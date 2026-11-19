Britain’s best-known addiction psychiatrist on GABA, glutamate, hangovers, hidden liver disease and the alcohol-free drink he spent six years developing.

‘Every drink borrows a little happiness from tomorrow. Make sure you can afford the interest.’

I was 18 when I first watched alcohol kill someone. I was a first-year student psychiatric nurse, and the patients dying of alcohol-related illness were not the street drinkers of popular imagination. Despite this, a few years later, foolishly, I started drinking myself. While never minimising my individual responsibility and personal accountability, this does perhaps say something of the pernicious, ubiquitous allure of alcohol in our societies. I have now more or less stopped.

Professor David Nutt’s first lesson came even earlier. On his first night at Downing College, Cambridge, he went to the pub with the eight other new medical students. After three pints he’d had enough. Back in college, someone opened the wine. A couple of hours later one of the group was weeping, saying he was miserable and wanted to die. David asked whether they should call an ambulance. Another student, who knew the young man from school, said no: “He’s always like this when he’s drunk.”

“That shook me up in two ways,” David told me. “He’d only just made it old enough to drink. And secondly, wow, the power of alcohol to turn an A-grade student into someone who actually wanted to die.” The student went on to a successful medical career, though one, David says, “blighted by alcohol.”

Dr. David Nutt is professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, a former chair of the government’s Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, (so called Drugs Czar) and the author of numerous books including Drink? The New Science of Alcohol and Your Health. This is his second visit to the channel, and we talked for over an hour. You can watch the full conversation on YouTube. What follows is an edited account, with some background and references added along the way.

A drug we teach ourselves to love

David began with a number. Alcohol, he said, directly kills around three million people a year worldwide, far more than every other recreational drug combined, tobacco aside. The most recent World Health Organization report puts the figure at 2.6 million deaths in 2019, or 4.7% of all deaths. Illicit drugs accounted for 0.6 million. So, alcohol kills roughly four times as many people as all illegal drugs put together. David’s 2010 Lancet study with Leslie King and Lawrence Phillips, which ranked 20 drugs by the harm they do to users and to others, put alcohol at the top.

In terms of numbers of people harmed alcohol can be considered the worlds most dangerous drug.

“No one’s forced to drink,” he pointed out. “People choose to do it without properly understanding the harms.”

Part of the reason is that we learn to like it. Put a drop of neat spirit on a child’s tongue and they recoil, because ethanol tastes bitter and burning. “You’ve probably never drunk neat alcohol,” David said. “All the alcohol we drink is flavoured, to take away those toxic effects on the tongue.” Over years, the brain links the taste with the pleasure that follows a few minutes later. The adult who would once have spat out a mouthful of expensive cognac ends up savouring it. Even the burn of neat Scotch becomes a welcome signal.

From the mouth, alcohol goes to the stomach and into the blood. It passes through the liver, which breaks some of it down into acetaldehyde, and the rest reaches the brain within five to ten minutes.

Alcohol starts affecting the brain very shortly after the first drink, this instant gratification is a big part of alcohol is popularity.

By then the effect has already begun. I described walking into a pub, ordering a pint of real ale, and feeling the change before the first sip. “Definitely,” said David. “That’s why I wish we would ban adverts for booze. On a warm day you see a beer with a bit of condensation and I’m salivating.”

We both remembered Ice Cold in Alex (1958), in which John Mills drags an ambulance across the desert, nurse Sylvia Syms included, to reach the bar in Alexandria and a glass of lager. The film-lore is that the famous first gulp took several takes of real beer to get right.

(Right to left), John Mills, Sylvia Sims, Anthony Quayle, and Harry Andrews. The 1958 desert war drama, Ice Cold in Alex, cold beer scene at the end.

I said there is always an excuse. A hot day calls for something cold, a winter night for a drink by the fire. David’s answer is to know why you are drinking. “My key tip is: only ever drink a drink that you can look back on and say it gave you some benefit. Because if it’s not giving you benefits, it’s harming you.”

He also warned about drinking alone, which I admitted I have done purely for the effect. Solitary drinking, he says, “misses most of the value of alcohol. You drink by yourself to get numbed. It’s a dangerous thing to do.”

Four chemicals, one drink

I asked for the “geeky stuff”, and David described alcohol’s effect on the brain as a series of steps, each involving a different chemical messenger.

1. GABA, the brain’s off switch. The first drink boosts gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the main calming neurotransmitter. Benzodiazepines such as Valium and Librium act on the same system. Humans, David says, are a social species who are oddly bad at socialising: we are tense with strangers and even with family we haven’t seen for a while. That caution probably protected our ancestors, but it gets in the way of getting to know people. A drink or two eases it. “If we just stopped at that, we’d be happy. But for many people we can’t stop.” David has some claim here: as a PhD student he did early work showing that alcohol acts on GABA receptors.

2. Dopamine, the “more-ish” transmitter. At slightly higher doses alcohol releases dopamine, the same chemical that cocaine and amphetamine drive. People get louder, more competitive, sometimes aggressive. And dopamine makes you want more. “It’s one of the transmitters which gets you addicted to alcohol.”

3. Endorphins. Alcohol also releases the brain’s own opioids. These work with dopamine to wear down resistance, so one pint becomes several. Drugs that block the endorphin system, naltrexone and nalmefene, can reduce how often a couple of drinks turns into a binge. Morphine mimics endorphins; alcohol releases them. “Both have this propensity” towards addiction.

4. Glutamate, the on switch. Alcohol blocks glutamate receptors, which keep the brain awake and alert. That causes the memory blanks of heavy drinking, and it is why alcohol was once used as a crude anaesthetic: even if you felt the pain, you did not remember it.

Alcohol is a single drug with multiple effects on different neurobiological systems.

In short, the relaxation people drink for comes mainly from GABA. Most of the trouble, including craving, bingeing and memory loss, comes from the other three. And sex? Shakespeare’s Porter in Macbeth got there four centuries ago: drink “provokes the desire, but it takes away the performance.” David agreed, adding that alcoholism is a common cause of impotence.

Almost no organ escapes

In A&E there used to be a common but unofficial diagnosis, “PFO”. In the family-friendly version it stands for “Pissed, Fell Over.” It is funnier than it should be. Head injuries from falls, fights and traffic crashes account for much of the brain damage seen in drinkers, especially men. “If you want to avoid harming your brain when you’re drinking,” David said drily, “don’t stand up.”

The more serious point is that in addition to the risk from PFO induced trauma, alcohol is toxic to cells. “You put an alcohol spray on a cut to kill the bugs. If it’s killing bugs, and bugs have pretty tough capsules, it’s going to kill neurons and other cells in your body.” Both alcohol and its breakdown product acetaldehyde irritate whatever tissue they touch. David went through the list:

· Mouth and throat: higher rates of mouth cancer, especially in people who also smoke.

· Oesophagus and stomach: oesophageal and stomach cancers, and stomach ulcers.

· Liver: inflammation and cirrhosis.

· Heart and blood vessels: high blood pressure, stroke and cardiomyopathy, where the heart muscle swells and weakens. David says more people die of alcohol-related hypertension and stroke than of cirrhosis. WHO’s figures support the scale of this: of the 2.6 million alcohol deaths in 2019, about 474,000 were from cardiovascular disease and 401,000 from cancer.

· Brain: shrinkage and neuron loss. Alcohol is, he says, one of the few preventable causes of dementia.

· Nerves: peripheral neuropathy, numbness and tingling in the feet, often driven by vitamin deficiency. That makes people trip and fall even more.

Alcohol will be distributed around the whole body so it circulates to your ears and toes as well as your brain. The toxic effect are particularly noted in certain well-known complications, best avoided.

Two heart conditions deserve particular mention. The first is atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm for which many people now take blood thinners. “A lot of that is due to too much drinking,” said David. “Anyone who’s fibrillating: cut your drinking down. That’s not well known.” A 2020 Australian trial in the New England Journal of Medicine backs him up. Regular drinkers with AF who stopped drinking had fewer recurrences over six months (53% against 73%).

The second is blood pressure. If yours is up, David says, cut your alcohol before you start on tablets. He suggested that giving up could lower systolic pressure by 10 to 15 mmHg. A 2017 Lancet Public Health meta-analysis found the biggest fall, about 5.5 mmHg systolic, in people drinking six or more drinks a day who cut back by about half. Individual results vary, but the direction is clear.

