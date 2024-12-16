The Seven Principles of Public Life
With reference to The Banality of Evil, Download and listen on the go....
Follow John on Patreon, https://www.patreon.com/c/JohnCampbell2
Nolan Principles
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-7-principles-of-public-life/the-7-principles-of-public-life--2
Committee on Standards in Public Life
https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/the-committee-on-standards-in-public-life
Selflessness
Holders of public office should act solely in terms of the public interest.
Integrity
Holders of public office must avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence them in their work. They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends. They must declare and resolve any interests and relationships.
Objectivity
Holders of public office must act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.
Accountability
Holders of public office are accountable to the public for their decisions and actions and must submit themselves to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.
Openness
Holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner. Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing.
Honesty
Holders of public office should be truthful.
Leadership
Holders of public office should exhibit these principles in their own behaviour and treat others with respect. They should actively promote and robustly support the principles and challenge poor behaviour wherever it occurs.
Lord Michael Patrick Nolan The Seven Principles of Public Life (also known as the Nolan Principles) apply to anyone who works as a public office-holder. This includes all those who are elected or appointed to public office, nationally and locally, and all people appointed to work in the Civil Service, local government, the police, courts and probation services, non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs), and in the health, education, social and care services. All public office-holders are both servants of the public and stewards of public resources. The principles also apply to all those in other sectors delivering public services.
The Banality of Evil
Hannah Arendt, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil, The New Yorker, 1963.
https://aeon.co/ideas/what-did-hannah-arendt-really-mean-by-the-banality-of-evil
C.S. Lewis, Preface to The Screwtape Letters, 1942
“The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid dens of crime that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices.”
Screwtape Letters on You tube,
Isaiah 5:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/search=Isaiah%205%3A20&version=NIV
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.
Katherine Watt has shown that it took about forty years to set in place a system of laws to overturn the US Constitution in a Health Emergency. The Prep act absolves those who use the injection on the compliant, and the Emergency Use Authorisation removes the drug/injection from clinical trial, investigational data collection and informed consent.
The Brooke Jackson case proved the legal validity of this.
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/legal-frameworks-for-state-sponsored
This is a programme implemented globally from a supranational level employing US military resources.
Pfizer, the pharma companies, doctors, and government officials - even national governments are patsies in this scenario, so this is misdirection. They just take the money and carry out their orders.
The initiative and planning has come from much higher up, the World Bank, the Bank for international settlements, the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg group, the deep state in all countries, globalist multinational corporations..
They want to destroy national sovereignty and impose globalist control. Rather than blaming lower level operatives, we would do well to resist this attempt to disintegrate our society.
I have been following John's YouTube channel now for over 3 years. Enjoy his research and truthfulness in reporting medical news and lies by nefarious globalist and compromised Politian's.