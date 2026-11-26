An analytical study based on Professor Angus G. Dalgleish’s Memorable Medical Moments: Close Observations from a Lifetime of Clinical Practice (Clinical Press, 2026).

What this study is, and is not about.

When I first raised the possibility of this study with Professor Dalgleish, the subject for consideration was never the invaluable contribution he has made to medical practice and knowledge. In my mind this is beyond dispute. Rather, I proposed looking at the process and methodologies used throughout a distinguished medical and research career. What was his approach to gaining new knowledge and what researcher processes were employed? In other words, this study is about research ‘process’, rather than about research ‘product’. A study on his research results and products would take considerably more than a single article.

A question hidden inside a medical memoir

There is a familiar way to tell the history of a scientific discovery. A researcher identifies a problem, formulates a hypothesis, performs an experiment and obtains a result. The sequence sounds orderly. It makes discovery resemble the execution of a plan.

Real research is less obliging. Investigators acquire techniques without knowing what they will eventually be used for. A result disappoints in one setting and becomes transformative in another. A single patient makes an accepted explanation look inadequate. An intervention works in one biological context and not in another. Sometimes an ostensibly negative experiment supplies a method that makes a later discovery possible.

This less tidy, more human process is the subject of an unusual methodological enquiry. Professor Angus Dalgleish’s Memorable Medical Moments recounts a career spanning oncology, retrovirology, immunology and the development of experimental treatments. The book is autobiographical, often personal and sometimes beneficially argumentative. Its purpose is not to offer a formal philosophy of science. Yet its accounts provide material from which one might reconstruct a philosophy of scientific practice and research methodology.

Our guiding question is not simply, “What did Dalgleish discover?” It is: What did he actually do when confronted with a poorly understood problem, how does that compare with established research methods, and what useful general principle can be derived from it?

We will put those three questions to several of his research episodes. We will also examine the less celebrated episodes, failures, abandoned approaches, partial findings and disputes about interpretation, because they make the methodology easier to see.

A central distinction matters from the outset. A method is a particular tool or procedure: a cell-fusion assay, a coded antibody panel, a biomarker measurement or a randomised trial. A methodology concerns how one decides which methods to use, how one moves between them, and what kinds of evidence justify changing direction.

Originality is a further question. An investigator may use established techniques with remarkable judgement without thereby inventing a new methodology. Conversely, an original contribution to research methodology might consist in a repeatable combination of familiar methods, not a newly invented test.

Adaptive clinical–mechanistic enquiry

The working proposition of this essay is that Dalgleish’s memoir shows a characteristic movement between bedside observation, mechanistic explanation, experimental intervention and pragmatic redesign. We will provisionally call it adaptive clinical–mechanistic enquiry. That is my label, not Dalgleish’s, and it remains a hypothesis to be tested against the actual record.

Enquiry Cycle 1.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The adaptive clinical–mechanistic enquiry cycle. A loop: bedside observation → mechanistic explanation → experimental intervention → pragmatic redesign → back to observation.

Example 1. Learn to see before you know what to ask

Dalgleish begins his medical story with the discipline of observation. As a student, he noticed an unusual pulsation on the right side of a patient’s chest and inferred that the patient had situs inversus: a reversal of the usual arrangement of internal organs. He recounts that others had failed to recognise the clue, despite the patient’s being present for teaching purposes (manuscript, p. 7).

The significance of the story is not diagnostic brilliance. It is an approach to attention. Observation should not always be the final stage of checking an anticipated diagnosis. It may be the first encounter with something that alters the question itself. A clinician who assumes that every patient will conform to a familiar presentation may stop looking once the expected features appear, a form of erroneous confirmation bias. A clinician who notices discordant details keep the possibility of a different explanation alive.

What did he do?

He attended to a sign that did not fit the normal anatomical expectation, recalled a possible explanation and checked it against other knowledge.

What established method does it resemble?

Clinical pattern recognition, differential diagnosis and abductive inference. Abduction is the development of a plausible explanatory hypothesis for an observed phenomenon. Charles Sanders Peirce famously treated it as part of the logic of discovery; it is not the same as proof [1].

What principle transfers?