The rebound: hangovers, “hangxiety” and the DTs

Does alcohol kill brain cells? Yes, David says, though not mainly in the way people imagine. The damage happens on the way down.

When alcohol blocks glutamate, the brain fights back by making more glutamate receptors. That is partly why a seasoned drinker can get through a huge amount in an evening and stay upright. But when the drinking stops, the alcohol leaves the brain faster than the brain can undo those extra receptors. For a while there is too much glutamate activity.

That surge explains the hangover and the morning-after dread now called “hangxiety”, which Nutt describes as “recently named but long known.” Too much glutamate also kills neurons, as it does in epilepsy. “It’s the withdrawal of alcohol that is really toxic to neurons.” Glutamate also drives the fight-or-flight system, so the heart pounds and blood pressure climbs.

Many psychoactive drugs generate the opposites effect to the one the drug was originally taken for. Alcohol initially reduces anxiety but then increases it the next day.

The glutamate rebound is not the whole story of a hangover. Other well-established factors pile on at the same time. The liver turns alcohol into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound behind much of the nausea, headache and flushing. Alcohol fragments sleep in the second half of the night, which explains David’s 3am waking. It irritates the stomach lining, which signals the brain’s vomiting centre. It can also lower blood sugar, leaving people weak and craving food. Dehydration is the cause everyone names: alcohol suppresses the hormone vasopressin (ADH), so you pass more urine. But studies suggest it explains surprisingly little of how bad a hangover feels, which is why a pint of water at bedtime rarely works miracles.

Alcohol has remarkably clever deceptive powers. The night before it tells you that you will not get a hangover the next day. It will all be fine just have another drink.

In people who are dependent, the rebound can turn into delirium tremens. That involves too much glutamate, too little GABA and, oddly, too much dopamine, which brings paranoia and hallucinations: the classic spiders and snakes. People have seizures and can die. “It’s a medical emergency,” said David. Anyone who is heavily dependent should stop under medical supervision, usually covered by a benzodiazepine.

Here we drifted into ward memories. In A&E we gave chlordiazepoxide (Librium), and David calls it “a revolution”: one large dose, often 60 to 100 mg, followed by smaller top-ups, carries a patient through the dangerous days. There was also clomethiazole (Heminevrin), which came as a syrup that patients poured out like a drink and savoured. Some smuggled it out and took it with alcohol, with tragic but predictable results. It was later changed to the yellow capsules that nurses called “duck eggs”.

I asked if on a remote island with a dependent friend in withdrawal and no doctor for days, would a giving a drink be safer? “It probably would,” David said, provided someone else controlled the doses.

Borrowing happiness from tomorrow

I have looked after many people with severe mental illness who also drank, and there was always the chicken-and-egg question. David says self-medication is the more common route into dependence. More people become alcoholic in their late twenties, thirties and forties, drinking to cope with stress, than in their teens drinking “for the hell of it.”

That matters, because if you can work out why someone drinks and treat the anxiety, depression or trauma underneath, the drinking often falls away. I have drunk for both reasons: for fun with friends, and to get through a difficult stretch in a job I’d held for twenty-five years.

“Alcohol is a very cunning drug,” David said, “because it does work.” It can numb stress and even severe trauma; military veterans use it to blunt memories they can’t otherwise bear. But each day the brain adapts and overcompensates. “It’s like a ratchet. Every time you suppress things, they’re coming back worse.” You end up with the original problem, now larger, plus hangover and dependence.

I pointed out the obvious appeal: an antidepressant takes weeks to work, a drink takes ten minutes. David had a phrase for this that I liked: “With alcohol, you’re borrowing happiness from the next day.” And you pay it back with interest.

I don't think I've ever seen this illustrated before, but it really seems to tell the story of how the enjoyment of alcohol is repaid with interest in feeling worse the day after and to some extent in the day or two after that.

He was emphatic on one warning. If you wake up shaky and anxious after a night’s drinking, worried about going to work, never drink to cope with it. That is relief drinking. “Once you start drinking so that you can function after a night of drinking, you are essentially an alcoholic.”

I told him that as I’ve got older, even a small amount gives me a bad hangover and early-morning anxiety. Is it age? “You’ve become more sensible,” he said. As you drink less, your brain loses its tolerance and becomes more reactive. David notices it himself: a large glass of wine and he wakes half an hour early; two glasses and he is awake at 3am, anxious. We both have to stop and ask ourselves, is alcoholic drug we can afford?

Before birth, and before the legal age

On fathers-to-be, David was cautious. He was not sure alcohol damages the genetic material in sperm, as smoking can, but it does reduce sperm production and male fertility.

On pregnancy he wanted to qualify the message carefully. Many women become very anxious on discovering they were drinking, even drunk, when they conceived. “If you don’t carry on drinking when you’re pregnant, you probably haven’t damaged your baby.” The real danger is heavy drinking that continues, especially in the first trimester. His advice: stop as soon as you know you’re pregnant, and avoid heavy drinking while trying, because no one knows exactly where the safe threshold lies. (UK guidance since 2016 is simpler: if you are pregnant or trying, the safest approach is not to drink at all.)

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, he said, causes more developmental problems than Down syndrome and fragile X combined. UK numbers are uncertain, but a Bristol study of 13,495 children from the ‘Children of the 90s’ cohort, in which up to 79% of mothers drank in pregnancy, found that 6% to 17% screened positive for features consistent with FASD. A screen is not a diagnosis, the authors stress, but even the low end would make it one of the most common developmental conditions in the country.

Affected children can have distinctive faces and heart defects, smaller brains and, often, extreme hyperactivity, “like extreme ADHD.” David explained it through the frontal lobes, which act as the brain’s brakes on its more primitive parts. Damage them and self-control suffers.

I brought up Phineas Gage, the railway foreman who in 1848, in Vermont, survived an iron tamping rod blasting through the front of his skull. Accounts of what happened next differ, but his doctor reported that the steady, capable Gage became impulsive and profane. David sees the same pattern after frontal injuries from motorbike and riding accidents, and in frontotemporal dementia (once called Pick’s disease), where behaviour changes long before memory. I have seen that in my own family. “It’s like going back to being a baby,” “It’s impulsive. You see something, you want it, you take it.”

A moral man, Phineas Gage

Tamping powder down holes for his wage

Blew his special-made probe

Through his left frontal lobe

Now he drinks, swears, and flies in a rage, Surgeons’ Hall Museums

Then I asked about people who start drinking as young teenagers. I started drinking (moderately at first) at about 19. Would starting at 14 have done more harm? David says that across the Western world people start drinking about five years before they can legally buy alcohol, and they typically become dependent two or three years before they can legally buy it, which by his estimate puts the median age of dependence in Britain at about 15. He said half of 15-year-olds are drunk at least once a month. However, thankfully in the past few years the rate of teenage drinking has declined. In 2018, 51% of 15-year-olds who drank had been drunk in the previous four weeks. Youth drinking has since fallen. In NHS England’s 2023 survey, 62% of 15-year-olds had ever drunk alcohol and 19% had been drunk in the last four weeks.

Thankfully, young people are now drinking less than in the previous generation.

David’s broader point stands: dependence that starts in adolescence is hard to escape, because alcohol is everywhere and advertised constantly. “There’s no way you can go where alcohol isn’t present.”

The drinkers who don’t think they’re drinkers

Within the UK Chief Medical Officers’ guideline of 14 units a week, spread over several days, David thinks most people are probably all right. Beyond that, “you’re likely to discover that you’re impairing your quality of life in some way. And you won’t know until you cut down.” Hence his suggestion to run the experiment: stop for a while and see.

Then he gave me what he called an amazing statistic. Professor Nick Sheron, a liver specialist at Southampton, monitored patients arriving at his clinic with alcoholic liver disease. About a third did not fit any picture of an alcoholic. They weren’t getting drunk, fighting or going into withdrawal. They were middle-class couples sharing a bottle of wine every night, “drinking like the French do, but pickling their livers over ten, twenty years.”

I have seen the same: cirrhosis in people who would describe themselves as social drinkers. Ask them and they’ll say half a bottle, and doctors are trained to roughly double that. The comfortable idea that alcoholics are men with no teeth drinking cider on park benches, David says, lets the rest of us off the hook.

The brain tells a similar story. David pointed to the Whitehall II study of British civil servants. Its brain-imaging arm, published in the BMJ in 2017, followed 550 people for 30 years. Higher drinking was linked to greater shrinkage of the hippocampus, the brain’s memory centre, in a dose-dependent way, and even light drinking showed no protective effect compared with not drinking.

