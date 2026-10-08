John’s Substack

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
Oct 8

Knowing how the WHO rolls, I expect they’ll leverage this incident to posture for more funding, power and control.

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7 replies by John Campbell and others
Sarah Galassi's avatar
Sarah Galassi
Oct 8

Thank you Doctor for your excellent analysis...as always. ♥️

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