A conversation with Professor Angus Dalgleish about low-dose naltrexone, chemotherapy at half strength, and why good ideas in medicine so often die for lack of a sponsor.

Some scandals in medicine are loud. This one is quiet. Naltrexone is an old, off-patent pill that has been licensed for opioid and alcohol dependence since the 1980s. At a small fraction of its normal dose, around 4.5 mg a day instead of 50 mg or more, thousands of people already take it off-label for multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease and chronic pain. Professor Angus Dalgleish thinks it should be offered to every patient with cancer.

Professor Dalgleish is no outsider. He is an oncologist at St George’s, University of London. In 1984 he co-discovered that HIV enters cells through the CD4 receptor. Later, working with a small biotech company called Celgene, he helped develop lenalidomide, now a standard treatment for myeloma. In 2022 he and his laboratory colleague Wai Liu published a review in Expert Review of Anticancer Therapy, “Naltrexone at low doses (LDN) and its relevance to cancer therapy”. I spent the best part of a day picking that paper apart, and then I sat down with him to go through it.

What follows is his account, in his words where possible. I have added outside context where it helps. Some of what he says is backed by laboratory work and small studies. Some of it rests on his extensive clinical experience and research. Large randomised trials of LDN in cancer have not been done, and that is exactly his complaint.

A patient who didn’t tell him everything

Gus didn’t learn about LDN from a journal. He learned it from a patient. She had stage 4 melanoma and had been on a vaccine trial until the company stopped it. Months later he expected her disease to have progressed. Instead everything had regressed.

“Tell me everything you’re taking,” he said. Vitamin D, aspirin, green tea: the supportive measures he had recommended. “Something told me there was something else.” At her next visit she owned up. “I’m terribly sorry, I should have told you. I’m taking low-dose naltrexone from a clinic in New York.”

His first reaction was suspicion. He had been trained in a pharmacology department where the rule was “the more the merrier”: raise the dose until it becomes toxic, then step back a little. A drug that works only below 4.5 mg, “not four, not five, but 4.5”, sounded preposterous. He went to the New York clinic anyway.

It belonged to Dr Bernard Bihari who’s work included treating heroin addicts with naltrexone. As Gus tells it, Bihari was tapering patients off naltrexone, and some asked to go back on the tiny dose because their arthritis, Crohn’s or multiple sclerosis had improved. “A lesser doctor would have suspected some kind of trickery,” Gus says. Bihari however, put them back on it and monitored them objectively.

The outside record broadly agrees. Bihari began using LDN in his New York practice in 1985, and by his own accountran a placebo-controlled trial in 38 patients with AIDS in 1985–86. Before that, Ian Zagon and Patricia McLaughlin at Penn State had shown that small doses of naltrexone slowed tumour growth in animals. Small randomised trials followed in Crohn’s disease. In multiple sclerosis the trial results so far are inconclusive. The frustration is that regulators keep calling the studies “too small” while nobody pays for bigger ones.

The twilight zone, and a receptor called TLR9

Back in London, Gus began prescribing LDN to the patients he calls “in the twilight zone”: people who had run out of treatment options but were not yet ready for palliative care. Naltrexone was already licensed, so this was legal off-label prescribing with informed consent. Hospital pharmacists and managers didn’t always like it. “I didn’t care, because I was really wanting to help these people.”

The first signal came from patients with colon cancer that had spread to the liver. They kept coming back for repeat prescriptions because they felt so much better, and some were still doing well more than a year later. He is careful to add that they were also taking vitamin D and the other supportive measures. Then he saw a couple of responses he describes as “quite remarkable”.

Those responses made him doubt the textbook explanation, which is that LDN works by briefly blocking opioid receptors. “You don’t get responses like this from altering the circadian rhythm of peptides.” He suspected another receptor. To find it he used the approach that had found the CD4 receptor for HIV: cast “a fishing net” of every receptor assay available and see what comes back. On about the third attempt, something did came up: toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9).

TLR9 sits on immune cells and normally detects bacterial and viral DNA. When it is activated, it drives production of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a cytokine sometimes nicknamed “cancer growth factor”. “If cells have already turned malignant, it fuels them.” A drug that dampens that pathway is, in his words, “a unique anti-inflammatory” that cuts off the fuel a cancer needs. So this desirable effect will be achieved when the low-dose naltrexone occupies and blocks the toll-like receptor 9 site.

