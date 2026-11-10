Bad treatment after covid vaccination

The strongest reaction viewers had to Jamie Daniel’s testimony was not about the vaccine itself. It was about how she was treated afterwards. Of the 3,716 comments left under the video, the single largest theme was anger at the medical system: the emergency-room staff who left a paramedic on the floor, the doctor who called it “a bad day”, and the clinicians who called her drug-seeking.

Jamie Daniel was a 31-year-old frontline paramedic when she received a COVID-19 vaccine in the first wave of healthcare workers. She told the inquiry she developed what her neurologist later diagnosed as MRI-negative transverse myelitis.

She described, extreme pain, repeated emergency visits, loss of bladder sensation, being labelled anxious or an addict, and, during a later relapse, a psychologist raising medical assistance in dying (MAID) after she said she could not live with the pain.

Comment sections are usually treated as noise. But nearly 2,700 separate accounts took the time to write something here, and what they chose to say tells us a good deal about where public trust now sits. This article sets out what they said, how often, and what it suggests.

Three headline findings:

· Betrayal by the medical profession was the most common theme, appearing in about one in six comments (589 comments).

· Sympathy and distress came a close second (576), but trust in institutions was the thread that tied most comments together: government, media, regulators and pharmaceutical companies were named far more often than the vaccine’s biology.

· Dissent was rare. Around a dozen accounts disagreed with the video’s framing, almost entirely inside reply threads, and their comments drew almost no likes.

The themes at a glance

Medical betrayal and sympathy each appeared in roughly one comment in six, but the comments that collected the most likes were short, blunt statements about the vaccine and about media silence. The table below shows how often each theme appeared and how much approval it drew from other viewers.

Two patterns stand out.

First, likes were extremely concentrated: the 20 most-liked comments took 49% of all likes on the video.

Second, how often a theme appears and how much approval it gets are different things. “Refusal vindicated” appeared in under 3% of comments but drew nearly 10% of likes, almost all from one comment.

The MAID referral, by contrast, was raised in 163 comments but those comments drew little approval, probably because they were longer, more reflective, and posted deeper in the feed.

Geography is visible too. Canada was mentioned in 388 comments, often by Canadians themselves. The UK (107 mentions), the US (106) and Australia or New Zealand (38) followed, usually as “it’s the same here”.

What viewers said:

1. “If they treat a paramedic like this...” (589 comments)

The largest theme was not about vaccines at all. It was about care. Viewers fixed on specific moments: the spinal surgeon’s suggestion that it was “just a bad day”, Jamie falling to the floor after discharge, and being labelled drug-seeking.

One of the most-liked comments (1,400 likes) made the point directly: if a healthcare worker is treated this badly, what chance does an ordinary patient have?

The word “gaslighting” recurred again and again. Many commenters drew a line between the injury and the response to it. One wrote that vaccine injury or not, the way the hospital treated her was beyond disgusting.

A retired NHS consultant described arguing with colleagues online who believed unvaccinated patients should be refused intensive care, and concluded that something in the teaching of medical ethics had gone badly wrong.

A notable sub-group described being dismissed themselves for reasons that had nothing to do with vaccines: chronic pain patients, people with ME, long COVID sufferers, and people whose herniated discs were treated as drug-seeking years before 2020.

For them, Jamie’s story was recognisable, not exceptional.

2. The MAID referral (163 comments)

The moment a psychologist raised assisted dying was, for many viewers, the emotional centre of the testimony.

Commenters repeated the sequence as Jamie described it: she asked for help, and was offered death.

Canadians in particular wrote about fear for elderly parents and about MAID being used to free up beds. Several pointed out that Jamie said explicitly she had no suicidal intent.

The MAID comments were strongly tied to Canada (76 of them mentioned the country) and many were written by Canadians expressing shame. One wrote that every day they became more ashamed to be Canadian.

3. Sympathy, shock and distress (576 comments)

A large share of comments were simply human responses:

“poor woman”, prayers for her family, broken-heart emojis, and admissions that the testimony was hard to watch. Some viewers said they had cried. Several picked up on her strength in telling the story in front of a panel, including describing incontinence in public. A few wanted to reach out directly, with one saying they might fly over just to give her a hug.

These comments were short and often stood alone, so they are probably undercounted. Many of the 1,360 uncoded comments were single words such as “terrible” or a crying emoji.

