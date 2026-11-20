A conversation with Tim Kelly and Neil Oliver on trust, evidence, and life after the age of deference

There’s a small plaque on the outside of a converted church in a village in rural Scotland. It says the building was put up by dissenters from the congregation. Further up the road stands the town’s main church, the one everybody would once have attended. A group of worshippers decided they could no longer sit under the same roof, and they built their own.

They descended then, just as we descent now. The overall current prevailing consensus view is not necessarily an accurate reflection of truth.

This was in the 1700s. In Scotland the movement emerged as the ‘First Secession’ of 1733, when Ebenezer Erskine and a few other ministers broke away from the Church of Scotland. The main row was over patronage, where local landowners got to pick a parish’s minister instead of the congregation choosing. The echo down through the centuries is a potent one, as we are again concerned about top-down, controlling, undemocratic rule dictated and manipulated by often unknown potentates.

Dr. Tim Kelly spent five years turning that church into a home, and he’s still recovering from the stress of it. It was there that he, Neil Oliver and I sat down for an afternoon’s conversation. The setting felt fitting, because all three of us have ended up, by different roads, as dissenters of a sort. We no longer take mainstream opinion on trust.

The end of the First World War has been described as the end of the age of deference. For most of my working life, I lived in an age of deference of my own. What the guidelines said was what we taught. This conversation was about how each of us came to leave that world behind, and what we think comes next.

Three different men from three different thought and professional backgrounds take different paths to reach essentially the same conclusion.

Neil: ‘the Coast guy’

Neil studied archaeology, with a particular love of Scottish prehistory and the Neolithic: stone circles like Callanish, chambered tombs, the shift from hunting to farming. He worked as an archaeologist for a few years, then realised he’d be forty soon enough, probably with arthritis, and never able to get a mortgage. So, he retrained as a newspaper journalist, then worked on BT.com in the mid-1990s, which he says was only the third website in Britain, after Tesco and the Bank of Scotland.

Television work came by accident. A project to excavate the battlefields of the 1879 Anglo-Zulu War caught a production company’s eye, which led to Two Men in a Trench in the early 2000s, and eventually to Coast, made for the BBC and later in Australia and New Zealand.

People in the street today often didn’t know his name, but they knew he was “the Coast guy.”

He was, in his own words, very much part of the establishment: president of the National Trust for Scotland, ambassador for the veterans’ charity Combat Stress and for the Association of Lighthouse Keepers.

When COVID arrived, he believed at first that something terrible must be coming, and that lockdown might be the right thing. But within weeks, partly because his income had vanished, he began asking questions. That, he says, altered his life at an existential level. The organisations and people he’d been connected with distanced themselves. He now describes himself as being in a “post-trust” frame of mind.

I asked whether that was cynicism or clear sight. Both, he said. If the government or a big institution promotes something, his reflex now is to assume it’s false, and he admits that’s cynical. But it also means he stops and asks why, where once he’d have let it wash over him. These things are exhausting.

He compared his relationship with authority to the moment in a thriller when the kidnapper takes off the mask. “That’s not going to end well,” because now it doesn’t matter that you know who they are. You’re not going home. The world before is gone, and they know he knows it.

Yet he regrets nothing. “It feels as if a safety net has been taken out from under me,” he said, “but that makes you pay more attention to the rope.” His wife, Trudy, was with him every step. Their children, tempted at one point to get the jabs to get their social lives back, held off on their parents’ advice, and now tell them they were right. The whole family, he said, was pulled even more tightly together. We are all too well aware of families where this has not been the case.

Tim: the computer scientist and emergency doctor

Tim was always a bit of a computer nerd. His first degree was in computer science, his dissertation on traffic modelling. After an expedition with Raleigh International he decided he didn’t want to be stuck in an office, and, with what he calls a naive, clichéd idea of saving the world, he went into medicine.

It didn’t take long for doubts to set in. Much of medicine, he felt, was about masking symptoms rather than dealing with root causes, and a system of narrow specialisms kept people firefighting rather than seeing the whole. He likens it to solving one face of a Rubik’s cube while scrambling all the others.

