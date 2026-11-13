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anon y's avatar
anon y
10h

Nothing but heartbreak watching this enquiry sadly to get to the truth sometimes is very painful.

Will the UK ever be honest enough to hold an enqury where all experts and victims can tell the truth.

Scotland did go some way towards it with their enquiry but no one is held culpable.

When you look back to those almost daily broadcasts about lockdowns and vaccines etc etc its pitiful how grown men and women had the audacity to lie to the country.

They have been doing this for years take the case of sodium valporate.

The manufacturers in their information sheet to our authorities to get a licence did state it should not be given to pregnant women which was ignored leading to hundreds of babies with deformaties.

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Daniel mackenzie's avatar
Daniel mackenzie
7h

What will happen to this inquiry, absolutely nothing, with silence from the msm Liberal brotherhood coverup.

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