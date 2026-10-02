In this video I interview eminent physician and immunologist Professor Robert Clancy focusing on mucosal immunity.

Professor Robert Clancy, an Australian clinical immunologist with a particular research interest in mucosal immunity, taught me how the immune system responds to respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

A central emergent theme is that immunity at the mucosal surfaces of the respiratory tract is biologically distinct from systemic immunity in the blood. This distinction is important when considering infection, vaccination and repeated antigen exposure.

This means in the simplest terms we have two immune systems.

One is in the sterile interior of the body in the blood and tissue fluid while the other is on the mucosal surfaces. These mucous producing surfaces are essential in protecting the body from the ecosystems of microorganisms present in the external environment. The mucosal surfaces include the mucus producing surfaces of the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, genital urinary tracts and eyes.

Mucosal versus systemic immunity

Robert explains that SARS-CoV-2 infection begins predominantly at the mucosal surfaces of the nose and upper respiratory tract. The immune defences operating here include locally produced antibodies, particularly secretory IgA, together with mucosal T-cell and innate immune responses.

Immunoglobulin A, or IgA

This is one of the main antibody types produced by the immune system. As with the other antibody types, these are specially synthesised immune proteins. It is especially important at mucosal surfaces which are the surfaces exposed to the outside world. IgA is a first line defender.

The primary function of IgA is to neutralize pathogens and toxins before they get into the body, blocking their entry. A useful analogy may be to think of the bouncers outside a pub or nightclub.

IgA is less about causing inflammation and more about preventing infection quietly. It is produced by the immune system, specifically by B lymphocyte cells that have matured into plasma cells. In mucosal tissues, those plasma cells produce IgA and then the epithelial cells help transport it across into the mucous secretions where it promotes resistance against a wide range of potential infections.

Mucosal immunity

This local immune system is not simply an extension of antibody concentrations in the blood. Immune cells activated within one mucosal site can migrate to other mucosal tissues, creating what is sometimes called the common mucosal immune system.

Robert’s long-standing research interest has been the interaction between the gastrointestinal and respiratory immune systems and the stimulation of respiratory mucosal immunity via the gastrointestinal tract or gut.

One practical implication is that a vaccine injected into muscle principally produces a systemic immune response, particularly circulating IgG antibodies and systemic T-cell immunity. This can provide substantial protection against serious disease once infection progresses beyond the superficial respiratory mucosa, but will it be considerably less effective at preventing the virus initially establishing itself and replicating in the nose and throat.

This distinction helps explain why an intramuscular vaccine may protect well against severe illness without necessarily producing sterilising immunity or completely preventing infection and transmission.

COVID-19 as a two-stage process

Robert describes COVID-19 in broad terms as involving two immunologically different phases. The first is the mucosal infectious phase, during which SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the respiratory tract.

If infection progresses, a second, more systemic inflammatory phase can develop. At this stage the patient’s systemic immune response itself becomes increasingly important in determining the severity of disease.

It is therefore important to emphasise the importance of distinguishing interventions directed against viral replication early in illness (that is on the mucosal surface) from interventions intended to modify excessive inflammation later in the disease (that is in the bodies systemic internal immunity).

Covid infection and other respiratory infections therefore have an evolution. This evolution is common to all disease processes. There will be a way that the disease develops and changes within an individual experiencing a particular illness.

Therefore, in the specific example of Covid respiratory disease, infection begins in the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, potentially descending into the bronchial passages and alveoli. This can be followed in more severe disease by pulmonary (lung) and systemic inflammatory responses.

Natural infection and breadth of immunity

Natural infection exposes the immune system to a considerably broader range of viral antigens than a vaccine directed principally against the spike protein. In other words, when someone is naturally exposed to an infective agent, they will be exposed to all of the infectious pathogen which will in turn expose the immune system to many different types of foreign molecules. (In immunology these foreign proteins that the immune system recognises as foreign are described as epitopes). As a result, the immune system will generate a wide-ranging immune response, producing antibodies to a range of epitopes, sometimes referred to as a polyclonal response.

Natural infection therefore generates a wide-ranging immune response

Natural immunity will generate:

· mucosal immune responses

· circulating antibodies

· T-cell (lymphocyte) responses

· immune responses to several different viral proteins

This broader exposure will contribute to relatively broad and potentially long-lasting post-infection immunity.

Our discussion took place during the Omicron wave, when questions about prior infection, vaccination and reinfection were particularly prominent.

Vaccination

Robert does not present vaccination as simply producing either immunity or no immunity. Instead, he describes immune stimulation as a balance between different biological effects.

Vaccination can generate systemic protection, particularly against severe COVID-19, but it should not automatically be assumed that high circulating antibody concentrations are equivalent to strong mucosal protection against acquisition of infection.

This is one of the most important concepts in the interview: protection against infection and protection against severe disease are immunologically related but are not identical endpoints.

Repeated vaccination and immune regulation

One of the important parts of the interview concerns repeated exposure to the same antigen. Robert emphasises that the immune system contains both activating and suppressive mechanisms.

