A conversation with Canadian MP Mr. Dean Allison and lead counsel Mr. Shawn Buckley

Not many elected politicians are willing to sit in a committee room on Parliament Hill and spend four days listening to people that most of their colleagues would rather not hear from.

Dean Allison, a Conservative MP for more than 22 years, did just that. The result was the Allison Inquiry: four days of hearings in Ottawa, with simultaneous French translation, focused on Canadians who say they were injured by the COVID-19 vaccines.

I recently spoke to Dean Allison, who chaired the inquiry, and to Shawn Buckley, its lead counsel. Mr. Buckley is a lawyer who has practised criminal/constitutional law for 32 years. His job was to interview the witnesses, prepare them, and draw out their evidence at the hearings. What follows is their account of how it came about, what they heard, and where they think it goes next.

A chance meeting in Ottawa

The inquiry started, as Shawn puts it, “very humbly.” He and his wife Teresa had been the main organisers of Canada’s earlier National Citizens Inquiry. Last October they were crossing the country in an old Volkswagen van, holding events. On 23 October they were on Parliament Hill when a friend suggested they meet a local MP, Dean Allison.

During that meeting, Mr. Allison mentioned something he’d wanted to do for years. “I’ve been wanting to hold an inquiry,” Shawn remembers him saying, “just to listen to Canadians that are injured by the COVID-19 vaccines.”

What struck Shawn was how Dean phrased it. “He would say things like, ‘Why can’t I do that? Why can’t I just listen?’ Already there was this understanding that this was forbidden territory.”

The Shawn and Teresa said they might be willing to help, but nothing was agreed. They drove home to Edmonton, a trip of more than a week. A couple of months later, Shawn says, Teresa felt divinely prompted to follow up, and the meetings began.

Dean had good reason to hesitate. His main staffer warned him that he could lose his place in the party caucus and that the media would destroy him. On one call, Shawn recalls, Dean gave “reason after reason” for why he couldn’t go ahead. Shawn, who says all four organisers share a Christian faith, stopped him: “You’re telling us why you can’t, but that’s not the issue. The issue is, are you supposed to?”

About ten days later, Dean came back with his answer. He felt he was supposed to do it, “regardless of the consequences.”

I considered this to be a courageous move and stance to take.

Building the plane while flying it

The decision was made around 10th May. The hearings were set for 8th September. “We have no organisation, no funds, no volunteers organised,” Shawn says. They announced the inquiry on 4th June, in such a rush that, in a bilingual country, the French website was finished at around 4 o’clock on the morning of the launch press conference.

Dean describes the process as moving forward step by step without always knowing the next step. “Like Teresa said, we were building the plane as we were flying it.” He’s clear about who made it possible: “This inquiry never happens if it isn’t with the help of Shawn and Teresa Buckley. I’m going to do the political stuff, but I don’t have the paid staff, and they had access to volunteers.”

Getting other MPs involved was hard at first. Early sounding-out found no one willing to sit at the table. In the end, the organisers emailed all 343 members of Parliament across every party. Ten Conservative MPs turned up. Dean also says they eventually had the support of the party leader.

The press conferences built momentum. According to Dean, the first got around 100,000 views within a day. At the second, a woman named Michelle Worton spoke about her injury, and one clip of her had about a million and a half views. By the third, Dr Charles Hoffe, a physician whose licence regulators have tried to take away, spoke out forcefully. Dean admits he wasn’t sure what to expect, “but what he was speaking was truth... it’s hard to speak against people telling their story.”

The opening witness was US Senator Ron Johnson. Dean believes no sitting senator had ever testified before a committee of any kind in the Canadian Parliament. Buckley says that a couple of days after Mr. Johnson’s evidence, the senator emailed to say, “You’ve moved the needle already.” The inquiry’s footage has now been extensively viewed all around the world.

Stories first, experts second

From the start, Dean insisted that the hearings centre on individuals, “peppered” with expert witnesses for context. “If we don’t give a context, no one will have any idea what they’re doing,” he says. Experts included someone from the military and Rodney Palmer, who spoke on government messaging and the media. Again and again, Dean says, he’d mention a kind of witness he wanted, and the Buckleys already knew the right person.

The human stories were the point. “I’ve always said we want to give people permission to speak publicly about their injuries, and they’ve not been allowed to do that since COVID,” Dean told me. “They’ve been gaslit. They’ve been marginalised. Their families have disowned them, their friends.”

He says witnesses described doctors who either didn’t recognise their injury, felt unable to discuss it, or feared trouble if they did. “If you can’t have a conversation, people can’t actually begin the healing process.”

As a politician, Dean sees an obvious contradiction. “I listen to people every single day. Why am I allowed to do it in the privacy of my boardroom, in my constituency office, and why am I not allowed to do it publicly?”

He also thinks the debate can get “too sciency.” Science matters, he says, but “if you don’t connect with people’s emotions, on the heart level, then you have no contact whatsoever.”

During our conversation, I made a point of my own. When people talk about these experiences in public, you start to see patterns: groups of people reporting miscarriages, cardiovascular problems or autoimmune conditions.

Someone sitting at home with an unexplained condition may never connect the dots. When they see thousands of others reporting something similar, a picture starts to form, and that’s where you can begin to test hypotheses about cause.

1,500 applicants and a funnel of grief

With only social media and press conferences to spread the word, the inquiry received close to 1,500 applications from people willing to testify, in a country of 40 million where, Shawn says, most people still don’t know the inquiry exists. Many more got in touch but weren’t willing to go on the public record.

Volunteers set up the vetting process and passed a shortlist to Shawn. He interviewed perhaps 120 people. The work took a toll. Two women doing the vetting broke down whenever he asked on Zoom calls how they were coping. “We still don’t know what to do with the trauma that we experienced,” Shawn says. “Anyone who watches the four days, you’re going to be traumatised if you have any empathy in you.”

