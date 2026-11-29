Dr. Panagis Polykretis messaged me this morning, he stressed the main concern was not only the detection of the vaccine-derived spike protein, but the divergent autopsy findings, even on evidence that could have been highlighted with routine histological methods.

A talk in the Italian Senate set out new autopsy findings on three young men who died suddenly. Here is what was said, and what the evidence can and can’t show.

In a room of the Italian Senate, hosted by Senator Claudio Borghi and organised by the Italian associations CONDAV and COMILVA, the researcher Dr. Panagis Polykretis gave what he called “probably the hardest talk I have ever given.“

He was not there only to explain science, he said, but “to give a voice to

mothers who suddenly lost their children and who need truth and justice.”

The title of his talk came from one of those mothers, who was in the room: “We were not given the chance to protect our children.”

Italy has a bicameral parliamentary commission of inquiry into how the Covid-19 emergency was managed and into the measures taken to prevent and contain the epidemic. It was set up by a law passed in February 2024, on the initiative of lawmakers from both the governing majority and the opposition, including Brothers of Italy deputy Alice Buonguerrieri. It is chaired by Senator Marco Lisei of Brothers of Italy, the governing party. So far, it has heard former government officials, heads of associations, university professors and researchers, to assess whether the measures adopted were sensible and backed by science.

Dr. Polykretis has not yet been called before the Commission. Because his talk took place in an institutional room of the Senate, he has sent a certified email to its chair, Senator Lisei, and to Senator Borghi, asking that his presentation be formally entered into the Commission’s records as testimony to the inquiry.

This piece sets out his argument fairly and in his own words where possible. Then it looks at where the evidence is strong, where it is weaker, and what would settle the open questions. The families deserve both: to be heard, and to have their questions answered properly.

An immunological principle

Dr. Polykretis began with what he called a basic rule of immunology: the antigen presentation process. Cells show fragments of the proteins they make on their surface. If the immune system sees a protein that isn’t part of the body’s own make-up, it destroys the cell.

The immune system, he said, “has no ability to discriminate whether an

individual has been vaccinated”. So a cell that takes up the vaccine’s mRNA and makes spike protein will be treated as infected. In his words, such cells “are destined to die.”

If that happens in heart muscle, the result is inflammation and damage. He first put this idea forward in a paper published in March 2022, after trying to publish it since autumn 2021. He says it was dismissed at the time as a lecture on basic immunology. This is somewhat ironic as it is these very basic immunological principles which seem to have been ignored. This early work from Panagis is very important as it shows that many complications of the Covid vaccine could have been reasonably anticipated.

Telling vaccine from virus

He then described a way to tell whether spike protein in a tissue came from the vaccine or from infection.

Pathologists stain the tissue for two SARS-CoV-2 proteins: the spike and the nucleocapsid. The virus makes both. The mRNA vaccines make only spike.

Diagram shows the six principal structural omponents of SARS-CoV-2: spike (S), membrane (M), envelope (E), and nucleocapsid (N) proteins, together with the lipid envelope and single-stranded RNA genome.

As a result, a tissue that is positive for spike but negative for nucleocapsid points to the vaccine. Finding inflammation and spike protein in a heart shows the vaccine reached that tissue and that there was an immune response there. He described this method and its findings in a paper published in May 2026, written with the Dresden pathologist Michael Mörz, Alberto Donzelli, the immunologist Robert Clancy, and the Japanese professors Shigetoshi Sano and Masanori Fukushima. Dr. Polykretis and I discussed that paper in an earlier video.

Three young men

In autumn 2025, a group of mothers contacted Dr. Polykretis. They asked whether tests of this kind could be run on autopsy samples from their sons. In his Senate talk, he set such findings in the context of the mechanism he had first proposed in 2022. With permission, Dr. Polykretis gave the men’s names “so that this presentation doesn’t look like anonymous data from a scientific paper.“ This disclosure was a noble and courageous move for the families to take.

Mattia Miano, 25, a university student close to finishing his degree, already working, and captain of a soccer team San Daniele Calcio. The Italian autopsy concluded death from an arrhythmia, with unexplained thickening of the left ventricle, and described the heart muscle cells as intact. The Dresden re-examination reported perimyocarditis and borderline myocarditis, with spike-positive macrophages in the inflamed area.

