blasphemy laws have become a catch-all. Anyone can get almost anyone into serious trouble simply by claiming they insulted Islam, and the charge potentially carries the death penalty.

The numbers exploded. Human Rights Watch reports 11 blasphemy cases in 2020 and 9 in 2021, then at least 475 registered in 2024. Its 2025 investigation found accusations being used to extort money and seize land, with Christians and Ahmadis especially hit. Whole communities have been driven from their homes.

The Ahmadis are worth a word. They are a minority community who regard themselves as Muslim, yet Pakistani law forbids them from calling themselves Muslims. They are targeted alongside Christians, often under the same blasphemy pretext.

There is a double standard here that I find hard to ignore. In Britain, mocking and blaspheming Christianity is treated as normal; it is one of the reasons I stopped watching the BBC. Simultaneous, strangely enough, other forms of blasphemy, here and elsewhere in the world, can provoke a violent reaction.

There is some better news. After Pakistan banned the hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) in October 2025, registered blasphemy cases fell by roughly two-thirds. But the laws remain on the books, and minorities still live in fear of a false accusation.

Europe: fewer incidents, more violence

It would be comforting to think this is only happening far away. It isn’t.

The Vienna-based Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) recorded 2,211 anti-Christian hate crimes across Europe in 2024. That is slightly down from 2,444 in 2023, which sounds like good news.

But, and it is a big but, the attacks became more violent:

· Personal attacks on Christians rose from 232 to 274, even though France and the UK supplied no data on personal attacks for 2024. (It would be interesting to know why this data presentation deficit occurs)?

· Arson attacks on churches and Christian sites nearly doubled, to 94, with a third of them in Germany

· Most incidents were in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Austria

The 2024 figures are the latest available. I would be very surprised if things have improved since.

OIDAC also reports growing legal pressure on Christians in Europe, including prosecutions for peaceful expressions of faith. That chimes with my own experience. Here in the UK, many people are no longer sure what they are allowed to say, and voicing an opinion can attract the attention of the authorities. Who would have thought that could happen in Europe?

Where the violence comes from

The reports point to two main engines: Islamist militancy and authoritarian states. Aid to the Church in Need finds religious extremism a main driver of persecution in 15 countries, and authoritarian rule a main driver in 19.

The jihadist groups are depressingly familiar:

· Islamic State and its affiliates, active in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo

· Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, including JNIM in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and al-Shabaab in Somalia, plus a presence in Yemen and Syria

· Boko Haram, rooted in north-east Nigeria and the Lake Chad basin

This is where most of the violent and sexual persecution of Christians comes from. But weak and authoritarian governments, warlords, religious nationalism, armed conflict and organised crime all feed the unrest that lets it continue.

In North Korea, Eritrea and Iran, it is the state itself doing the persecuting.

A little better news

Not everywhere is getting worse. Bangladesh saw a reported 20% drop in violence, though it has not gone away. Vietnam left the Open Doors top 50. Sri Lanka has also improved. And as noted above, Pakistan’s blasphemy cases have fallen sharply since the TLP ban.

Check the evidence yourself

As always, don’t take my word for it. These are the primary sources behind this piece. Several are free, detailed downloads, and the evidence across them is consistent.

· Pew Research Center: Religious Restrictions Around the World

· Open Doors: World Watch List 2026

· House of Commons Library briefing

· UK Government: Review into Christian persecution a catalyst for action

· The Bishop of Truro’s Independent Review for the Foreign Secretary

· Aid to the Church in Need: Persecuted and Forgotten?

· Aid to the Church in Need: Religious Freedom in the World 2025

· USCIRF 2026 Annual Report

· OIDAC Europe Report 2025

· Human Rights Watch: “A Conspiracy to Grab the Land” (Pakistan, 2025)

· Intersociety Nigeria figures, January to August 2026 (via Arise News)

· Daily Mail: report coverage

You can never again say you did not know

I want to close with words attributed to William Wilberforce, the MP who led the campaign to abolish the slave trade in the British Empire. Speaking to the House of Commons in 1791, he told his fellow MPs that, having heard the evidence, ‘they could choose to look the other way, but could never again say they did not know’.

Those words should unsettle us. The evidence is now in front of us. Persecution of Christians is rising worldwide, and it is rising in Europe too. It is outrageous to target anyone for their faith, and by most measures Christians are among the most persecuted groups on earth.

We need far more mainstream coverage of this, and we need to be aware of it ourselves. I find it genuinely disturbing once you start to take it in. But we can no longer say we did not know.