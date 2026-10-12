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Larsaussie
Oct 12

After COVID 19 I’ll never trust gebresius tedrps ever again

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 12Edited

Nice to see the Macleod clan research

Other authors Olga Ivanovna Goriunova & Vladimir Ivanovich Bazaliiskii from Irkutsk

"Lethal plague outbreaks in Lake Baikal hunter-gatherers 5,500 years ago"

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10540-5

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