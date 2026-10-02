John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
Oct 2

BTW...o posted this geert vaden bosches ss...and now I'm banned for 1000 years

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/this-chicken-vaccine-makes-its-virus

Nerve touched...

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
Oct 2

Without the false positives and the calling everything Covid thing there was no pandemic.

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