Before asking whether the evidence confirms a theory, ask whether the theory explains all the relevant evidence. In research as in clinical practice, the overlooked observation may be the most valuable observation. Unusual findings may also result from measurement error, chance, confounding or simple misunderstanding. Attentiveness becomes scientific when it leads to disciplined attempts to distinguish these possibilities, not merely enthusiasm for an exception.

Example 2. The failed HTLV-1 experiment that helped open the HIV question

The CD4 story is the strongest demonstration of a subtle feature of Dalgleish’s working method: a failed project can leave behind a valuable investigative capability.

When he joined Robin Weiss’s laboratory at the Institute of Cancer Research, his original project concerned the cellular receptor involved in infection by HTLV-1, a human retrovirus associated with certain T-cell malignancies. The laboratory had methods for growing virus-producing cells with susceptible cells and examining whether they fused into multinucleated structures known as syncytia.

If a particular antibody blocked fusion, it might identify a component required for the interaction. Dalgleish reports that attempts to find useful blocking antibodies for the original HTLV-1 question were frustratingly negative. The project did not yield the desired receptor identification. But it had established the skills, assays and scientific approach necessary to ask a closely related question about the newly identified AIDS-associated retrovirus (manuscript, pp. 22–24).

At roughly the right moment, other investigators had assembled a large collection of monoclonal antibodies recognising different white-cell surface proteins. Dalgleish and colleagues recognised that this panel could be combined with their functional assays. The antibodies were supplied under code. When the results were decoded, the antibodies that consistently blocked fusion recognised CD4. The team published its finding that CD4 was an essential component of the receptor for the AIDS retrovirus in Nature in 1984 [2].

Subsequent molecular work by several groups clarified CD4’s role in entry, alongside other requirements for efficient infection. The key is to reconstruct the reasoning rather than merely celebrate the result.

What did he actually do?

First, he developed an assay addressing one virus. Second, he retained its experimental logic despite initially unproductive results. Third, he transferred it to another virus. Fourth, he combined it with an independently created antibody resource. Fifth, he used functional interference, not merely correlation, to test which cellular structure mattered.

How does this relate to established methodology?

It illustrates methodological transfer, experimental recombination, blinded testing and causal intervention. In a blocking experiment, the investigator deliberately perturbs a candidate component and observes the consequences. That is more discriminating than noting that two things occur together, although further experiments are normally required to establish the whole causal mechanism.

What wider principle emerges?

Evaluate a research programme on two ledgers: what it has discovered, and what it has learned how to investigate. The first may show a loss while the second records a gain.

Reuse of investigative capacity

This principle deserves a name: the reuse of investigative capacity. It encourages researchers to ask, after a negative experiment, “Which methods, reagents, datasets and conceptual distinctions did we nevertheless acquire? What other problem has the same experimental structure?”

The distinction between a failed hypothesis and a failed method is crucial. A hypothesis may be contradicted while the experimental system becomes more reliable. A test may work as intended while producing a negative result. A programme can therefore succeed in building capability even when it fails in its initial scientific objective. The methodological interest lies in how a clinical investigator participated in bringing tools and questions together.

The CD4 story: HTLV-1 syncytia assay → negative results → assay kept →new AIDS retrovirus + coded antibody panel → decoded → CD4 → Nature 1984.

Example 3. When an explanation that looks complete is not complete

It is tempting to think that discovering CD4 solved the problem of how HIV causes AIDS. But identifying an entry receptor and explaining an entire disease process are different achievements.

Dalgleish recounts the next difficulties: infected individuals did not all deteriorate at the same rate; clinical courses differed; patterns of immune activation seemed more complicated than a simple story of steady depletion. In his account, such exceptions made him question whether direct viral damage to CD4-positive cells could provide an adequate explanation for every aspect of the syndrome (manuscript, pp. 25–39).

This introduces a different form of investigation: not discovering a mechanism but probing the boundary of its explanatory power. A mechanism may be real and important while remaining insufficient to explain all observed variation.

What did he do?

He compared expected disease trajectories with actual clinical and immunological patterns and searched for mechanisms contributing to the differences.

What established method does this resemble?