He never climbed the medical ladder. He’s carried on working in emergency departments locally, alongside systems analysis and other projects, including his renovation work. That mix of perspectives, he believes, is why he saw through things so early. “With one eye closed you can be fooled about distance,” he said. “With both eyes open you get stereoscopic vision. With five or six ways of looking at the world, a lot of what was being said just wasn’t plausible.”

He was in America when it began, and the police tape going round children’s playgrounds in the first week told him it was madness. So did the word “modelling”. From his own experience, he said, once you get beyond a couple of variables you can make a model say almost anything. He tried to get on as many radio shows as he could, warning that the collateral damage would be enormous, until the invitations dried up and, he says, his job was threatened. I told him I wished he’d spoken to me in 2020. “If I had,” he asked, “would you have listened?” It’s a fair question.

John: My own road

I started as a psychiatric nurse at eighteen, became a general nurse, worked abroad, in theatres, intensive care and refugee camps, then moved into academia: a diploma, a degree, a master’s and a PhD. My main job was teaching nurses, and what we taught had to be evidence-based. In practice, that meant teaching what the guidelines said. When the Resuscitation Council updated its guidance on anaphylaxis or resuscitation, we taught exactly what it said, and mostly it made sense and outcomes improved.

Later, working in A&E, it was the same. A consultant wouldn’t say “let me think about that.” More often they would say, “look up the protocol.” And if something went wrong, the first question was always: did you follow the guidelines?

So, when COVID came, I followed the guidelines. Looking back, I got things wrong, and I’ve said so. Through 2020 I accepted the narrative. What changed my mind, over 2021 into early 2022, was talking to people about vaccine injuries and realising these weren’t isolated cases. Then I began to see how much financial investment sat behind the evidence that fed our guidelines, and how often that evidence was paid for by those with a stake in it.

The other thing that hit me hard was repurposed drugs. I spoke to experienced, clever clinicians around the world who told me they were saving lives with medicines being dismissed as “horse paste.” When people like that tell you something works, you can’t simply ignore it.

Neil was generous about that change of course. People post my old videos to show I once said otherwise. “That’s the whole point,” he said. “John said it because he believed it, then read and listened and changed his mind. That’s what you want.”

The illusion of evidence

Tim recommends a book, The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine. The key question, he says, is who puts the evidence on the table in the first place. If the right studies are never done, and most look only at short-term outcomes, you get a very skewed picture.

David Sackett, often called the father of evidence-based medicine, described it as a three-legged stool: the research evidence, the clinician’s expertise, and the patient’s preferences. It seems to me that two of those legs have been sawn off. Doctors aren’t allowed gut feelings any more; they must follow the protocol. Patients’ wishes are largely sidelined. And the remaining leg, the evidence, is selective, we could call this half a leg. Research that might find something inconvenient isn’t commissioned, while research with the desired result is funded, published and approved. That’s before you get to the revolving door between regulators and industry.

Dr. David Sackett is regard is generally regarded as the father of evidence based medicine. The evidence base which sat securely on his three legged stool. Three legs of course gives a tripod secure base. One leg tends to be a bit wobbly.

Tim adds another question that rarely gets asked when guidelines are written: what else could that money have been spent on? Better food, less stress, the root causes of why people get sick.

Masking the message

Tim’s favourite example is a common one: proton pump inhibitors for heartburn. Often, he says, the burn is the body’s message about sugary drinks, ultra processed food, obesity, alcohol or stress. Mask it with a pill and the person loses the reason to change. Many end up on these drugs for life, and he points to evidence of long-term harms, including effects on B12 absorption and possible links with dementia later in life. Cure the heartburn today, potentially store up trouble for decades ahead.

He was careful to add nuance. Fever, which I’d raised, isn’t the best example, as UK guidance for children already advises treating only if a child is distressed. However, I have argued many times that antipyretics, the fever lowering drugs, are over used. And he isn’t saying drugs like antidepressants should never be used, only that millions shouldn’t be on them. Diarrhoea, though, is another case in point: stop it with loperamide and the patient feels better, but the bugs the colon was trying to flush out stay put.

