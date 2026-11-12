A summary of Laced: The Truth About Folic Acid by Dr Clare Craig (Publishing Aloud, 2026).

On 13 December 2026, something will change in almost every loaf of bread, every pastry and every pizza base in the United Kingdom. From that date, the government will require a synthetic molecule, folic acid, to be added to almost all of the nation’s flour. Around 69 million people will eat it every day, for the rest of their lives.

There will be no dose on the label. There was no vote in the House of Commons. Most people have no idea it is happening.

https://www.publishingaloud.com/laced

In her new book Laced, pathologist Dr Clare Craig makes a sustained, carefully referenced case that this policy is scientifically weaker and ethically far more troubling than most of us have been led to believe. Her title says it all: when something is added to food without the knowledge or consent of the people eating it, that food has been laced. This article is a summary of her argument.

Diagram, people are eating synthetic folic acid without awareness or consent and soon will be eating even more.

The aim is a good one

Dr. Craig is clear from the outset that she is not dismissing the problem the policy aims to solve. Neural tube defects (NTDs) happen in the fourth week of pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. A flat sheet of cells is supposed to roll up into a tube that becomes the brain and spinal cord. If it fails to close at the head end, the result is anencephaly, and the baby cannot survive. If it fails lower down, the result is spina bifida, which can mean lifelong disability, including paralysis and incontinence.

Diagram, how natural folate supports neural tube development during days 18 to 28 after fertilization. On one side, it shows the neural plate folding in and closing. On the other, natural folates help make DNA, support cell division, and contribute to methylation. The key point is that folate is essential for the processes needed for development, rather than physically making it happen.

These neural tube defects are devastating conditions. If a truly safe intervention could reliably prevent them, this would be universally supported. That is exactly why the evidence matters. The question is not whether preventing these defects is worthwhile. It is whether this intervention actually does so, and at what cost to everyone else.

“Just a vitamin”? Not quite

The first part of the book takes apart a phrase we have all heard: folic acid is just a vitamin.

There is a sharp distinction that is often blurred in public messaging. Folate is the natural family of vitamin B9 molecules found in leafy greens, legumes and other foods. Folic acid is something very different, it is a synthetic, oxidised compound made in factories and never found in nature.

Diagram, Folate comes from nature, folic acid comes from factories.

Natural folate, after absorption, is ready for the body to use. Folic acid has to be converted first, by an enzyme called dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR). In humans, DHFR is very slow, and its speed of action varies widely between people. When synthetic folic acid comes in faster than the body can process it, the chemical builds up in the bloodstream as unmetabolised folic acid. We have only a limited understanding of what that circulating synthetic compound does over a lifetime, but there are good reasons to believe the results are harmful.

Diagram, synthetic folic acid must be metabolised by relatively slow biochemical enzymic processes before it can be used by the body. While it is waiting to be metabolised it will build up in the blood as folic acid.

Diagram, more detail on the differential metabolism of natural folate and folic acid.

From the discussion above we can see that folic acid is poorly metabolised and therefore can accumulate in unmetabolised form. However, there is another major problem in how folate gains access into the cells where it helps facilitate biochemical reactions. In order to get from the blood and tissue fluids into the cells, natural folate must cross the biological membrane surrounding the cell. It does this by fitting into a folate receptor which then transports the folate from the extracellular into the intercellular environment. However folic acid has a higher binding affinity for this external receptor than natural folate. This means when a natural folate molecule does happen to arrive and tries to get into the cell, it may well find its access blocked by the higher affinity folic acid sitting in and therefore blocking the natural receptor molecule. This will give rise to the ironic situation where any healthy natural folate that has been ingested is physically unable to get into the cell cytosol where it is actually required. This will result in intracellular folate deficiency.

Folic acid binds more tightly to the folate receptor than natural folate (5-MTHF), which is then unable to gain access into the cell because the receptor transporter site is already blocked with tightly bound folic acid.

This diagram also shows that the DHFR bottleneck is real, with physiological activity in humans being slow and variable. This means that in addition to unmetabolised folic acid accumulating in the blood the same unmetabolised molecule can also accumulate within the cells, again having potentially toxic consequences.

Not only is folic acid not a natural vitamin it actually meets every reasonable definition of a drug. It is manufactured, has a pharmacological action, carries official warnings and it interacts with other medicines. If it were treated as the drug it is, giving it to 69 million people in the hope of helping a few hundred pregnancies would have to clear an almost impossible safety bar. Instead, the safety question has never properly been asked.

The warnings already on the label

One of the more striking threads in the book is how much caution already exists in official guidance. The NHS, the licensed UK product information and the American prescribing label all warn certain groups to take care with folic acid. These include people with vitamin B12 deficiency, people with cancer, people with a coronary stent, those with an allergy, and those taking medicines folic acid interacts with.

Folic acid is a particular risk for certain known groups of people who therefore need particular caution. These include people with vitamin B12 deficiency, cancer, coronary stents, known allergy, or folic acid drug interactions.