When I taught students to count their units (a UK unit is 10 ml, or 8 g, of pure alcohol), perhaps one in five was genuinely shocked by what they had drunk in recent weeks. David wasn’t surprised. “Most people don’t want to know the truth about their drinking.” His tip: know your five numbers, which are weight, waist size, blood pressure, cholesterol and weekly units. “With all those, you should almost certainly be trying to reduce them.”

Five numbers that David suggests are well worth knowing.

Should regular drinkers take vitamins I aske? “Absolutely.” Heavy drinkers whose energy comes mostly from alcohol become deficient in vitamin B1 (thiamine), and alcohol-inflamed guts absorb it poorly. Severe deficiency causes Wernicke’s encephalopathy, first described by Carl Wernicke in 1881, in which memory circuits in the brain die. It is a medical emergency, treated in hospital with intravenous vitamins B and C (Pabrinex, formerly Parentrovite). David asks why thiamine isn’t added to alcoholic drinks. The industry, he says, worries about the taste, and doesn’t want to admit that drinking is the main cause of the condition.

Why we drink at all, and whether addiction is a disease

Noah, I reminded him, planted a vineyard almost as soon as he left the Ark. Why do humans keep reaching for something to take us out of ourselves?

David gave two reasons. First, our very large frontal cortex lets us think about the future, and for most of us that is stressful. Alcohol is “a phenomenal relaxer.” I’ve thought of it as a life raft you can float on for a few hours. Second, alcohol is “the most social of all drugs.” Many of us met our partners with its help. Some archaeologists think monuments such as Stonehenge were gathering places where beer-fuelled feasts helped tribes make peace and find wives. “So it’s good as well as bad,” he said. His book, he stresses, doesn’t moralise. “I just try to tell the truth.”

That truth includes the fact that some people are far more vulnerable than others. David estimates that 15% to 20% of drinkers become dependent. Risk runs in families: if your father or siblings are alcoholic, you are more vulnerable. So are people who can only relax and socialise with a drink, “because socialising is something you do all the time.” His advice to anyone who hasn’t started is unequivocal: don’t. And read the book first. “In medicine we have two special words for that: informed consent.”

You may be at particular risk of problem drinking if you have close relatives who have had similar problems. If you believe that for family or genetic reasons you may be predisposed to alcohol abuse, this will never become a problem if you don't take your first drink.

Is alcoholism a disease? “Once you’re dependent, your brain has changed. So it’s a disease in the same way as alcoholic cirrhosis is a disease.” A family risk is not destiny: “Boys whose dads are alcoholic, if they don’t drink at all, won’t become alcoholic.” But once people start, “the slope is steeper for some people than others.”

I told him that when I went back to clinical work after retiring from academia, I found a lot of judgement about alcoholism among doctors and nurses. I feel the same empathy for an alcoholic as for someone with appendicitis. David went further. “A society that not only allows advertising but makes a lot of money from the tax on alcohol, and then, surprise, surprise, some people use the drug. It’s double standards.”

A third way: Sentia

If alcohol’s appeal is mostly GABA and its harms come mostly from everything else, could you make a drink that does only the first part? David has spent years trying. The result is Sentia, made by GABA Labs, the company he co-founded and where he is chief scientist.

A disclosure on both sides: David has a commercial interest in Sentia. I have none. He sent me samples, and I’m covering it because I think alcohol does enormous damage and alternatives are worth discussing.

There are three versions. Red is for relaxing, perhaps over a meal; I mix it with ginger beer. Gold is light and citrusy, Prosecco equivalent, for an afternoon party. Black is spicier and more stimulating, and goes well with cola or ginger ale. All three contain no alcohol. Instead, they use blends of herbs from Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine and traditional British herbal drinks, chosen because they enhance GABA’s effects. “We want to give people a drink which can relax them like alcohol relaxes them,” David said, “but without turning on the dopamine, the endorphins, without blocking the glutamate.” It took about six years of development.

My own experience: the first one felt like a double gin. I felt something within seconds, which David puts down to the smell and taste reaching the brain’s reward circuits directly, the same circuits a first sip of ale switches on. The Black seemed to last three or four hours; the Gold acted faster and wore off sooner. The smell reminded me of a herb and spice shop in Asia, and David says Indian customers have told him it tastes like something their grandmother used to give them. My wife prefers the Red and my son the Gold.

