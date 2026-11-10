John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Bandit
1h

Thank-you for the rundown of the comments, Dr Campbell. It's a sad state of affairs all around the world.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
32m

Well done! Thank you Dr Campbell.

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