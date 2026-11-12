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Natalie S's avatar
Natalie S
4h

Thank you for your research into this... I have read and personally experienced how excess of Folic Acid supplementation can negatively affect the heart!

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ELIO's avatar
ELIO
3h

Same bullshit of fluoride in the water both are industry waste products,and both are poisonous. DEPOPULATION IS STEPPING UP!!!!!

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