Repeated antigen exposure does not necessarily produce progressively stronger immunity indefinitely. Under some circumstances repeated stimulation can induce regulatory or tolerance mechanisms that reduce subsequent immune responsiveness. This can potentially result in repeated vaccination making someone more predisposed to infection rather than promoting resistance to an infection. This effect is often as predictable as it is ironic.

One useful analogy here is with immunological desensitisation, in which repeated exposure to an antigen can deliberately reduce an unwanted immune response. This is by no means a new concept and is well known to immunology. The physiology is widely applied in the use of desensitising vaccines to prevent allergic reactions.

Therefore, the spacing and frequency of repeated vaccine deserves careful immunological consideration rather than assuming that more frequent antigen exposure must always produce greater protection.

Indeed, Robert subsequently described vaccine spacing and “mucosal tolerance” as the principal focus of this interview. He raises the possibility that repeated stimulation with the same antigen could generate a mixture of:

· protective immunity

· regulatory or suppressive responses

· altered susceptibility to subsequent infection

· potentially unwanted immune responses

These ideas are presented as immunological mechanisms and concerns requiring investigation. They are based on sound physiology, biochemistry and known medical immunological principles. Given the valid nature of the science discussed, these scientific principles should be applied to clinical trials which are carried out in the real world. We strongly suspect that the immunological principles discussed in the video would be supported by empirical evidence which is generated by such potential real-world trials.

Mucosal tolerance

We give the idea of mucosal tolerance some discretion time. This is a normal physiological process whereby exposure to antigens at mucosal surfaces can sometimes produce immunological tolerance rather than aggressive immunity.

This mechanism is essential because the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts are continually exposed to harmless antigens from food, microorganisms and the environment. An immune system that reacted vigorously to everything encountered at these surfaces would produce continuous inflammatory disease. For example, it is good to be tolerant to peanuts, shellfish, eggs, dairy products and dust mite faeces, (which can stimulate asthma attacks).

The immune system therefore has to decide whether an antigen should provoke:

1. an active defensive immune response

2. a regulatory or suppressive response

3. a relative immunological tolerance

We clearly argue that this regulatory component is often overlooked in simplified descriptions of vaccination.

Importance of dose spacing

One of our major conclusions is that the interval between immunological stimulations matters. Immune responses require time to mature, including development of memory B cells, affinity maturation of antibodies and maturation of T-cell responses.

Repeated antigen exposure at inappropriate intervals might therefore produce a different immunological outcome from exposures separated by longer periods.

Therefore, vaccination policy should consequently take account not merely of immediate antibody titres but also of the longer-term regulation and maturation of the immune response.

Early treatment

The interview also discusses the importance of treating COVID-19 according to the biological stage of disease.

Antiviral or anti-infective treatment should logically be most useful during the period in which viral replication is dominant, that is during the early stages of an infection. Whereas anti-inflammatory treatment is more relevant later when an excessive host inflammatory response becomes a major component of disease.

The discussion therefore favours early clinical assessment and intervention, rather than waiting until severe inflammatory disease has developed. This is because we view COVID as an initial mucosal infection followed, in some patients, by systemic inflammatory disease.

Broader lesson about respiratory vaccines

The broader immunological argument is that respiratory infections present a particular vaccine challenge.

An ideal respiratory vaccine would potentially stimulate strong immunity directly at the mucosal site where the pathogen first enters, as well as systemic immunity capable of preventing severe disease.

Intramuscular vaccines are potentially particularly effective at inducing systemic responses but generally produce weaker and less durable immunity within the upper respiratory mucosa.

This helps explain an observation that became increasingly clear during the pandemic: vaccination could potentially continue to provide meaningful protection against severe COVID-19 even when protection against infection and transmission had declined.

Risk benefit analysis

In deciding how appropriate any medical intervention is, it is always essential to balance any potential risk of harm against potential benefits. Very often, if in doubt the principle of ‘first do no harm’ should be applied. In this discussion we focus on the difference between systemic and mucosal immunity. We have discussed the many and often profound adverse reactions of vaccination with particular reference to the mRNA Covid vaccinations in much more detail in several other videos.

Overall message

The main message of the discussion is that immunity is considerably more complicated than measuring circulating antibody concentrations.

We encourage thinking about the immune response as an integrated system involving:

· innate immunity

· mucosal immunity

· systemic antibodies

· T cells

· immune memory

· regulatory and suppressive mechanisms

· the anatomical site at which immunity is generated

· the route through which an antigen is encountered

· timing and frequency of repeated antigen exposure

For respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, we regard the distinction between mucosal immunity and systemic immunity as particularly important.

The interview therefore argues against interpreting vaccination as a simple binary of “immune” versus “not immune.” A person can simultaneously have relatively weak protection against becoming infected in the upper respiratory tract but substantially stronger protection against progression to severe systemic disease.

Conclusions

The central thesis is that COVID begins as a mucosal respiratory infection, whereas intramuscular vaccination predominantly stimulates systemic immunity; understanding that distinction, together with the regulatory effects of repeated antigen exposure, is essential to understanding why vaccination can protect strongly against severe disease without necessarily preventing infection.