Hello everyone,

I’d like to invite you to something a little different.

https://open.substack.com/live-stream/451405?utm_source=live-stream-scheduled-upsell

I’m planning my first live discussion for paid Substack subscribers, and I’d be delighted if you could join me.

The idea is to have informal questions and conversation. You are of course completely free to ask any questions you would like and I will answer them if I’m able to.

The way the sub stack app works is that you’ll be able to type questions into the live chat, and I’ll answer as many as possible. I think you are able to see each other’s questions as well comment.

· Date: Wednesday, 11th November

· Time: 18.00 UK time

· Duration: No idea, lets see, about an hour I would expect.

There are currently around 125 of you supporting my work through paid subscriptions, and I’d particularly like to thank you for that support.

This will be an opportunity for a more personal discussion than is possible through my regular YouTube videos.

There’s no need to prepare anything. Just bring along your questions, thoughts and curiosity.

I’m looking forward to seeing how this works, and hopefully making it a regular event if you find it worthwhile. I am aware that this time will not be convenient for all time zones, so if it works out, we will do a time that is friendly for Australia and New Zealand next.

With best wishes,

John Campbell