John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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jacob silverman's avatar
jacob silverman
17h

It is so difficult for John to go against the mainstream. One can feel the struggle he has to even articulate the possibility that what we always "knew" is wrong. It is very difficult some some persons to contemplate it.

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remoteviewer57's avatar
remoteviewer57
17h

Complete Corruption.

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