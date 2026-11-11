Live with John Campbell

John’s SubstackLive with John Campbell0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:15:10-1:15:10Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of John’s SubstackSubscribe to listenLive with John CampbellA recording from John Campbell's live videoJohn CampbellNov 11, 2026∙ Paid122ShareGet more from John Campbell in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inJohn’s SubstackMy personal SubstackMy personal SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJohn CampbellRecent EpisodesCarlisle UFOSep 24 • John Campbell