There was an unexpected reaction from applicants, too. The detailed intake form had to read like a medical questionnaire: when did you take it, did you have prior conditions, and so on. Shawn says it drew “literally fury” from the vaccine-injured community. He only understood why once he started interviewing.

He’d ask people who described devastating injuries, such as losing their kidneys or needing feeding tubes, what the worst part had been. “Almost without exception, the answer was: the way I was treated by the medical system and everyone else.”

Person after person told him that if something serious happened to them again, they wouldn’t go to hospital. One witness’s video of himself trying to walk was played at the inquiry. Shawn says that the same day it was filmed, a neurologist told the man it was all in his head. Within days he was admitted to hospital, stayed six months, and never walked again. To Shawn, the anger at the form was “a symptom of mental distress, emotional and spiritual distress over how they were treated.”

Why lawmakers aren’t moving

Shawn made a point I think applies just as much in the UK. Viewers of channels like mine know the terminology, from PCR tests to emergency use authorisation, and we assume others do too. Most politicians don’t.

From meeting MPs, Shawn estimates that fewer than ten of Canada’s roughly 340 share his view. Most, he says, accept that there have been deaths and injuries but put them down to long COVID, and believe the vaccines reduced the harm. “If we believed that, we would all have this ethical obligation to support the vaccine and be really concerned about anything that would cause vaccine hesitancy.” In that light, he argues, most lawmakers are “acting quite appropriately” by their own beliefs. That’s why personal testimony matters so much to him: “People telling their story from the heart, with that emotion, it breaks that down.”

Dean gave examples of the pushback. One MP who attended spoke about his mother having what he called “turbo cancer.” The next day, Dean says, the CBC ran a piece saying there’s no such thing. Deans’s response is that it can’t be identified if it isn’t studied. Another MP spoke about miscarriages in his family.

The tainted blood comparison

I asked Dean about a comparison he’s been making with the tainted blood scandal. He thinks it holds up well and sets out the stages as he sees them.

First come early warnings that officials play down.

Then institutions get defended rather than investigated.

Then pressure builds from patients, families and the occasional medical professional, often at a cost to their careers.

And finally, after a long delay, a proper inquiry.

He thinks Canada is currently somewhere between the second and third stages. He pointed to the Krever Commission, which reported in 1997, years after the problems were first identified, and to the UK’s Infected Blood Inquiry under Sir Brian Langstaff, which he says “had teeth” and led to real changes. Any inquiry into vaccine injury, he argues, must be just as thorough. It would need to cover procurement, testing, side effects and adverse events, with “no restrictions on who can be called.”

He was critical of Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program. He cites independent journalist Tamara Ugolini’s freedom of information work showing that, of roughly $55 million set aside, about two-thirds went on overhead and only about a third to people who were injured. Global News followed up with its own series. He says the system makes it hard even to record injuries. Dr Hoffe, for example, described filling in detailed nine-page reports on patients he’d known for years, only for them to be rejected. In another case, Dean says, a lengthy freedom of information request about injuries was met with an estimate of 15 years to produce the data.

“It’s not vaccine hesitancy because someone’s been injured,” he says. “It’s a failure to protect the credibility, through transparency and accountability, of our public institutions.”

Accountability and trust

Both men turned to the question of liability. Dean wants to revisit the indemnity that vaccine makers have and says drug companies are held accountable for every other kind of drug. Shawn notes that Canada’s Food and Drugs Act is criminal law, yet he can’t find any case of a large publicly traded pharmaceutical company being charged under it.

Shawn spoke strongly here. In what he made clear was his personal opinion, he said those at Health Canada who approved the vaccines should face criminal consequences. He predicts that as public awareness grows, people will demand justice. Without accountability, he warns, there will be no trust in public institutions, and he says that matters because “there will be times where it will be beneficial for us to trust them.” I agreed. Sometimes our lives could depend on it.

I raised a concern of my own about data. In the UK, figures on excess deaths and on vaccinations are both public, but the government holds the linked data that would show outcomes by vaccination status and hasn’t released it publicly. Statistician friends of mine could analyse it in a couple of days.

Independent media and critical mass

Dean credits independent media with the inquiry’s reach. The organisers invited more than 30 independent outlets, and many more live-streamed the hearings. Buckley says that at one point the inquiry was trending around seventh in the world. That critical mass forced Canadian mainstream outlets to cover it. Some reports were fair and some were hit pieces, but even a hit piece put “an inquiry on COVID-19 vaccine injury” in front of a mainstream audience. His advice to other organisers is to get as much alternative media as possible streaming together.

What happens next

The inquiry isn’t actively seeking new submissions, but Shawn says Canadians can still apply through the intake form. Those who agree to have their story made public will be included in the written record as exhibits. Relatives can also apply on behalf of someone who has died. I suggested that a large, consistent written record like this could support proper analysis later, because bigger numbers give firmer conclusions.

Dean plans to keep listening, possibly through smaller roundtables across the country, and to encourage injured people to meet their own MPs. He’s already seeing results. Recently, an MP posted a photo with 13 injured constituents in his office. “That made my heart sing,” Allison says. “They would have had the meeting, but they wouldn’t have shared the picture.”

His view is simple: change only comes when voters demand it. “If we stop talking about it now and the Canadian public says, ‘Yeah, okay, we’re ready to move on,’ then it dies.”

Canada isn’t unique. The same stories exist in the UK, Australia and the United States. What Dean and the Buckleys have done is bring them together, on the record, in the heart of a national parliament.

Listening to Canadian Covid-19 Vaccine Injured

https://www.youtube.com/@AllisonInquiry

https://allisoninquiry.com/media-centre/