4. Institutions: government, media and money (around 870 comments across three themes)

If medical betrayal was the most common theme, institutional distrust was the broadest. Three themes cluster here:

· Government and cover-up (394). Commenters linked Jamie’s rejected compensation claim to wider data being withheld. One comment with 1,200 likes simply said that the writer, and many others, had lost faith in the establishment.

· Media silence (194). Viewers repeatedly noted that the inquiry had received little mainstream coverage. The two most-liked versions of this point drew 1,100 and 895 likes. For many, the silence itself was treated as evidence.

· Pharmaceutical profit (282). Comments on liability protection, profit and incentives for doctors were common, although some included specific figures that this study cannot verify.

What unites these is a sense that every system meant to catch someone like Jamie, from hospitals to compensation schemes to the press, had failed at once.

5. How the vaccine was described (202 comments, plus 183 on intent)

The two most-liked comments on the whole video were short, unhedged statements about the vaccine.

One said nobody regrets not getting it (2,100 likes). The other said it had ruined the lives of millions (1,700 likes). Words like “poison”, “bioweapon” and “not a vaccine” appeared in 202 comments, which together collected 17% of all likes.

A further 183 comments went further, attributing deliberate intent: depopulation, eugenics, globalist plans or named individuals. These comments are a minority, around one in twenty, but they are a visible part of the conversation and should be recorded honestly in any analysis of it. They mostly drew modest likes, with one exception at 327.

6. Calls for justice (302 comments)

Around 8% of comments demanded consequences: criminal trials, loss of medical licences for the clinicians involved, compensation from manufacturers, or a Nuremberg-style reckoning. Some were practical, such as asking whether Jamie could sue or saying the manufacturer should fund her care. Others were angrier and more sweeping. A recurring note was pessimism: commenters who wanted justice often doubted it would ever happen.

7. Faith (342 comments)

Faith based language appeared in about one comment in eleven. Most of it was pastoral: blessings for Jamie, prayers for her children, thanks to God that a neurologist finally listened. A smaller strand read events as spiritual, describing them as evil or satanic, or calling for repentance.

8. “It happened to us too” (49 personal accounts, 43 healthcare workers)

After reading every candidate comment, AI counted 27 people describing their own suspected injury and 22 describing a relative, friend or neighbour.

Conditions named included transverse myelitis, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, atrial fibrillation, blood clots, shingles, heart attacks and cancers. One commenter who reported transverse myelitis after the AstraZeneca vaccine said they were sick of hearing it called rare.

A repeated detail was the same experience Jamie described: tests that came back normal, and doctors who would not consider the vaccine as a cause.

Forty-three commenters identified as current or former healthcare workers: nurses, paramedics, a consultant and pharmacists. Several said they had lost jobs under mandates. Mandates and coercion came up in 113 comments overall, often from people who took the vaccine to keep their job or to see family.

9. Vindication and judgement (102 and 58 comments)

A smaller but revealing tension ran through the comments. Some unvaccinated viewers expressed relief or vindication. A minority went further and turned on Jamie herself, mocking her early excitement about the vaccine or saying she should have done her own research.

These comments did not go unchallenged. Other viewers, including some who had refused the vaccine, pushed back, arguing that people who trusted their government should not be shamed for it. One reply suggested that holding it against those who were misled just makes you unkind.

This internal disagreement is one of the more interesting findings: the community was not united on whether the vaccinated were victims or participants.

The dissenting minority

Disagreement with the video came from roughly a dozen accounts, producing about 50 comments, and almost all of it happened inside reply threads rather than as standalone comments. Two accounts wrote the majority, giving rise to the possibility of deliberate trolling. Combined, these comments drew fewer than 20 likes.

The dissent fell into three types:

· Questioning causation. Some asked whether Jamie’s illness, or other commenters’ illnesses, could have been caused by COVID itself, or pointed out that cancer diagnoses in the UK had been rising since the 1990s. Others noted that everyone they knew had been vaccinated with nothing more than a sore arm.

· Asking for evidence. A recurring line was that the burden of proof lies with whoever makes the claim, and that the evidence shows the vaccines saved many lives.

· Attacking the channel. A few comments called the presenter a grifter or accused the channel of spreading misinformation, and one urged him to debunk his own commenters.

These exchanges were where the longest threads formed. The reply chain under the second most-liked comment ran to 145 replies, much of it a back-and-forth with a single sceptical account. The tone on both sides was often hostile, and name-calling was common.