Enrico Bozzetto, 42, a triathlete. The Italian examination found mild mitral valve degeneration, narrowing of a major coronary artery and fatty plaques, with no changes in the heart muscle. Dresden reported borderline myocarditis, pericarditis with lymphocyte infiltrate, (indicating acute inflammation) and a thrombosis in a coronary artery.

“Marco”, 46, whose family asked for his identity to be withheld. The Italian autopsy recorded fluid on both lungs, cardiac arrest and a thickened left ventricle, and called the cardiac myocytes normally oriented. Dresden reported multifocal myocarditis with dead heart muscle cells, an intense immune infiltrate, and an artery with thrombosis and vasculitis.

In the reanalysis, vaccine-derived spike protein was detected in the heart tissue of Mattia and Marco. Dr. Polykretis’s slides showed only one immunohistochemistry image, from Mattia, because Dr. Mörz had not yet finished processing the images from Marco’s tissue; the finding is set out in the report Dr. Mörz sent to Dr. Polykretis and to the family. In Enrico’s case, no vaccine spike protein was detected. According to Dr. Mörz, this may be because the samples were over-fixed: when tissue is left too long in formalin, a film can form that stops the anti-spike antibody from binding.

Dr. Polykretis stressed that the main point of his talk was not the spike staining. Most of the Dresden findings, including myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis and thrombosis, need no special tests: routine haematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining shows them. Yet none of them were reported in the original Italian examinations. “So, I can’t explain how these things were missed,” he said. He asked whether it was a matter of competence or a choice not to see. He does not claim to know the true cause of death in any of the three cases, not least because only heart tissue was re-examined and the full autopsy picture was not available. What he finds deeply concerning is that all three cases showed highly significant findings that the first examinations did not record.

He also pointed out that Enrico’s heart was assessed in Italy by co-authors of a study which found that sudden deaths in Italy had not risen during the pandemic. That study covered deaths between the ages of 1 and 40, so Enrico, at 42, was probably not among its cases. Dr. Polykretis’s point was a wider one: the study is widely cited as evidence that sudden deaths among young people have not increased, and he wanted his audience to ask whether its results can really be trusted. His group is preparing a detailed critique of the paper over the coming months.

Pathologists do sometimes disagree, and the gap between the Italian and German reports is large enough to deserve an answer. A way to settle this obvious discrepancy is an independent, blinded review of the same slides by pathologists with no stake in either conclusion. The Commission of Inquiry could ask for exactly that if it chose to do so.

As can be seen from the table above, there are clear differences between the results of the Italian autopsies and the re-examinations carried out in Dresden. The differences between these two data sets do not have an obvious explanation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Polykretis is arranging for about six or seven more cases to be re-examined, because many more families are looking for answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

“The signals were there”

When he told Enrico’s mother about the Dresden results, he said, her first words were:

“So the signals were there? The signals were there even before. And they

didn’t give us the chance to advise our children.”

Panagis then set out some of the signals he believes were ignored. With only 25 minutes for his talk, he could cover just part of the list he would have liked to present:

Biodistribution. From February 2021, the European Medicines Agency knew that in rats the vaccine material spread “to most tissues“ within 48 hours. The following quotation is directly from the European Medicines Agency:

‘it is acknowledge that lipid nanoparticles can distribute rather non-specifically to several organs such as liver, spleen, heart, kidney, lung and brain, with the liver appearing to be the organ where lipid nanoparticles distribute most.

Israel’s warning. Israel’s Ministry of Health wrote to the US CDC in early 2021. It reported “a large number of reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people” right after the Pfizer vaccine. The Israelis asked to discuss these findings with a CDC expert. A joint FDA–CDC response memo said Israel had reported around 40 cases in people aged 16–30.

Vaccine myocarditis is real and no longer disputed. mRNA vaccines can cause myocarditis, most commonly in young men after the second dose.

A simplified timeline of the key steps, drawn from the US Senate subcommittee report. Israel’s first contact was on 28 February.

Risk versus benefit from covid vaccination

According to a large analysis by Pezzullo and colleagues, COVID’s infection fatality rate (IFR) at Mattia’s age of 25 was about 0.002%; at Enrico’s and Marco’s ages of 42 and 46 it was about 0.035%.