The laboratory work is published. A 2017 study from his St George’s group in Frontiers in Immunology found that naltrexone inhibited IL-6 production by immune cells stimulated through TLR7/8 and TLR9, but not through TLR4. The 2022 review with Liu sets out three ways LDN may act on cancer: blocking receptors including TLR7–9, modulating the immune system, and directly interfering with cancer-cell signalling, including priming the highly desirable cell’s self-destruct (apoptosis) pathways.

How LDN may act · TLR9 to IL-6

What galls him is what the industry did with the same complex biology. Drug companies have developed antibodies that block IL-6. They are expensive and patentable, and they are typically reserved for late-stage use. “We have something here that would make that unnecessary if you give it early,” he says. I called the industry approach “clever clogs pharmacology”: hitting one molecule at the far end of a pathway instead of improving the whole system.

Chemotherapy at half strength

For a practicing oncologist, the finding that matters most is a practical one. In the lab, Wai Liu found that cancer cell lines pre-treated with LDN died much faster when chemotherapy followed. “It doesn’t matter where they came from,” Gus says. “You get the same effect with half the dose of chemotherapy.”

His group has published several pieces of this work. A 2016 paper in the International Journal of Oncology reported that low doses of naltrexone switch on a pattern of gene expression not seen at normal doses, and that the schedule of LDN and chemotherapy affects how well they work together. A 2022 study in Oncology Reports found that combining LDN with cannabidiol increased the anti-cancer effect of chemotherapy, both in cell cultures and in animals.

Why does this matter so much? “All the side effects are in the top half,” Dalgleish says. Standard practice is to start at 100% of the dose and cut by around 10% if the side effects are severe. By then, he argues, damage such as nerve damage (neuropathy) is already under way. He has had the confidence to start patients at 75% of the usual dose and move quickly down to 50%, with LDN alongside. In his experience the responses are what he would expect, without the side effects caused by the higher doses, which would otherwise have been given.

The human stakes are real. I have met patients who said, after three courses, “I’m not having any more, whatever you tell me.” Some have chosen death over another cycle. “Non-toxic chemotherapy,” Gus says, “is a holy grail.” He says the group has seen a similar sensitising effect with radiotherapy.

One caution belongs here. The dose-halving result comes from laboratory studies and from his own practice. No clinical trial has yet tested whether adding LDN lets oncologists safely cut chemotherapy doses. That is the trial he wants someone to fund. The potential benefits here are immense. The same chemotherapeutic effect could be gained by giving half of the dose which should eliminate the majority of the side-effects which make this approach such a unpleasant experience for many patients.

Three things he would give every patient

Gus now thinks three measures should come first for every cancer patient, whatever the cancer and whatever the specialist treatment that follows.

1. Vitamin D. His group found early on that patients who didn’t respond tended to have low vitamin D. “It is a waste of time treating cancer patients if they’ve got low vitamin D.” He wants levels well over 100 nmol/L, which is considerably higher than the threshold most UK guidance treats as adequate.

2. Innate immune stimulation. Dalgleish’s choice here is IMM-101, a suspension of heat-killed Mycobacterium obuenseinjected into the skin. In his programme it was given once, again a month later, then at three and six months, then yearly. In the IMAGE 1 phase II trial, 110 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer were randomised to gemcitabine with or without IMM-101, and the company reported improved survival. Dalgleish says colleagues later reported at ASCO that priming with IMM-101 doubled response rates to checkpoint-inhibitor immunotherapy without adding toxicity

3. Low-dose naltrexone, to damp down the chronic inflammation that fuels cancer.

Suggested universal adjuncts in cancer treatment · three plus one tentative addition

Is any of this risky alongside standard treatment? “No, they only enhance,” he says. The one interaction he flags is with opioid painkillers such as codeine and morphine, because naltrexone works on the same receptors. In theory a patient on LDN may need more opioid for the same pain relief. In practice, he says, patients on LDN who were given morphine after an accident had no problems. He still advises caution, and any patient on LDN should make sure their doctors know.