I raised the obvious concern. Benzodiazepines also act on GABA, and with regular use the brain adapts, leaving people more anxious when they stop. Why wouldn’t Sentia do the same?

David gave three reasons why this should not be the case.

· It acts on different sites from benzodiazepines.

· You can’t get drunk on it. The recommended serving is 25 ml, and no more than 100 ml a day, in line with recommended intake for the herbs. Even a whole bottle wouldn’t make you drunk, so the brain has little reason to compensate.

· It doesn’t last long. Tolerance builds most with long-acting drugs that occupy receptors around the clock. Short exposure gives the brain less time to adapt. He says no one has reported the early-waking pattern typical of alcohol tolerance.

I found that Gabba did have a relaxing effect on tasted nice.

Is it addictive? He doesn’t think so, again because it isn’t intoxicating, and because it doesn’t touch dopamine or endorphins. GABA Labs doesn’t recommend it to people in recovery, but some former drinkers who tried it reported that it didn’t bring back their craving. Certainly, after a Sentia I didn’t feel the “just one more” pull I’d get after a gin. He does say that anyone who feels changed by it should not drive.

I’d add a note of caution of my own. Most of the evidence so far comes from the company and from users’ reports, mine included, and the small number of tasters in my household is not a trial. Independent controlled studies would be the real test. Although having said that, everyone to whom I gave a sample very much like the flavours.

What’s next? Sentia is fairly expensive and sold almost entirely online, because a small firm can’t afford a sales force to get into shops and bars. David told me about an alcohol-free beer and stout containing the same botanicals, which he calls “Gabeer”, and ready-mixed cans are planned. (After recording, David actually sent me a few cans of gabeer, I did find I experienced a psychoactive effect after the first can). Trade press reports suggest the beers sold out quickly when first released. He would also like a rule that any taxpayer-funded social event must offer a non-alcoholic functional drink, so that people who don’t want alcohol aren’t left with orange juice, which of course has the disadvantage of being high in sugar.

His own routine: Sentia during the week, and a glass of wine on Saturday and Sunday. “It relaxes you, improves your sleep, no hangover, and it’s got fewer calories than alcohol too.” He calls it a third way: not alcohol, not a soft drink, but a functional alcohol-free drink.

The last word

People will always want some kind of escape, I said at the end. Denying that gets us nowhere.

“Precisely,” said David. “Why would you want to live your life without relaxing, if there was a safe alternative? It makes no sense at all.”

Whatever you think of his drinks, the rest of the conversation stands on its own. Alcohol is a powerful drug acting on at least four brain systems. It harms almost every organ, often in people who would never call themselves heavy drinkers. And most of us know remarkably little about what we’re taking. David’s prescription is to understand it, count it, know why you’re drinking, and never drink to cure the drink before.

Or, as he put it: every drink borrows a little happiness from tomorrow. Make sure you can afford the interest.

This article is for general information and isn’t medical advice. If you are dependent on alcohol, don’t stop suddenly without medical help, because withdrawal can be dangerous. Your GP is a good first step.

Sources and further reading

· The full interview: Professor David Nutt on YouTube

· David Nutt, Drink? The New Science of Alcohol and Your Health (Yellow Kite, 2020)

· World Health Organization, Global status report on alcohol and health and treatment of substance use disorders(2024)

· Nutt DJ, King LA, Phillips LD, “Drug harms in the UK: a multicriteria decision analysis”, The Lancet, 2010

· Topiwala A et al., “Moderate alcohol consumption as risk factor for adverse brain outcomes and cognitive decline”, BMJ, 2017 (Whitehall II)

· Voskoboinik A et al., “Alcohol abstinence in drinkers with atrial fibrillation”, New England Journal of Medicine, 2020 (summary)

· Roerecke M et al., “The effect of a reduction in alcohol consumption on blood pressure”, Lancet Public Health, 2017

· McQuire C et al., FASD screening prevalence in the Children of the 90s cohort, 2019 (University of Bristol summary)

· NHS England, Smoking, Drinking and Drug Use among Young People in England, 2023 (Alcohol Change UK summary)

· UK Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk drinking guidelines, 2016

· The Spirits Business on GABA Labs and Just Drinks interview with Sentia’s managing director