He saved thousands of mothers’ lives with a basin of chlorinated water. His reward was ridicule, unemployment and an early grave.

A little while ago I looked at the story of Dr John Snow and the Broad Street pump in Soho, and I was struck by how many lessons it held for our own times. I want to do the same here with another giant of medical history: Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis, the doctor who uncovered why so many young mothers were dying of puerperal fever. During his lifetime, he rode alone.

When I started preparing, I thought of three or four lessons for the present day. Then another three or four. Then another. You’ll be able to think of plenty more yourself. It really is uncanny how history helps us spot the mistakes of today, and, I hope, prevent the mistakes of tomorrow.

Semmelweis was ridiculed, attacked, dismissed and eventually destroyed. Arguably, you could say he was killed by the system he tried to fix. At the very least, his death was hastened by the truths he refused to stop proclaiming.

Who was Semmelweis?

Ignác Fülöp Semmelweis, better known by the German form of his name, Ignaz Philipp, was born on 1 July 1818 in the Tabán district of Buda, now part of Budapest, then within the Austrian Empire. He was the son of a grocer, one of ten children. He went to the University of Vienna in 1837 to study law, but within a year had switched to medicine.

In 1846 he became an assistant in obstetrics at the Vienna General Hospital, at the time the largest maternity institution in the world.

His life at a glance. The discovery came at 28. Everything after it was a long fight for acceptance that ended in the asylum.

Ignaz Semmelweis in 1860 by “Borsos és Doctor”

A deadly puzzle in Vienna

Puerperal fever, also called childbed fever, is a bacterial infection of the reproductive tract after childbirth. In the 1840s it was killing women in huge numbers.

The Vienna hospital had two maternity clinics, and the difference between them was stark. In the First Clinic, death rates ran anywhere from around 7% up to 16% in the years 1841 to 1846. Sit with that for a moment: in a bad year, sixteen out of every hundred women who came in to have a baby died of this fever. The Second Clinic’s rates were still bad, but far, far lower, typically around 2–3%.

The women of Vienna knew this perfectly well. Semmelweis recorded mothers begging on their knees not to be sent to the First Clinic. Many deliberately delayed their admission and gave birth in the street rather than risk it, and those “street births” had low mortality too, probably lower still than the Second Clinic. For a researcher, that is the perfect question. What was the difference between these two clinics?

What is puerperal fever?

Puerperal fever, known today as puerperal or postpartum sepsis, is a bacterial infection of the genital tract that takes hold in the days after childbirth or miscarriage. The word comes from the Latin puer, child, and parere, to bear. (Today the puerperium, also known as the postpartum or postnatal period, is defined as the 6- to 8-week window immediately following childbirth.)

The cause. The classic culprit, and the main killer in Semmelweis’s day, was Streptococcus pyogenes, also called Group A Streptococcus. Other bacteria can cause it too, including Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli and anaerobic organisms.

How it gets in. After delivery, the place where the placenta was attached leaves a large raw wound inside the uterus. Tears, instruments and internal examinations can carry bacteria straight to it. That is why examining hands contaminated from the dissecting room were so deadly.

How it progresses. The infection usually begins as endometritis, an infection of the lining of the womb. It can then spread to the surrounding tissues, the pelvic veins and the peritoneum, and into the bloodstream as septicaemia. Abscesses can form in distant organs, which matches the widespread pus and inflammation found at the Vienna post-mortems.

Complications include pelvic cellulitis, septic pelvic thrombophlebitis, peritonitis and pelvic abscess (Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases and Medical Microbiology review). Invasive Group A streptococcal infection after birth can also lead to streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which kills 30–50% of those affected (review, PubMed).

The signs. Typical features are a high fever and chills, a racing pulse, lower abdominal pain and tenderness, and foul-smelling discharge, usually appearing within the first few days after birth. Before antibiotics, once the infection reached the bloodstream, death often followed within days.

Today. It is treated with antibiotics, supported by strict hygiene and aseptic technique during childbirth: Semmelweis’s principle, now universal. Even so, maternal sepsis remains a significant cause of maternal death worldwide, especially where clean facilities and prompt treatment are lacking.

The clue: a scalpel and a friend’s death

Semmelweis tried modifying the environment, without effect. But one difference stood out. The First Clinic was staffed by obstetricians and medical students. The Second Clinic was run by midwives and student midwives. You might assume the doctors, with their university training, would get the better results. They didn’t. For want of a better word, the doctors were killing far more women than the midwives.

This of course is now classic epidemiology, take two groups and compare their experiences and environment against their respective outcomes. This can be done with small, local groups or large national populations. Of course, the comparative analysis requires possession of the two data sets. This can be a problem if a vested interest group refuses to release data for reasons of its own.