Model criticism, explanatory pluralism and mechanistic triangulation. An existing explanation is checked against observations from other populations, species, clinical presentations and laboratory systems. Where it fails to predict important phenomena, additional mechanisms may need investigation.

What principle transfers?

Do not mistake identification of one necessary component for a complete theory of the system. “This factor matters” is not equivalent to “this factor explains everything.”

A provocative part of Dalgleish’s argument drew analogies between chronic immune activation in HIV-associated disease and processes seen in graft-versus-host disease.

He describes a patient with severe marrow dysfunction whose condition improved after steroid treatment, which clinicians reportedly considered paradoxical in the setting of immune deficiency (manuscript, p. 39).

For a methodological analysis, it is essential to separate the reasoning from broad clinical conclusions. That patient, as recounted, may have generated a useful mechanistic hypothesis about dysregulated immunity in a particular presentation.

A single response to steroids does not establish that immunosuppression is generally beneficial for people with HIV, still less supersede the established importance of antiretroviral treatment. The claim requires tightly specified populations, mechanisms and comparative evidence.

Here lies a productive test of the alleged methodology. Can a researcher, as in this case, borrow a mechanism from another disease without importing the whole treatment strategy uncritically? The valuable move Dalgleish made was to identify a candidate shared process and make predictions that distinguish it from competing explanations. The dangerous move is to elevate an analogy into proof.

4. Travel between disciplines, but take your controls with you

Dalgleish’s training and career passed across anatomy, clinical oncology, virology, immunology and laboratory science. The manuscript repeatedly suggests that ideas from one area became useful in another. HIV studies informed thinking about tumour immunity. Laboratory experience with cytokines shaped clinical treatment questions. Observations from infectious disease helped generate hypotheses about chronic inflammation and cancer.

Cross-disciplinary reasoning is often praised in general terms, but it has a specific structure. The researcher identifies a relationship that may be similar across settings, not simply a superficial resemblance. He then asks whether the mechanisms, constraints and measurable outcomes correspond closely enough for the analogy to be useful.

The HIV–graft-versus-host comparison is one example. Another arises in the use of interleukin-2. Dalgleish learned in the laboratory that proliferative responses depended on prior activation of T cells. Adding a growth-promoting cytokine before the relevant cells were appropriately stimulated was not equivalent to adding it afterwards (manuscript, pp. 22 and 71–74).

Later, he asked whether analogous sequencing might matter in clinical immunotherapy. This is not proof that the same timing rule governs an entire cancer treatment programme. It is a biologically grounded way of generating a question. Once transferred to a new context, the mechanism must be retested because tumour biology, immune suppression, drug distribution and toxicity introduce additional complexities.

Borrow a mechanism, not a conclusion

A transferable research rule follows: borrow a mechanism, not a conclusion. State precisely what is being transferred, which assumptions might fail, and what observation would show that the analogy is misleading.

This is a disciplined alternative both to narrow specialisation and to unconstrained speculation. It allows creative movement across fields while requiring the investigator to retain the scepticism appropriate to each destination.

5. The careful case report: seed of a trial, not substitute for one

The prologue of Memorable Medical Moments argues that closely observed clinical cases can make contributions neglected by a research culture focused heavily on randomised trials. Dalgleish is particularly concerned that unusual therapeutic responses may go unreported and that clinically useful treatments can be overlooked (manuscript, p. 6).

There is a strong and defensible methodological point in this argument, but it benefits from precision. Randomisation is an extraordinarily powerful way to reduce some forms of bias in evaluating treatment effects. It is not, however, a machine for generating hypotheses out of nothing. Research questions emerge from many sources: basic science, epidemiology, clinical observations, prior trials and theory.

Case reports can draw attention to unexpected harms, unusual disease patterns and potentially useful effects. Their evidential role is often primarily generative.

Jan Vandenbroucke made a closely related defence of case reports and case series in Annals of Internal Medicine [3]. The issue is not choosing between individual experience and controlled investigation. It is deciding what each kind of evidence can establish.

What did Dalgleish do?

He treated memorable responses as clues and, in some areas, pursued laboratory assays and clinical studies to explore those clues.

What established methodology is involved?

Case-based hypothesis generation followed, where feasible, by progressively stronger designs. The path from a case to a controlled study is neither inevitable nor guaranteed to yield a positive result.

What is the wider principle?

Preserve anomalies with sufficient clinical detail that they can later be subjected to criticism and testing. Record not only what improved, but what else the patient received, how outcomes were measured, what might have happened without the intervention, and which alternative explanations remain.

A striking case should make a reader curious, not certain. An apparent dramatic recovery can be genuine and still fail to establish what caused it. The more unusual the response, the more important it is to examine diagnostic certainty, natural history, coincident interventions and selection bias.

Pragmatically of course, the clinician must use whatever information and skills he has to treat the patient in their best interests. Unfortunately, but inevitably, this will often mean management decisions need to be taken based on an incomplete, imperfect knowledge base. This is of particular relevance when a new approach has showed provisional promise, but has not been confirmed with large scale studies. Such large studies however, are not performed meritocratically on what treatments have the most potential benefit. Sadly, they are often performed on an intervention or management approach which has the potential to generate financial gain for the sponsor of the research. This means the discerning ethical clinician may sometimes have to prescribe a treatment with incomplete trial-based evidence.

Evidence ladder: Case report → case series → mechanistic/biomarker work → observational study → early-phase trial → RCT.

6. Thalidomide: repurposing as a research strategy

Dalgleish’s discussion of thalidomide and its successors is an especially revealing example of therapeutic repurposing. Thalidomide’s history is inseparable from the grave harms caused by its use during pregnancy. Yet the compound also has immunomodulatory properties that became relevant to other conditions. Its scientific story could not responsibly be told as a simple tale of an unjustly discarded medicine.

The memoir recounts a patient with severe autoimmune disease whose response influenced Dalgleish’s interest in thalidomide and, subsequently, this led to his development and investigation of related compounds. He follows the story through immune-modulatory drug development, including lenalidomide and pomalidomide (manuscript, pp. 40–49).

The methodological issue is not that an old treatment deserves revival merely because it once appeared useful. It is that a molecule associated with one clinical application, or as in this case, one catastrophic historical episode, can still possess biological activities that warrant carefully controlled exploration in entirely different indications.

What did he actually do?

He linked an unusual therapeutic observation with a broader immunological rationale and pursued the implications for related drug development, often with collaborators and commercial partners.

How does this relate to existing methodology?

Drug repurposing, structure–activity research and translational development. The route from a chemical scaffold to improved analogues depends on chemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials and regulatory scrutiny, not on the initial clinical observation alone.

What principle transfers?

Evaluate an intervention in relation to its mechanism, indication, risk profile and available alternatives, rather than by an inherited label such as “old”, “failed” or “promising”. Historical failure in one use, or indeed dose, does not prove ineffectiveness in all uses. However, successful repurposing in one indication does not justify use in another without evidence.

The historical account also underscores why methodology includes ethical restraint. Any inference about benefit must be balanced against potential harms. The safest and most scientifically informative route is often to use an observation to guide the design of a carefully controlled next study.

7. Mycobacterium vaccae: from exceptional patient to measurable mechanism

The Mycobacterium vaccae research offers perhaps the clearest illustration of Dalgleish moving between patient observation, biological measurements and trial development.

He describes patients with advanced melanoma who received a preparation intended to influence immune responses. Some observations were dramatic; one patient’s skin lesions regressed after the clinical course initially deteriorated. Dalgleish recounts accompanying improving measurements of immune function and his interest in the timing between immunological changes and clinical outcomes (manuscript, pp. 55–60).

Mechanism-oriented case follow-up

This is a useful example of what might be called mechanism-oriented case follow-up. Rather than merely documenting that a patient improved, Dalgleish asked: What biological changes preceded or accompanied the improvement? Could they plausibly mediate the effect? Are they reproducible in others?

A 1999 study of 24 people with stage IV melanoma evaluated SRL172, a M. vaccae preparation. The investigators reported a beneficial intracellular interleukin-2 responses (in immune cells) in a subset and explored associations with survival [4]. The published study provides support for the claim that the team measured a highly promising biological response.

What did he actually do?

He used case observations to generate a mechanistic question, selected immune markers that could be tracked and conducted a more formal exploratory investigation.

What established methodology is involved?

Translational research, biomarker investigation and early-phase clinical evaluation. Importantly, a marker associated with outcome is not automatically a validated surrogate for survival.

What principle transfers?

Pair observation of an outcome with a testable account of how it might have arisen. The strongest subsequent experiment should be chosen to distinguish that account from credible alternatives. This shows why Dalgleish’s method cannot be reduced to “trust the unusual patient”. The more complete formulation is: “Take the observation seriously enough to design a way of being wrong about it.”

The M. vaccae → IMM-101 timeline. SRL172 study (1999, 24 patients) → randomised trial with IL-2 (2003) → switch to M. obuense for manufacturing reasons → IMM-101 phase II (110 patients).

8. The incomplete response and the danger of the rescue hypothesis

Dalgleish later investigated whether adding low-dose interleukin-2 could increase the effect of SRL172 (the M. vaccae preparation). His memoir describes a randomised comparison in advanced melanoma, published in 2003 [5]. He interpreted some responses as suggestive while recognising that the programme had not delivered consistent, decisive clinical benefits (manuscript, pp. 59–61).

This is an instructive moment because Dalgleish exposes the difference between productive iteration and retrospective rationalisation. A disappointing result may mean that the hypothesis is wrong. It may mean that the intervention has insufficient biological activity. It may mean that patient selection or timing is relevant. It may mean that the trial was too small to distinguish effects reliably. These explanations are not equally likely by default; the data and study design must determine how much weight each deserves.

What did Dalgleish do?

He considered whether an intervention that appeared to influence immune markers might require an additional stimulus to produce more meaningful clinical activity.

How does this relate to methodology literature?

Adaptive hypothesis development, combination therapy and research on treatment-effect heterogeneity. Yet modifying a hypothesis after disappointing findings can introduce bias if the adjustment is treated as though it had been predicted in advance.

What principle transfers?

A failed or equivocal result should prompt a small number of sharply defined competing explanations; each paired with an experiment capable of discriminating between them.

For example, if prior immune activation is thought necessary, a study could predefine measurements of activation and compare outcomes by an explicitly specified intervention sequence. If the explanation is a new biomarker-defined responsive subgroup, the subgroup should be specified and then independently tested rather than identified after repeated searches of the same dataset.

The methodological danger is an indefinitely elastic hypothesis: when a treatment fails, the researcher invokes the wrong dose; when another dose fails, the wrong timing; when timing fails, the wrong patient group. Such manoeuvres may be scientifically reasonable questions, but they do not count as confirmation until independently tested. A sound methodology must contain rules for stopping as well as rules for continuing.

9. Sequence may matter as much as dose

One of the most distinctive recurring emphases in Dalgleish’s account concerns the ordering of interventions. His laboratory experience had shown how greatly interleukin-2-driven lymphocyte expansion could depend on prior cellular activation. In later oncology cases, he entertained the possibility that chemotherapy might expose tumour antigens or otherwise modify the immune environment, creating conditions in which a subsequent immunological intervention might act differently (manuscript, pp. 71–74).

The general point extends beyond oncology. In many complex systems, A followed by B is not equivalent to B followed by A. An intervention changes the system on which the next intervention acts. The state of the system at the time of treatment becomes part of the causal explanation.

What did he actually do?

He carried a timing-related insight from laboratory cell culture into the formation of clinical treatment hypotheses. He explored lower doses, local administration and sequences involving other therapies.

How does this relate to established methodology?

Time-dependent mechanisms, dynamic treatment regimens, factorial and sequential trial designs, and systems-oriented intervention research. The UK Medical Research Council’s 2021 framework explicitly encourages attention to context and system interactions when developing and evaluating complex interventions [6].

What wider principle emerges?

Investigate not only the identity and dose of each intervention but the biological state it encounters, its order of administration and its interaction with preceding treatment.

This is not an assertion that a particular sequence in the memoir has been proven superior. It is a rule for asking more informative questions. A rigorous study would need prospectively defined sequences, meaningful comparator groups and careful measurement of benefit and harm.

Dalgleish’s deeper methodological insight is that the patient is not a static container into which treatments are deposited. Biology responds to an intervention, and that response changes the conditions under which the next intervention will operate.

10. When the treatment becomes a system: IMM-101 and pancreatic cancer

The transition from M. vaccae to M. obuense, subsequently developed as the preparation IMM-101, illustrates another neglected aspect of research methodology: the feasibility of producing and testing an intervention consistently.

Dalgleish explains that the earlier preparation presented manufacturing challenges, including apparent batch-to-batch variability. He recounts selecting M. obuense as an alternative with more favourable production characteristics, then undertaking further laboratory and clinical assessment because seemingly small biological differences might still have mattered (manuscript, pp. 65–68).

A treatment that cannot be manufactured reliably is not simply a commercial inconvenience. Uncertain composition can undermine the interpretability of experimental results. Translational research therefore requires continuity between bench, manufacturing process, clinical product and outcome measurement.

He also describes considering a scientifically appealing four-arm pancreatic cancer study comparing different combinations of gemcitabine, lenalidomide and IMM-101. That design was impractical on grounds of cost and complexity. A narrower randomised phase II study compared gemcitabine alone with gemcitabine plus IMM-101 (manuscript, p. 68).

The published trial enrolled 110 patients. Its prespecified metastatic subgroup showed a median overall survival of 7.0 months with IMM-101 plus gemcitabine versus 4.4 months with gemcitabine alone; the investigators characterised the results as a suggestion of benefit requiring further investigation [7].

What did Dalgleish do?

He incorporated manufacturing limitations, biological plausibility, funding, recruitment feasibility and early clinical evidence into the decision about which study to perform.

What established methodology is involved?

Pragmatic trial design, feasibility assessment, product-development science and context-sensitive evaluation of complex interventions.

What principle transfers?

The ideal experiment and the feasible experiment may differ. The task is not to pretend constraints do not exist, but to choose a feasible design that produces an interpretable result and to state clearly what remains unanswered.

It would be mistaken to conclude that because a trial cannot answer every interesting question, any available design is sufficient. Reduction in scope must preserve the comparison necessary for the main inference. Equally, an interesting subgroup result must not be promoted into a definitive claim of general efficacy. The strength of an evidence-generating programme lies partly in acknowledging precisely what each stage can, and cannot, show.

11. Repurposing, affordability and the ethics of usable knowledge

The closing chapters of Memorable Medical Moments argue for taking drug repurposing and cost seriously. Dalgleish is troubled by the prospect of scientifically sophisticated treatments that remain prohibitively expensive and by potentially useful older drugs that attract limited commercial development (manuscript, pp. 91–95).

This is more than a political complaint about pharmaceutical pricing. It points to a methodological problem: the scientific agenda is influenced by what is fundable and commercially attractive. Consequently, gaps in the evidence often reflect economic incentives as well as biological promise or lack of promise.

A repurposed treatment can be inexpensive and still ineffective, harmful or impractical. At the same time, it also self-evident that promising repurposed treatments are not actively investigated or even suppressed. Conversely, a costly novel treatment can be highly valuable. Price is neither evidence for nor evidence against efficacy. But cost and access become important once a credible therapeutic effect has been established, and they can justifiably influence research priorities earlier.

What did he do?

Across his career, he sought to evaluate treatments not only for theoretical activity but also for practical clinical use.

How does this relate to established methodology?

Health-technology assessment, implementation science, drug repurposing and the economics of research prioritisation.

What principle transfers?

Research programmes should distinguish three questions: Can the intervention work? Does it produce a meaningful net benefit under real clinical conditions? Can the health system provide it reliably and fairly?

This formulation avoids setting laboratory innovation against practical medicine. It demands that investigators understand the relationship between the two. A beautiful mechanism that cannot become a safe, deliverable treatment is an incomplete clinical success; a readily available treatment without adequate evidence is an untested hope. However, an effective repurposed treatment which is not correctly investigated or is actively suppressed because it cannot generate a commercial return is a breach of research ethics.

12. The invisible method: knowing when to change the question

We can now return to the question that prompted this essay. Has Dalgleish developed a new research methodology?

The individual components identified so far are not new in isolation. Observation and hypothesis generation belong to clinical science and the philosophy of discovery. Coded experiments are established practice. Transfer of techniques between fields is familiar in scientific history. Drug repurposing, mechanistic research, early-phase studies and randomised trials all have well-developed traditions. The originality, may lie in the rules governing movement between these methods. It may also lie in his willingness to promote a treatment that is beneficial to patients, even if this goes against a commercially influenced consensus.

Consider the transitions in the memoir:

· An initial HTLV-1 receptor investigation fails to identify its target, but leaves an assay that can be redeployed to investigate HIV.

· A receptor discovery explains something important, but variation in disease progression prompts additional mechanistic questions.

· An unusual patient response generates measurements of immune function, followed by attempts at more formal study.

· Inconsistent findings prompt hypotheses about treatment combinations and timing.

· Product-development and financial limits alter the design of a clinical trial without eliminating its central comparison.

These episodes suggest a recurring kind of scientific judgement. Dalgleish does not appear wedded to a single route from observation to discovery. He uses laboratory methods when a biological mechanism needs testing, clinical observation when existing models fail to explain the patient, and controlled studies when causal treatment claims need firmer assessment. He sometimes seeks a new use for a tool or molecule originally developed elsewhere.

We can provisionally describe this as adaptive clinical–mechanistic enquiry: a research strategy organised around progressively improving the explanation of a real problem, rather than defending one preferred experimental technique.

13. A framework that another researcher could actually use

Stage A — Preserve the surprise. Record what happened, what was expected, the quality of the observation and the plausible alternative explanations. Avoid turning rarity into proof of significance.

Stage B — Specify the explanatory gap. Identify exactly which part of current understanding fails to account for the observation. A true gap is narrower than a general declaration that conventional thinking is wrong.

Stage C — Search across mechanisms. Look for related processes, techniques or interventions in neighbouring disciplines. Name which assumptions must hold for a borrowed explanation to apply.

Stage D — Build the smallest discriminating test. Select an experiment that best separates the leading explanations. A test should be capable of producing a result that makes the preferred hypothesis less credible.

Stage E — Pair outcomes with process measures. When evaluating a treatment, measure relevant biological mechanisms as well as clinically meaningful outcomes, but do not confuse a biomarker with proof of benefit.

Stage F — Adapt without immunising the hypothesis. If findings are negative or mixed, state several rival explanations, prioritise the most testable, predefine the next comparison and specify stopping rules.

Stage G — Escalate evidential strength. Move, where appropriate, from cases to observational studies, mechanistic investigation and controlled trials. Match the claim to the strength of the evidence actually obtained.

Stage H — Consider delivery as part of the problem. Evaluate reproducibility, manufacturing, safety, affordability and access without allowing these considerations to substitute for efficacy evidence.

One might add a final lesson from Dalgleish:

Retain the knowledge produced by failure. Even if the proposed treatment does not work, the techniques, observations, negative results and refined mechanisms may make another investigation possible.

The A–H framework as a one-page checklist. Eight stages from “Preserve the surprise” to “Consider delivery,”

This is a practical framework. Its usefulness should be evaluated independently. Can investigators unfamiliar with his career apply the stages? Do they produce more informative study designs than conventional planning? Do they help distinguish productive iteration from unfalsifiable speculation? If the proposed method makes no difference to decisions or outcomes, it is descriptive rather than genuinely methodological.

14. Three philosophical comparisons

Charles Sanderes Peirce and abduction. The first resemblance is to abduction: seeking explanatory hypotheses for surprising observations. Peirce also described a cycle of hypothesis generation, deduction of consequences and inductive testing [1]. Dalgleish’s clinical accounts repeatedly enter this cycle at the point of surprise. The possible addition is an emphasis on choosing and transferring methods when the first approach is unproductive.

Karl Popper and falsifiability. The second comparison concerns Dalgleish’s willingness to expose a preferred explanation to a test that could refute it. Popper is often invoked too simply, as though one negative result mechanically destroys a complex theory. In practice, experiments depend on auxiliary assumptions and can fail for technical reasons. Even so, his insistence on testable predictions provides a necessary counterweight to endless post-hoc adaptation. The Dalgleish method is stronger as it makes stopping and rejection criteria explicit.

Thomas Kuhn and scientific frameworks. Kuhn’s account of scientific revolutions emphasised how established paradigms organise what researchers see as legitimate questions and anomalies. Dalgleish is often willing to question prevailing clinical assumptions. Of course, a willingness to dissent does not establish that a paradigm is wrong, nor that the dissenter is right. Therefore the relevant question for Dalgleish is whether an alternative explanation yields greater predictive and experimental success.

A fourth comparison is perhaps closer to the everyday practice described in the memoir. Timmermans and Tavory’s work on abductive analysis stresses returning to data, revisiting interpretations and recasting the phenomenon in alternative ways [8]. These are not clinical-trial techniques, but they help articulate the intellectual activity that connects an unexpected observation to a revised explanation.

The Medical Research Council’s framework for complex interventions offers another useful counterpoint. It accepts that intervention development, feasibility, evaluation and implementation need not form a simple linear path, and that mechanisms and context matter [6]. This supports the view that a productive research programme can be iterative without surrendering standards of evaluation.

Philosophers comparison table. Rows for Peirce, Popper, Kuhn, Timmermans & Tavory, and the MRC framework.

15. Is there anything genuinely original here?

First, the manuscript demonstrates a recurring set of practices.

The most persuasive examples concern adaptation of experimental tools, movement between clinical and laboratory observations, attention to biological mechanisms, and the redesign of feasible investigations. These are directly illustrated by episodes in the text and by selected published papers.

Second, the combination may be distinctive.

Dalgleish’s clinical background, collaborations and long engagement with cancer immunology plausibly shaped the way he navigated between forms of evidence. The pattern is coherent enough to warrant a fuller comparative study.

Third, originality remains unproven.

Dalgleish may not have invented a single new method, but his career may help reveal a neglected skill of methodological navigation: knowing which kind of question one is asking at a given moment, and therefore which form of evidence is most likely to advance understanding. This is a teachable competence, even if the underlying methods are established.

The novelty would lie less in a grand claim to have discovered a new scientific logic and more in making an implicit, experience-based research practice explicit enough for others to scrutinise and use.

Conclusion: a methodology of intelligent movement

The image that emerges from Memorable Medical Moments is not of a scientist applying one rigid procedure to every problem. It is of a clinician-researcher repeatedly moving between ways of knowing: observing patients, examining mechanisms, borrowing techniques, perturbing biological systems, evaluating outcomes and navigating the practical constraints of clinical research.

The CD4 work shows how initially unsuccessful experimentation can produce reusable technical capacity. The thalidomide story illustrates mechanism-led repurposing alongside the need for safety and formal evaluation. The Mycobacterium vaccae programme shows how exceptional clinical responses can lead to measurable immunological questions and controlled studies. The IMM-101 work demonstrates the tension between an ideal experiment and a deliverable one, and the importance of reading encouraging trial findings with their limitations intact.

Across these episodes, the key methodological judgement is often not which answer to give but which question to ask next, and what kind of evidence would be capable of answering it.

That skill may have no single owner and no easily identifiable date of invention. It is not licensed to one discipline or one generation of researchers. But it can be described, criticised and possibly taught.

Perhaps that is what the title The Accidental Methodologist should ultimately mean. By pursuing concrete clinical and biological problems, Dalgleish may have accumulated a coherent practice of scientific enquiry without first setting out to formulate a general theory of research.

References and evidence notes

Primary source. Dalgleish AG. Memorable Medical Moments: Close Observations from a Lifetime of Clinical Practice. Clinical Press, 2026.

1. Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Abduction; and Charles Sanders Peirce. https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/abduction/ ; https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/peirce/

2. Dalgleish AG, Beverley PCL, Clapham PR, Crawford DH, Greaves MF, Weiss RA. The CD4 (T4) antigen is an essential component of the receptor for the AIDS retrovirus. Nature. 1984;312:763–767. https://doi.org/10.1038/312763a0

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