The immune boosting IMM-101, sadly, is not available. Gus says the developer, Immodulon, ran out of money, which he finds extraordinary because every trial it ran was positive. He traces that to the COVID lockdowns, when investors walked away. Trial registries show the company’s MODULATE study was terminated.

He has also taken IMM-101 himself. During the pandemic, colleagues measured his T-cell response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He had not been covid vaccinated and did not know he’d been infected, yet he says his desirable T cell response was the highest the lab had seen. He told me he offered the stored IMM-101 to Chris Whitty early in the pandemic, for NHS frontline staff in south London, with north London as a comparison group. He says the ridiculous answer was that it needed more work in animals.

Asked whether he would take LDN himself if he were diagnosed, he didn’t hesitate. “I would go straight on it, before I knew what all the investigations had staged.”

He has done this before

What makes Guss impossible to dismiss is that he has already taken a discredited old drug and turned it into a standard cancer treatment. At Northwick Park he saw patients with steroid-resistant autoimmune disease, with ulceration “from the mouth to the anus”, who were losing weight because they couldn’t eat. A colleague, Mike Denman, told him that a doctor in Israel had given thalidomide to a leprosy patient to help him sleep, and the leprosy improved. Under Denman’s special permission they tried it. Patients who couldn’t swallow had it squirted into their mouths. “The next day they were improving, and they were completely better two days later.”

He wanted to use thalidomide for wasting in HIV and in cancer. Committees refused because of its history of birth defects, and the MRC, Cancer Research UK and the Wellcome Trust all turned down his funding applications. Celgene, then a small start-up with about a dozen employees, funded his lab.

Thalidomide had a practical problem as well: patients on long-term daily treatment developed neuropathy within weeks. Gus therefore pressed for better analogues and screened them in his lab.

According to St George’s own impact case study, the analogues were patented jointly by Dalgleish and Celgene. Two of them, lenalidomide (Revlimid) and pomalidomide, went into the clinic. Lenalidomide avoided thalidomide’s neuropathy, and some patients’ neuropathy actually improved when they switched. Both drugs are now mainstays of myeloma treatment, and lenalidomide is also used in lymphoma. In 2018 Revlimid alone sold $9.7 billion worldwide, and in 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb bought Celgene for $74 billion.

Thalidomide to lenalidomide · five steps

Dalgleish didn’t get rich from it. His reward was laboratory funding at a time when nobody else would give it. “They listened to me when nobody else would. They reaped the rewards.” He sees LDN as a broader version of the same story: an old, cheap molecule that turns out to hit many pathways at once. “The more we look, the more pathways it interferes with.”

Getting hold of it, and the trouble with trials

In the UK, naltrexone tablets come in 50 mg strengths for addiction treatment. Low doses have to be made up by a compounding pharmacy, usually privately rather than on the NHS. Pharmacies now supply 1.5, 3 and 4.5 mg doses. Smaller people often do better on 3 mg, and some pharmacists like to start patients on 1 mg as a liquid. Dalgleish says the effect falls away above about 4.5 mg; in his paper, 6 mg was less effective.

LDN dose curve · schematic

Much of the UK demand flows through one place. Dickson Chemist in Rutherglen, Glasgow prepares LDN on site and runs a private LDN prescribing service. Dalgleish says the pharmacy has dispensed more than 30,000 prescriptions, largely for multiple sclerosis; Scotland has one of the highest MS rates in the world. When he started prescribing LDN for cancer, he was told he was the only doctor doing so. Since the 2022 paper, he hears that many more are.

That is data going to waste, he argues. He wants a route for licensed, off-patent drugs to be approved and then monitored in routine use, collecting outcomes prospectively in what is effectively a phase 4 study. He says lenalidomide reached French patients through an early-access route of this kind before it was approved in the UK. Regulators, though, still want the big, hugely expensive phase III randomised trial. Nobody will fund one for a drug that cannot be patented.

He also wants a return to adaptive, step-by-step trials, the way combination chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma was built: add a drug, see what happens, adjust. For an individual patient the test is simple: start the drug, stop it, see whether the problem returns, then restart.