The point is simple but powerful. Telling someone not to take a tablet is one thing. Asking them to avoid a substance that has been put into a staple food for life is something else entirely. And some of the people in these at-risk groups, such as those with undiagnosed B12 deficiency or an early cancer, don’t yet know they are at increased risk from exposure. It is also important to note that the entire population is at risk of developing a cancer.

What the safety evidence shows

The second part of Laced turns to the risks for adults, pointing out that no study was ever designed specifically to test the safety of fortification. Everything we know about harm has been collected incidentally, as a by-product of trials looking for something else. Even so, the signals that have emerged are not reassuring. Among the findings highlighted, several give causes for concern.

Cancer

Around 20% more cancer at fortification-level doses, according to an extensive analysis of the evidence. In a study of a particular malignance it was found that the rate of prostate cancer increased by 2.6 times in the one trial that followed men for a decade.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Folic acid can mask the anaemia caused by B12 deficiency while the deficiency continues to damage nerves, spinal cord and brain, potentially causing permanent harm.

Heart stents

Evidence that stented arteries were more likely to close up again.

Mortality

A covid-era cohort in which people on prescribed folic acid were 2.6 times as likely to die overall. Given these demonstrated and government documented dangers from excess folic acid intake, it is strongly argued that the onus of proof of safety is with those who would seek to impose the intervention on the population rather than for individual doctors and scientists to prove that it is unsafe.

Diagram, the adverse effects of increased folic acid can lead to well recognised pathologies.

A substance that can change one biological outcome may well act elsewhere in the body too, and medicine has a long history of discovering safety problems far too late. Unambiguous examples of this recognition failure include poisoning from mercury, lead another heavy metals, tobacco causing cancer and heart disease, asbestos causing mesothelioma, thalidomide causing multiple birth defects and DDT increasing the risk of cancer and reproductive harms.

The mothers and children nobody followed

Perhaps the most uncomfortable section of the book concerns the very group the policy is meant to protect: pregnant women and their babies.

Generations of women have been told that folic acid is a nutrient rather than a drug. Pregnant women are, rightly, extremely careful about anything pharmaceutical they take. But the trials and follow-up studies, established far less about safety than that reassuring messaging implies.

In the trials reported, there was an excess of pregnancy losses and 41% more multiple births. Among the children who were followed up, there was more allergic illness and more middle-ear infections, along with more deaths identified, despite limited follow-up. This limited follow-up is a particular concern and longitude studies should be conducted as a matter of urgency, prior to the introduction of a substance with unknown long-term effects.

Other evidence raises questions related to gestational diabetes, cancer and brain development, particularly where exposure happens later in pregnancy, long after the neural tube has closed.

In one chapter, pointedly titled “One hour”, Dr. Craig examines how little time was spent on these questions. In another, “Nobody followed the mothers”, she shows how the long-term outcomes for women and children were simply never tracked properly. Before exposing every pregnant woman and every developing child, the burden was on decision makers to establish safety. That work was never done.

Has the theoretical benefit been oversold?

The third part of the book asks a question that may surprise many readers: does folic acid fortification actually deliver the benefits claimed?

It is known that folate levels in the developing embryo’s brain cells are key to healthy neural tube development. However, what has never been established, is that the underlying problem in those pregnancies was a poor maternal diet. That distinction matters enormously, because the entire logic of putting folic acid in flour assumes that NTDs are fundamentally a dietary deficiency problem. The chapter “The deficiency that wasn’t” challenges this directly.

The book then turns to the trial seen as the foundation stone of policy, the only major trial in women who were not already at high risk and who received a lower dose of folic acid. In that trial, there were nine pregnancy losses for every neural tube defect prevented.

Remarkably, the trial’s own authors acknowledged that the entire apparent benefit could have come from affected pregnancies not surviving long enough to be diagnosed. In other words, fewer defects may have been recorded simply because more pregnancies were lost. This gives us to the horrendous possibility that excess folic acid is actually contributing to foetal deaths, pregnancy loss and miscarriages.

That red flag should have prompted more rigorous trials. Instead, the caveat was set aside, and the trial became the basis of public health policy as though it showed only benefit.

The book also looks at the experience of countries that fortified long ago, chiefly the United States, which has had folic acid in ‘enriched’ flour since 1998, and examines whether the promised drops in NTDs materialised as claimed. The recommended daily allowance came to quadruple. Dr. Craig then unpicks what the government’s headline claim of “200 babies saved” really means in practice.

The numbers she presents are sobering. In any given year, fewer than 1% of the population is in the group that could possibly benefit. For them, the window in which folic acid could act lasts a matter of weeks. And for any single pregnancy, the chance of a defect being prevented is about one in 4,000. For the other 99% of us, most women, all men and all children, there is no possibility of benefit at all. Yet almost everybody will be exposed.

So what really causes these defects?

The fourth part of the book is, in some ways, the most intellectually interesting. If NTDs are not mainly about diet, what are they about?