Two things are worth noting. First, very few dissenters engaged with Jamie’s treatment in hospital. Even the most sceptical commenter, at one point, accepted that adverse events do happen.

The argument was about causation and scale, not about whether she deserved better care. Second, the near-absence of dissent is itself a finding.

What this tells us

The clearest lesson from 3,716 comments is that the story viewers heard was a story about trust. The vaccine was the trigger, but what people reacted to most was everything that happened next: a paramedic dismissed by her own colleagues, a compensation scheme that said her injury was not severe or permanent, and a system that raised assisted dying when she asked for help.

Three observations follow.

First, the poor treatment is the common ground.

Even the few sceptics in the comments rarely defended how Jamie was handled. Whatever one concludes about causation, a patient with pain, loss of bladder sensation and severe weakness being left on a hospital floor is a failure of basic care. That point united commenters who agreed on almost nothing else, and it is where a wider conversation could begin.

Second, distrust is cumulative.

Commenters rarely blamed a single institution. They linked hospitals, regulators, governments, compensation schemes and the press into one picture.

Jamie described the same progression in her own testimony: first she lost faith in the medical system, then in colleagues, then in government. Many viewers said they had been through a similar sequence. Once trust is lost across several institutions at once, it is hard to rebuild any one of them in isolation.

Third, the loudest voices are not the whole picture.

Likes concentrated heavily on short, emphatic statements, and the 20 most-liked comments took half of all likes. The quieter majority of comments were more personal: people describing their own experiences of being disbelieved, healthcare workers reflecting on their profession, and Canadians grieving for the health system they thought they had. Those comments got fewer likes but carry much of the substance.

Jamie asked the inquiry for one thing: transparency.

Judging by what nearly 2,700 viewers chose to write, that is what most of them want too. They want injuries like hers to be acknowledged, investigated and treated, and they want to see the institutions involved answer for what happened.

Background to this analytical approach

This is a new research idea of basing articles and videos on feedback left in the YouTube comment section.

At the moment I am not aware of any other content creators using this methodology. However, because of its explanatory and illuminative power, I expected it to become more popular in the coming months.

I feel it is a genuine way to extract the opinions, insights and experiences of a large group of people who have taken an interest in a particular topic.

Often individuals feel there are isolated and are having difficulties or suffering alone, however when themes are generated using this approach people realise there are hundreds, even thousands, of people around their countries and around the world who are suffering exactly the same problems.

This provides for the generation of self-help cohorts and also groups of people who may be suffering from a similar pathology which may be amenable to similar treatment and management approaches.

I feel this is an important way to give voice to viewers comments. Simply reading through a comment section in isolation, especially when there are thousands of comments, as in this case, can be difficult to interpret. However, using AI to generate a thematic qualitative analysis accurately illuminates what the thousands of individuals have said.

I think this is an important way to democratise what is currently going on, to bring together numerous people’s experience into themes make real the human experience. The approach will also generate hypotheses that could be tested by thorough quantitative analysis, if anyone chose to do so. The problem with his last step of research is often carried out by those who stand to make money from a particular endeavour.

In addition, professional researches, such as academics

also need to be paid for what they do. This funding often comes from grants, which are paid by people who might have an interest in a particular line of research for reasons of their own.

How the comments were analysed

The dataset is every comment and reply exported from the video between 6 and 10 November 2026: 3,716 comments from 2,656 distinct accounts. Of these, 2,494 were top-level comments and 1,222 were replies. Together they gathered 29,826 likes. More than a third (1,394) arrived on the first day.

The analysis followed a standard thematic approach. AI first read a random sample of several hundred comments, plus the largest reply threads, to identify recurring ideas.

From that reading AI built 17 themes, each defined by a set of words and phrases. While these themes were generated by AI, they do accurately reflect and consolidate very human comments and experiences. The AI was simply used as a modality of identifying themes in the human experience.

Every comment was then coded against every theme, so a single comment can carry several themes. Coded comments averaged 1.8 themes each.

· Counts are approximate. Keyword coding misses comments that express a theme in unusual words, so most figures are best read as lower bounds. About 1,360 comments (37%) matched no theme, many of them short reactions, emojis, or replies that only make sense in context.

· The audience is self-selected. People who comment on this channel are not a random sample of the public. These results describe this audience, not public opinion in general.

· Claims are not verified. When a commenter describes an injury or a death, that is their account. This study records what people said, not whether it is medically established.

· Some comments are missing. Several commenters said earlier comments had disappeared, so the export may not include everything posted.