Underneath all this is an idea that cuts against how cancer drugs are developed. Chemotherapy doses are set by pushing towards the maximum tolerated dose, which is partly why the drugs are so toxic. LDN follows a bell-shaped curve, with the benefit at a narrow peak and lost above it. Dalgleish sees the same pattern elsewhere. Graham Rook found that Mycobacterium vaccae worked better against TB at a tenth of the dose. Wai Liu’s lab found that cannabidiol killed cancer cells mainly when it was given for three days and then withdrawn. Dalgleish’s hunch is that the cells become “addicted” and then go into “cold turkey”. “It’s a whole new way of thinking.”

He is equally baffled that M. vaccae has not been taken up for tuberculosis. The DarDar trial in Tanzania gave it to 2,000 people with HIV and cut definite TB by 39%. “They don’t want anything simple,” he says, “especially something simple, cheap and non-toxic.”

Curiosity deficit disorder

We ended on the loss of clinical freedom. As a young doctor, Gus could try what he calls “bespoke” treatments. One that he is proudest of involved a woman whose lung cancer was producing a hormone that caused crippling arthritis (hypertrophic pulmonary osteoarthropathy). She couldn’t get to the toilet on her own. He gave chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, not to cure it. Three days later, on the ward round, “she jumped off the bed, came up and gave me a big hug.”

Today, he says, the same impulse brings warnings from the GMC. When checkpoint inhibitors were approved for melanoma, he wanted to use them off-label in lung cancer because of immune similarities between the two cancers. He was told he couldn’t. “Several years later these drugs are all approved for the very things that I wanted to do.” He recalls a medical student interrupting a lecture to say, “We don’t need to know this, it’s not in our curriculum.” I called it curiosity deficit disorder. Gus didn’t disagree.

The outcome of all this, we agreed, is that people are taking medicine into their own hands. They buy supplements online and swap anecdotes about repurposed drugs, out of frustration with doctors who “just follow the guidelines”. Gus gets emails every day from desperate people asking for advice he can’t give, because he doesn’t know them. That is not safe, and it shouldn’t be necessary.

I suggested a fourth item to potentially add to the list: iodine, especially for glandular cancers. Personally, I take a few milligrams of Lugol’s iodine a week. My reason for this is I think it likely that the traditional Japanese and Korean diet, which is rich in seaweed, is partly responsible for their low breast cancer rates. From this I extrapolate the possibility that it helps the regulation of other glandular tissues such as the prostate. Gus is yet to be convinced of this, so is not taking it himself but he admits this is still on his list of things to look at in detail. Time will tell.

His last word on LDN was characteristically blunt. “It’s going to become universal. It’s just a case of how many people suffer till it becomes standard.”

For readers who want to go further, the LDN Research Trust publishes three volumes of The LDN Book, to which he has contributed.

A note on the evidence

LDN is not currently licensed for cancer in the UK. A 2024 review in Cancers concluded that the laboratory evidence is substantial and that the drug is promising as an add-on to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Like Gus and myself, it calls for clinical trials.

This article is not medical advice. Anyone considering LDN should talk to their oncologist first, especially if they take opioid painkillers.

Some sources

• Liu WM, Dalgleish AG. Naltrexone at low doses (LDN) and its relevance to cancer therapy. Expert Rev Anticancer Ther2022.

• Cant R, Dalgleish AG, Allen RL. Naltrexone inhibits IL-6 and TNFα production. Frontiers in Immunology 2017.

• Liu WM et al. Naltrexone at low doses upregulates a unique gene expression. Int J Oncol 2016.

• Liu WM, Liu HSY, Dalgleish AG. Cannabidiol with LDN increases the anticancer action of chemotherapy. Oncology Reports 2022.

• Ciwun M et al. Low-dose naltrexone as an adjuvant in combined anticancer therapy. Cancers 2024.

• Bihari B. LDN and HIV/AIDS, 1996 summary.

• St George’s, University of London. Thalidomide analogues impact case study.

• DCAT Value Chain Insights. The $74-billion marriage of BMS and Celgene.

• Immodulon. IMAGE 1 trial results; MODULATE trial record.

• Dartmouth College. M. vaccae DarDar trial, 2010.

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