These are estimates from before vaccination, in people who had not been infected before; the rates would be much lower where natural immunity was already present. Dr. Polykretis adds that these figures come from a period when, in his view, many of the treatments and measures in use (he cites remdesivir as one example) were wrong and pushed mortality up. With appropriate treatment and prevention, he argues, mortality would have been lower still. These figures should be set against a study that found signs of heart injury in about 1 in 35 people (2.8%) after a booster.

Effectiveness. Vaccine effectiveness not only wanes but can even turn negative. Dr. Polykretis points to a Cleveland Clinic study by Shrestha and colleagues, which found that the risk of infection rose with the number of vaccine doses previously received. His question was a simple one: for what kind of product were citizens asked to accept the risk of very serious side effects? Not a cure-all, he argued, but vaccines whose protection fades over time and may even reverse. Panagis criticised Italy’s National Institute of Health for still describing the vaccines as “safe and effective.”

He closed with words Mattia’s mother asked him to read out: “Mattia trusted his State’s recommendation, and now he lies three meters under the ground.”

Why it still matters

None of this makes the families’ questions less urgent. Myocarditis is a real side effect. Regulators were warned early. And three Italian autopsies have been read in sharply different ways by another pathologist. Those are reasons for a proper investigation, not for dismissing them.

What would help the families most is not a stronger claim but a firmer one: the autopsy material examined independently and blind, with the vaccination dates and full histology on the record.

Dr. Polykretis himself is sceptical of yet another formal reanalysis unless the integrity of whoever carries it out is beyond doubt. His own test is simpler: show the glass slides of a thrombosis or a myocarditis to a randomly chosen histopathologist and ask what they see. As he puts it, he cannot see a third explanation for the discrepancy: either the original pathologists missed findings such as thrombosis and myocarditis, or they chose not to see them.

If the Dresden findings hold up under that kind of test, they will carry a weight that no talk can give them. If they don’t, the families will at least have an answer they can trust.

“We were not given the chance to protect our children”

Transcript of a talk given in the Italian Senate (English subtitles, approved translation).

Hello everyone.

First of all, I’d like to thank the associations CONDAV and COMILVA for organizing today’s event. I deeply thank Nadia Gatti and Claudio Simion, for the wonderful people they are. I thank Senator Borghi for hosting this event in this room of the Senate.

I must admit that today’s presentation is probably the hardest talk I have ever given. Because, besides having to explain scientific concepts, the most important thing is that I will try to give a voice to mothers who suddenly lost their children and who need truth and justice. That is where the title of my talk comes from: “We were not given the chance to protect our children”, quoting the words of one of these mothers, who is here in the room today.

I begin with my declaration of no conflicts of interest, in which I declare that this talk and the ideas expressed in it were formulated impartially, without any conflict of interest.

I also want to clarify something. Since I have not yet been summoned before the Commission of Inquiry, I have sent a certified email to the Commission’s chair, Senator Lisei, and to Senator Claudio Borghi, so that this presentation is entered into the Commission’s records as an official hearing, since it is taking place in an institutional venue, and so that it can be used for the purposes of the investigation.

When I was invited to speak at the Japanese House of Representatives, I gave an empirical example that I’d like to repeat for you. Why can you all predict that if I let go of this pen, it will fall to the ground? You can do so because every day you experience the laws of physics empirically, in this case universal gravitation.

Well, immunology also has fundamental principles, even if they are not as “visible” empirically. And one of these fundamental principles is antigen presentation. Through this principle, our immune system can recognize when a cell in our body expresses an antigen that is not part of our own proteome. It is a binary type of evaluation, like white/black, zero/one, if you want a metaphor. So, if a cell expresses an antigen that is not part of our body, the only way the immune system can protect our body is to induce the death of that cell. So, an inflammatory cascade gets activated that leads to the elimination of that cell.

It is very important to stress that our immune system has no ability to discriminate whether an individual has been vaccinated, and therefore to “forgive” the cells of his body that are expressing a viral antigen, as in the case of the genetic COVID vaccines: the spike protein. It has to be clear to everyone that all cells that take up the genetic material and express the spike protein are destined to die.