Post-mortems on the women who died showed widespread inflammation and pus throughout the body. Semmelweis himself listed lymphangitis, peritonitis, pericarditis, pleurisy and meningitis, with “metastases”, or secondary abscesses, in many cases. He described the disease as a form of pyaemia, or blood poisoning (Semmelweis, Etiology, 1861, trans. K. Codell Carter; Epidemiology & Infection historical review). We now know this was a systemic infection, chiefly streptococcal, spreading from the genital tract through the whole body.

Then, in March 1847, came the key observation. Semmelweis’s friend Jakob Kolletschka, professor of forensic medicine at the hospital, was accidentally cut by a student’s scalpel during a post-mortem. Within days Kolletschka fell ill with exactly the same signs as the dying mothers. He died on 13 March 1847. Semmelweis read his friend’s post-mortem report and found the same findings he had seen in hundreds of mothers (American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology). Semmelweis was away in Venice at the time, and returned to the news.

Kolletschka’s death is well documented. He was Professor of Forensic Medicine at the Vienna General Hospital, and he died on 13 March 1847 after a student’s scalpel cut him during a post-mortem (Wikipedia: Jakob Kolletschka; Science History Institute). Semmelweis described the episode himself in his 1861 book. Some accounts say the body being examined was a woman who had died of puerperal fever (Den Store Danske), but other sources don’t record this, so that detail is likely rather than certain.

Semmelweis reasoned that “cadaverous particles” had passed from the dead body into Kolletschka through the wound. And the same thing, he realised, must be happening on the wards. Doctors and students routinely went straight from the dissecting room to examine women in labour, without washing their hands. The midwives, whatever their own hygiene, did not do post-mortems.

Dead tissue smells. So Semmelweis set out to get rid of the smell. In May 1847 he made doctors and students wash their hands in a solution of chlorinated lime (calcium hypochlorite) before examining patients, because ordinary soap didn’t remove the stench of the dissecting room. Those who refused were not allowed into his labour ward.

Infection travelled on doctors’ hands from the post-mortem room to women in labour. A wash in chlorinated lime between the two broke that chain. In other words, the doctors were the vectors of disease and their instruments were the fomites.

Pure empiricism: the results

Semmelweis couldn’t see his “cadaverous particles”. The microscopy and germ theory that Louis Pasteur would develop in the following decade simply weren’t available to him, and Joseph Lister’s antiseptic surgery in Britain was still twenty years away. (In America, Oliver Wendell Holmes had argued in 1843 that doctors could carry childbed fever on their hands, but he too was widely scorned.) Semmelweis inferred the cause from the data alone. That’s why universities still teach his story as an example of the power of pure empiricism.

How Semmelweis worked. Observation narrowed the question, and experiment eliminated false causes. A chance event suggested the real one. Reasoning turned it into a testable prediction, and the handwashing experiment confirmed it, first in Vienna and again in Pest.

Why did Semmelweis succeed where so many others failed?

Partly because he was a superb systematic observational scientist. He kept meticulous records and compared the two clinics month by month. He tested and discarded one explanation after another, and he wrote that he had examined corpses “to an extent equalled by few other obstetricians”.

But his acumen was driven by something deeper: he cared. He had seen women begging on their knees not to be sent to his clinic, and after Kolletschka’s death he wrote that he was “haunted day and night” by the image of the disease. That moral urgency kept him at the problem when others accepted the deaths as unavoidable. The best science, then as now, comes from a sharp mind joined to a compassionate heart.

And the data were extraordinary. Graphs of the original figures show the death rate collapsing as soon as the chlorine handwash was introduced:

· April 1847: 18.3% of mothers died. Nearly one in five.

· Mid-May 1847: handwashing begins.

· June 1847: 2.2%, down to where the midwives had been all along.

· July 1847: 1.2%.

· August 1847: 1.9%.

· 1848: for two months, mortality was zero.

Overall, mortality in the First Clinic fell by around 90%. Every one of those deaths was a mother who didn’t live to raise her child: a tragedy for her, for the child, for the whole family.

The doctors’ First Clinic (blue) always lost far more mothers than the midwives’ Second Clinic (grey). After handwashing began in May 1847, the gap closed. By 1848 both clinics stood at 1.3%.

Now, I can hear someone at the back shouting: “That’s just a temporal correlation! Correlation doesn’t prove causation!” Quite right, as a general rule. But here we had a plausible mechanism, and we now know beyond doubt that the drop was causal. Correlation often does point to causation, and we have to stay open to that. There are plenty of debates today about whether more people dying after a particular intervention is mere coincidence. Remember Semmelweis: sometimes the correlation is the cause.

