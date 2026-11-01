John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Wyss's avatar
Jack Wyss
13h

Interesting chart, thank you Kind Sir! Here in my eighty third year of life I sadly believe that the United States is definitely in a state of decline. I have always loved our country. However, observing conditions as impartially as possible, it sadly seems that nearly everything is broken to a concerning degree: law, justice, enforcement, education, governance, religion, integrity, honesty and common courtesy.

I am a cautiously optimistic realist and, of course this is only one flawed human observation.

There is hope in seeing some improvement in several areas in the last couple of years. However, the negative forces are widespread and deeply entrenched. We must return to a society based on faith, honesty, laws and consequences.

Respectfully submitted.

Jack Wyss

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jo Counts's avatar
Jo Counts
13h

I missed this post but would’ve agreed that we’re in decline, but I’m hopeful. When we read the Od Testament, we see that every time Israel sought other gods, they were taken over by other nations, had famines, lost wars, etc. I see that happening to all of the Western Civilizations. I would consider gangs and cartels in other countries to be the same thing. God told them: Put away your idols and return to me and I will heal your land. Whenever they did, He was faithful until they had crossed the mark. In that case, He left a remnant. If we truly want a restart, it will have to begin with returning to God. If we seek Him and repent of our sin, He will be faithful. If not, will there be a remnant? I hope so.

Thank you, Dr. John, for taking us down this thought path.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Campbell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture