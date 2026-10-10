John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
Oct 10

Please stop this anti-Russian propaganda on behalf of the US/NATO/5 Eyes deep state.

The USA does plenty of bioweapons research and development as we all know.

Reply
Share
19 replies
anon y's avatar
anon y
Oct 10

The local mayor has lifted all restrictions is this the truth or a bluff ?

Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Campbell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture