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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
Oct 7

What about “neither-nor” but just a Plandemic 2.0 ?!

Folks - don’t fall for every fearmongering story over and over again.. please 🙏

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Brian Boyle's avatar
Brian Boyle
Oct 7

Not enough reliable information yet to make any conclusions; The story doesn’t really add up.

If this is a gain of function modified version of the plague it could be very bad.

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