This was the mechanism, the pillar of immunology, that led me to hypothesize, first, in March 2022 (though I had been trying to publish that article without success since autumn 2021), the mechanism of vaccine-induced autoimmune myocarditis. In that paper I explain this mechanism. Let me simply read you a passage:

“For instance, if the mRNA contained in the LNPs would get internalized by cardiac myocytes and such cells would produce the spike protein, the resulting inflammation would likely lead to the necrosis of the myocardium, with an extent proportional to the number of involved cells.”

At the time they made fun of me. Some Turkish authors said I was lecturing on basic immunology. But this is the problem: these vaccines did not take into account the fundamental principles of immunology.

Later, the mechanism I had hypothesized was widely confirmed by histopathological data. A few months ago we settled it once and for all, writing this landmark paper with an exceptional group of international scientists, such as Alberto Donzelli, who is here today, the histopathologist from the Dresden municipal hospital, Dr. Michael Mörz, the world-renowned immunologist Professor Robert Clancy, and, from Japan, Prof. Shigetoshi Sano and Prof. Masanori Fukushima.

In this article we showed all the stages of this process. Cells that take up the vaccine’s genetic material start to express the spike protein on their cell membrane. As a result, they are inevitably recognized by the immune system as a threat, which starts the whole process to eliminate those cells. And we observe this characteristic picture of an infiltrate of lymphocytes, macrophages and eosinophils.

Immunohistochemistry also allows us to discriminate whether this process is caused by a viral infection or by the vaccine, because we can stain tissues with two antibodies: one directed against the spike, and one against the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2. If a tissue shows the signal of both antibodies, then it is a viral infection. But if a tissue shows only the spike signal, this means that the spike protein is of vaccine origin, because a viral infection in a tissue cannot exist without the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2.

These studies, and the possibility of performing these analyses, led a group of mothers to contact me last autumn, to evaluate the possibility of performing these analyses on tissues taken from the autopsy samples of their children, who died suddenly. And that is where the path I am about to describe began.

These are three young people who died suddenly. I chose to show their first and last names so that this presentation doesn’t look like anonymous data from a scientific paper. Here we are talking about people who lost their lives prematurely.

Mattia Miano died at 25. He was a university student who only lacked his thesis, and he was already working. He was an athlete: the captain of San Daniele Calcio.

Enrico Bozzetto, 42, was born on Christmas Day. He too was an athlete: he competed in triathlons. So we are talking about healthy, strong people.

As for Marco, for privacy reasons, his family did not authorize me to reveal his identity. He was 46.

Marco’s initial autopsy report shows severe bilateral pulmonary edema and cardiocirculatory arrest in a patient with left ventricular myocardial hypertrophy. And the histological examination of the heart reports intact and normally oriented myocytes, etc.

We had samples of his heart re-analyzed by Dr. Michael Mörz, whom I want to thank, because he is a scientist of the highest scientific and ethical standards. He is a histopathologist at the Dresden municipal hospital, specifically at the Georg Schmorl Institute of Pathology, a historic institute of histopathology in Germany. The re-analysis revealed multifocal myocarditis with myocyte necrosis and with an intense infiltrate of lymphocytes, macrophages and eosinophils, and an artery with thrombosis and vasculitis.

Why were these histopathological findings not brought to light in Italy?

In Mattia’s case, the autopsy reports that the findings are compatible with a death resulting from an arrhythmic event, with idiopathic cardiac hypertrophy of the left ventricle. The histopathological examination of the heart reports nothing of note in the pericardial layers; myocytes are intact and normally oriented, with nuclei of regular morphology, etc., etc.

The analysis carried out in Dresden, however, reports a perimyocarditis, a borderline myocarditis with positivity for the spike protein in the area of the myocarditis, where macrophages were found that are positive for the spike protein signal. Macrophages are immune cells that typically clean up debris in areas where there is an inflammatory process and where cells are being eliminated and dying. They essentially engulf the debris and clear the area. So the fact that there are macrophages carrying the spike signal means that spike protein synthesis took place in that area.

As for Enrico, the initial cardiopathological examination reports mild degeneration of the mitral valve, obstructive coronary sclerosis of the left anterior descending artery, sudden death, and then reports uncomplicated fibro-atheromatous plaques, with no alterations at the level of the myocardium.

The analysis carried out in Germany, however, reports borderline myocarditis and pericarditis. You can see the dense lymphocytic infiltrate in the pericardium, and a thrombosis of a coronary artery.

So I ask myself: why was all this fundamental evidence not brought to light in the autopsies carried out in Italy? I’m not talking about immunohistochemistry, which may seem a non-routine technique. Everything we have seen so far is evidence that can easily be brought to light by classic histopathology techniques, such as hematoxylin and eosin staining. So I can’t explain how these things were missed. Is it a matter of competence? A matter of deliberately choosing not to see? Or did these doctors have fogged-up microscope eyepieces that day?

And do you know what the curious thing is? The evaluation of Enrico’s heart, the last of the three young men, was done by some of the

co-authors of a publication, some luminaries, who claimed that during the pandemic years we did not see an increase in sudden deaths in Italy compared with the pre-pandemic years.

So... “We were not given the chance to protect our children.”

These are the words Enrico’s mother said when I called her to tell her the results of the re-analysis made in Dresden. A mother’s first instinct, not only from the moment her child is born but from the moment she conceives him, because she protects him with her own body, is to protect her children. And the first thing Enrico’s mother said was: “So the signals were there? The signals were there even before. And they didn’t give us the chance to advise our children.”

The signals were there. They were certainly there!

I always show this slide because it is fundamental. Since February 19, 2021, the EMA was aware that in rats the vaccine-derived genetic material is distributed “to most tissues” within 48 hours. So they knew... And, by the principle I described earlier, it follows that these tissues would be subject to immune attack.

They knew. The signals were there. Like the emails sent by officials of the Israeli Ministry of Health, who wrote to the CDC as early as March 2021, saying: “We are observing a number of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young individuals right after the Pfizer vaccine. We would like to discuss the issue with a competent expert at the CDC.”

This data came from one dataset, not from all datasets — from one dataset of 531 hospitalizations, 250 of which were for myocarditis. Is that clear? 47.1%. And 40% of them, 211 out of 530, were patients under 30.

So the signals were there. It was deliberately chosen to obscure and ignore them.

Do you know what these two numbers are? I chose to show these two numbers in huge type because they represent the infection fatality rate, so the COVID mortality in Mattia’s age group, 0.002%, and in Enrico Bozzetto’s and Marco’s age group, 0.035%. And pay attention: these values are close to zero despite the “paracetamol and watchful waiting” protocol, despite the lockdowns, despite the immunosuppression resulting from these measures, despite remdesivir, despite people being intubated even before they crossed the hospital’s entrance. Such values were calculated at the height of the pandemic, and yet they are this low. OK?

These, on the other hand, are values from active surveillance. These are the most prestigious and reliable studies that can exist, and they indicated that about one person out of 35 developed myocardial injuries after vaccination. So 2.8% against 0.002%.

And all this for what? For vaccines whose efficacy not only declines over time but even turns negative, as is now widely shown by numerous authoritative and unassailable studies.

Do you know what the problem is? There are still institutions, such as the Italian National Institute of Health — I took this screenshot yesterday — that to this day continue to state that these vaccines are “safe and effective”. These disgusting words can lead other mothers to be unable to advise their children on what to do.

And I will close with words that Mattia’s mother asked me to report. She told me: “Mattia trusted his State’s recommendation, and now he lies three meters under the ground.”

This is the list of references used for this presentation. I would like to thank once more the associations CONDAV and COMILVA, the Allineare Sanità e Salute Foundation, and all the co-authors who in recent years have allowed me to publish these studies. And of course, thank you all for your attention.

Sources

· Mörz M, Donzelli A, Clancy RL, Sano S, Fukushima M, Polykretis P. Detection of Vaccine-Derived Spike Protein Associated with Immune Cell Infiltration in the Heart and Liver: A Report of Two Cases. Cells, 2026.

· Buergin N et al. Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination. Eur J Heart Fail, 2023. Summary and context: FactCheck.org; Singapore HSA review.

· Pezzullo AM, Axfors C, Contopoulos-Ioannidis DG, Apostolatos A, Ioannidis JPA. Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population. Environ Res, 2023.

· Shrestha NK, Burke PC, Nowacki AS, Simon JF, Hagen A, Gordon SM. Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine. Open Forum Infect Dis, 2023.

Polykretis P.Role of the antigen presentation process in the immunization mechanism of the genetic vaccines against COVID-19 and the need for biodistribution evaluations