There is a second graph worth mentioning, comparing Vienna with the Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin. Vienna’s death rates were bumbling along at a few per cent until pathological anatomy, with its routine morning post-mortems, was introduced in the 1820s. Then deaths shot up. Doctors were dissecting women, in the mornings, who had died of the fever the day before, hands full of infected material, and then examining labouring women without washing. It doesn’t bear thinking about. Then came the chlorine handwash, and the rate plummeted again.

For almost forty years, Vienna and Dublin lost mothers at similar relatively low rates. Then, in 1823, Vienna introduced pathological anatomy with routine post-mortems, and its death rate climbed far above Dublin’s. It fell back only when Semmelweis brought in handwashing in 1847. (source data)

Ostracised and destroyed

You would expect the man who had brought about one of the greatest revolutions in obstetric care to be celebrated. Instead, his ideas were rejected by the medical establishment. In March 1849 his superior, Professor Johann Klein, declined to renew his post. He was, in effect, sacked. His ideas were attacked, and so was he.

In 1850 he left Vienna abruptly for his native Hungary, saying he could no longer endure the frustrations of dealing with the Viennese medical establishment. From 1851 to 1857 he took charge, unpaid, of the maternity ward at St Rochus Hospital in Pest. There he virtually eliminated puerperal fever: of 933 mothers he delivered, eight died, a maternal mortality rate of 0.85%. In 1855 he was appointed professor of obstetrics at the University of Pest, but his ideas still met resistance from Hungarian colleagues.

Interestingly, his work was better received in England, Scotland and Germany, where it fitted with the emerging ideas that Pasteur and Lister would soon develop. But where he lived and worked, he was simply shut out.

In fairness to history, Semmelweis didn’t always help himself. He was slow to publish his results, which made it harder for others to check them. When his book The Etiology, Concept and Prophylaxis of Childbed Fever finally appeared in 1861, it came with furious attacks on his critics, and in open letters he denounced his opponents as murderers. This frustration is of course completely understandable. Yet being right and being abrasive are not the same thing, and the rejection of his evidence cost lives.

In July 1865, his colleagues, and even his wife, believed he was losing his mind. He was committed to the provincial lunatic asylum at Döbling, near Vienna. There he was beaten by the guards and sustained a wound to his hand that became gangrenous. He died on 13 August 1865, about two weeks after admission, aged just 47. Historians still debate the full cause of his breakdown and death.

Ridiculed, ostracised, isolated, denied a living, and in the end dead in an asylum. That is the story of Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis.

The Semmelweis reflex

Psychologists have given his name to a phenomenon: the Semmelweis reflex. A reflex, of course, is something automatic. Touch something hot and you pull your hand away. The Semmelweis reflex is the automatic rejection of new evidence or ideas because they contradict established norms, beliefs or paradigms, even when the evidence for them is strong.

The analogies with our current situation are of course numerous, in medicine and in the broader scientific field. Indeed, you might even be able to think of examples in the wider affairs of humanity. Sadly, today individual thought leaders are still crushed by the power of the establishment and entrenched vested interests.

The most memorable definition of the reflex appears in The Game of Life, the book Timothy Leary wrote with Robert Anton Wilson. It describes the reflex as a kind of mob behaviour found among primates and “larval hominids” on undeveloped planets, in which the discovery of an important scientific fact is punished. It’s a wonderfully barbed turn of phrase: a larva is to a human what a tadpole is to a frog, or a caterpillar to a butterfly. The suggestion is that we haven’t finished growing up yet.

Another way I’d put it: truth is the first casualty of war. The reflex rests on what psychologists call belief perseverance. “I’ve always believed this. I’ve said it for ten years. Nothing is going to change my mind.” That was the mindset of Semmelweis’s contemporaries, and to an extent we labour under it today. It’s one of the most common barriers to innovation and progress.

Four familiar biases combine to produce the reflex. Each one rejected Semmelweis’s evidence before it was ever weighed.

Notice, too, that Semmelweis’s opponents didn’t only play the ball; they played the man. Arguing against an idea is fair enough. Attacking the person who holds it is a dangerous slope. I have friends and colleagues under serious threat and sanction right now because of their ideas. I’ve had death threats myself. Too many people conflate the idea with the individual.

How do we avoid the Semmelweis reflex?

Here are some ideas, some my own and some drawn from the psychology of the reflex.

Eliminate compromise. Many people cannot change their public view because they’re financially compromised, or worse. Decision-making must be objective and free of that.

Remove vested interests, from decision-making and from positions where truth is determined. Today decision-makers so often have vested interest in the decisions that they’re making. Many are obviously compromised while simultaneously protesting their objectivity. Again, specific examples abound, in medicine, science, academia and in national and international affairs and organisations.

Reject dictatorial control of truth. No international organisation, billionaire or politician should be able to say: this is the truth because I say so. Truth is established by scientific rigour, not decree. Sometimes this top-down dictatorial control is obvious and overt and can be seen for what it is. However, much of the time their control gender is mediated through intermediaries and becomes covert and manipulative. In other words, sometimes we know we are being controlled and at other times we are oblivious to the fact that we are being controlled.

Stop the active suppression of new ideas. It is perfectly possible to pay academics to write a paper proving an inconvenient idea wrong, and some will compromise their principles for money, as people in every walk of life sometimes do. Ideas that might save lives, or save money, can be buried because they disrupt the status quo or someone’s profit margin. New ideas that won’t make anyone rich deserve a hearing too.

End reflexive censorship. We need a genuine dialectic: a thesis presented, an antithesis argued, and a synthesis emerging. That is how science progresses. Washing your hands in chlorinated lime was an intellectual idea, but it also saved lives. Let’s stop dismissing ideas with pejorative labels such as “disinformation” simply because a ‘fact-checker’ or self-proclaimed ‘trusted’ source has said so. There are good fact-checkers and there are bad ones. Evaluate new ideas on their merits and follow the evidence wherever it leads.

Avoid confirmation bias, the habit of embracing evidence that agrees with what we already believe and ignoring what doesn’t. That is the opposite of an open mind.

Avoid authority bias. The Philadelphia obstetrician Charles Meigs reportedly dismissed the idea that doctors could spread childbed fever on the grounds that doctors are gentlemen, and a gentleman’s hands are clean. Today the equivalent is: it’s true because an organisation with a three-letter acronym says so, or because the chief medical officer says so. No. It’s true because the evidence supports it. Follow the evidence, not the man or the woman or the organisation.

Avoid groupthink, where consensus overrides the consideration of alternatives. A hundred clever doctors told Semmelweis he was wrong. Wasn’t he being arrogant to stand alone? He happened to be right. Groups are often right, but groups are often wrong.

Get rid of doublethink and newspeak. If two ideas contradict each other, one of them is wrong. And words need to keep their meaning, or we lose our means of communication altogether.

Don’t rewrite history. History can be interpreted, but its facts cannot be changed. Rewriting it leads to false conclusions. It feels like we are constantly bombarded by historical revisionism in our modern era. This form of book burning, followed by invention of new books, takes us away from the reality of history and the lessons to learn from it.

Critically evaluate beliefs we take for granted, and reflect honestly on what has happened over the recent and more distant past so we can do better.

Remove the fear of punishment. In my lifetime, and in the lifetimes of older people I’ve spoken to, free speech in Western countries has never been so inhibited. If there are names that cannot be mentioned and topics that cannot be discussed, the Semmelweis reflex will run rampant.

As the apostle Paul put it in Romans 10:14 (King James Version):

“How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher?”

If we’re never allowed to hear an idea, how can we make up our own minds? How is that free will? How is that informed consent?

Tell the truth. War is not peace. Freedom is not slavery. Ignorance is not strength. We get nowhere by lying.

Slow down: the case for System 2 thinking

One last point. Psychologists distinguish between two modes of thought.

System 1 is fast, automatic and intuitive. It helps us cross the road and decide what to have for breakfast. It’s also where the Semmelweis reflex lives: it’s what we’ve always done, so it must be right.

System 2 is slow, deliberate and conscious, and it takes effort. The late Daniel Kahneman, who popularised this distinction in Thinking, Fast and Slow, used the phrase “theory-induced blindness” for the way an accepted theory keeps us from seeing evidence against it. The cure is deliberate System 2 thinking. The more we simply accept, the stronger the Semmelweis reflex, and the less progress we make.

The saviour of mothers

In the foreword to his seminal 1861 book, already ignored and isolated, Semmelweis wrote:

“When I look back upon the past, I can only dispel the sadness which falls upon me by gazing into that happy future when the infection will be banished.”

(Etiology, Concept and Prophylaxis of Childbed Fever, trans. F. P. Murphy, 1941)

Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis, 1818–1865. His life was cut short by forced confinement in an asylum. Yet history has given him perhaps the greatest accolade that can come from human lips: he is remembered as the saviour of mothers.

If that were all that was written on my tombstone, I’d die a happy man.

Let’s learn from history and avoid the Semmelweis reflex, because we are at a dangerous juncture.

What modern examples of the Semmelweis reflex can you think of? Let me know in the comments.

Further reading

· Ignaz Semmelweis, Science History Institute

· Ignaz Semmelweis, Encyclopaedia Britannica

· In 1850, Ignaz Semmelweis saved lives with three words: wash your hands, PBS News

· “Wash your hands” was once controversial medical advice, National Geographic

· The Fool of Pest, New York Review of Books

· Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis (1818–1865): herald of hygienic medicine, Medical Journal of Australia

· Semmelweis Reflex: An Age-Old Prejudice, World Neurosurgery (2020)

· Semmelweis reflex, Wikipedia