Dr. Craig explains the biology of how a neural tube fails to close, and stresses that people differ. Common gene variants, such as those affecting the MTHFR enzyme, change how individuals process folate. Many factors can deplete folate or disrupt how it works in the developing brain, including certain drugs, metabolic disturbances and toxic exposures such as heavy metals.

She discusses a recently discovered drug effect of folic acid in the developing brain, which may explain why high doses can prevent recurrence in high-risk women, quite separately from any role in correcting a deficient diet. Folic acid can also replenish folate stores depleted by drugs or heavy metal exposure. She also explores the developing brain more broadly, including the hypothesis linking folic acid exposure and subsequent folate deficiency with autism.

The core point here is that the focus on folic acid has stopped researchers from asking the most important question: why were these pregnancies at risk in the first place? Instead, “the treatment became the explanation.” If susceptible women could be identified and the real underlying causes addressed, that would be both more effective and far more ethical than dosing an entire nation.

How the decision was made

The final part of Laced examines the decision itself, and it is here that the argument becomes as much about democracy and law as about science.

The main question posed is who stands to win and who pays? There is a “one-way ratchet” by which such measures, once introduced, become almost impossible to reverse. The leadup to the decision is documented in a series of procedural failings.

No parliamentary vote

The mandate was introduced by statutory instrument and was never debated or voted on in the House of Commons.

A thin consultation

A public consultation of 1,438 people was treated as though it gave democratic legitimacy to a measure affecting almost the entire population.

Ignored conditions

Even the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition, whose recommendation led to the mandate, attached conditions to it, including limiting exposure from other sources. Those conditions appear to have been ignored.

The wrong kind of monitoring

The monitoring now planned measures blood levels of folic acid, not the health outcomes that actually matter, such as cancer rates.

Missing labels

The book reports that since at least September 2025, folic acid has been added to some food without being indicated on the label.

The highest dose in the West

The UK is adopting the highest fortification dose in the western world.

Diagram, this is a problem for all these ‘sophisticated’ Western countries.

There is also a striking legal irony. The regulations were made under the Food Safety Act 1990, the very law that makes it a crime to add anything to food that renders it injurious to health. The law written to keep harmful substances out of food is being used to put a drug into it.

The ethical heart of the matter

Although most of Laced is devoted to evidence, Dr. Craig is explicit that her underlying argument is an ethical one. She builds it in four steps, each giving the policy the benefit of the doubt before taking it away.

First, suppose the benefit is entirely real. Even then, mass medication overturns the principles of ethical medicine. Good medicine is individual. It weighs risks and benefits case by case, chooses the right dose, explains the risks, and gives people the option to refuse or stop. Folic acid in our daily bread inverts all of that.

Second, if the safety evidence is concerning, even though incomplete, the case for fortification is weaker.

Third, if safety was never established in mothers and developing children, the case is weaker still.

Finally, if the apparent benefit is partly a drug effect in women whose underlying susceptibility could have been identified and addressed directly, then, in Dr. Craig’s words, “there is nothing left to redeem the idea.”

Throughout, she returns to the founding principle of medicine: first, do no harm. Healthy people should not be medicated unless they choose it, for an individual benefit that outweighs the known and potential risks. And the burden of proof belongs to those adding the drug, not to the public to prove harm beyond doubt. As things stand, that burden has been turned on its head.

Not just a British story

The UK decision is placed in an international context. Americans have eaten folic acid in enriched flour since 1998, a decision that was also made without a vote and without safety evidence. For more than a decade, much of the rest of the developed world declined to follow, citing safety concerns. In the meantime, the United States has done no monitoring for negative effects. Now Britain is leading a new wave of countries mandating fortification in law.

The precedent

The book ends on what is seen as the biggest issue of all. For generations, our staple food has been protected by a simple principle: what we eat should not be adulterated. Once we accept that a government can add a drug to staple food because ‘experts’ have produced a model suggesting a small number of other people might benefit, the argument is no longer just about folic acid.

It becomes a question of who decides what enters your body. You, or a government acting for somebody else’s possible benefit, without your agreement?

That, is the red line this policy crosses.

What readers can do

Dr. Craig closes with practical suggestions. UK readers can sign and share the parliamentary petition to end mandatory fortification of white flour (petition.parliament.uk/petitions/769589) and write to their MP. She encourages people to talk about the issue with family and friends, and to ask restaurants and cafés whether food is made with fortified flour. US readers can file a citizen petition asking the FDA to review the rule and write to their members of Congress. Much of the underlying evidence is set out in more detail in the folic acid series on the HART (Health Advisory and Recovery Team) website, hartgroup.org.

Laced: The Truth About Folic Acid by Dr Clare Craig is published by Publishing Aloud Ltd (2026). The book is for information and is not medical advice. Anyone deciding whether to take folic acid in pregnancy should look at the evidence and talk to their doctor about their own circumstances.