Neil offered an analogy of his own about sunglasses: dim the light reaching your eyes, he’d heard, and the body may not prepare its defences against the sun, so now you need sunblock. One small intervention, a cascade of consequences. Whatever the physiology, the principle is the one Tim keeps returning to: complex systems don’t take kindly to simple fixes.

Why aren’t more people angry?

Neil’s despondency comes from this. For a while he thought the problems had been exposed for everyone to see. Now it feels as if everything has settled back down and begun to calcify. He quoted the line that someone had forgiven his friends for being wrong, but they won’t forgive him for being right. The forgiveness, he said, has gone to the perpetrators, while the little boy who put his finger in the dyke gets his hand cut off.

Tim thinks part of the answer is that most people never go back to primary sources. They get a filtered, palatable summary on the six o’clock news. Part of it, too, is how belief systems work. All our beliefs are interconnected. Accept that an entire era was built on falsehood and you’d have to rebuild everything. It’s easier to look away.

Neil described a “staircase of disbelief.” Take the first step, perhaps doubting the official story on something big, and the second step becomes far more likely. Most people sense that if they let a little light in, they may have to open the window and look outside. So, they stay in. As he put it, at fifty-three he’d have had to contemplate that he’d been duped for most of his life. That’s not a nice thought.

Climbing the staircase of doubt using objective, evidence based, analytical thinking can be an unsettling experience, taking us to a rather and comfortable landing with a view onto a landscape that looks unfamiliar and almost certain unfriendly. However, all three of us prefer to live in the natural sunlight of reality rather than in a delusional, if comfortable, dwelling.

Tim adds that people crave certainty. Yet when I’ve spoken to world-leading experts in immunology or infectious disease, what strikes me is how honest they are about what they don’t know. The arrogance tends to come further down the chain. As Socrates said, true wisdom is knowing that you know nothing.

Is anyone listening?

All three of us have watched our viewing figures fall. Some of that may be fatigue. But Neil believes much content, his own included, is being suppressed by algorithms, while online safety laws spread through the UK, Australia, Canada and the EU. Tim’s view is that the success of new media, going straight from expert to viewer, was seen as a threat, and we’re now living through the counter-offensive.

What we want, and what we expect

Neil wants more information, not less. Given a binary choice between absolute free speech and a laminated card each morning listing what you must say, he’d take free speech every time. Bad ideas die in sunlight and thrive in the dark. He cited his friend Nick Hudson’s “razor”: if something is global, comes with a one-size-fits-all top-down solution, and dissent must be crushed, be very suspicious. I suggested one answer is subsidiarity: decisions taken locally, choice instead of mandates, honesty about risk.

Tim wants dissent built into government, red teams at every level asking, “Are you sure that’s a good idea?” He’s cautiously hopeful, because America tends to do everything big, and he hopes its current push to redirect research towards root causes will force the rest of the world to take note, if the journals will publish it.

For my part, I want an end to censorship, and science freed from vested financial interests to become genuinely empirical again. Without thesis, antithesis and synthesis, science stagnates. At worst, it becomes the servant of those who pay for it.

And the future? Neil senses an end-of-empire feeling. Systems seem to last around a hundred years before being reset, he said, and we’re on the cusp of great change. He could be optimistic, if enough people were open to real change rather than rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic. There is, he believes, an underlying civilisational sickness, and you can’t keep treating it with ibuprofen and a sticking plaster.

Tim agrees: between a metabolic health crisis you can see in any supermarket aisle and energy costs that he says industry can’t sustain, either we fix things now, or they collapse and we rebuild afterwards.

Neil admits he’s not naturally optimistic. But Trudy insists you can choose optimism, and some days he feels obliged to, even when he doesn’t feel it.

Personally, I’m concerned. Things are coming to a head, and it could go either way. But it’s in our hands.

We ended, appropriately, on a note of uncertainty. In a church built by dissenters, that seemed about right.

Needless to say, the numerous analogies between the health or sickness of an individual and the health or sickness of greater social structures and indeed national and international situations did not escape us.

My thanks to Dr. Tim Kelly and Neil Oliver for their time and hospitality. The full conversation is available on video. Nothing in this talk should be taken as medical advice.