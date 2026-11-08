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Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
12h

Some alarming stories have been coming out of China: children falling ill, schools sending classes home, hospitals filling up. The question behind most of those messages is simple. Is there a new flu variant spreading in China that’s going to reach the rest of us and make us all very ill this winter?

Alarming stories reported where? Oh right - same outlets that reported the fake Wuyan fable.

Surely after all of this ... you would no longer trust anything that is reported by the MSM...

BTW - when I saw this photo early on ... I knew immediately we are being played...

https://www.nbcnews.com/specials/wuhan-to-coventry-tracking-coronavirus-in-pictures/assets/3OAD5BgB2x/ss-201208-covid-timeline-02-2000x1331.jpeg

So this fella was deathly ill... so ill that he keeled over and died on the street... hmmm..... would anyone that ill be walking the street? Where was he going? For a bowl of noodles?

Of course this was fake - if you are on the edge of death you are in your bed... unable to walk the street... unable to even get out of bed.

Come on people -- WAKE THE F789 UP!!!!

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Michael Holloway's avatar
Michael Holloway
13hEdited

Great review of the standard model understanding of seasonal flues - thank you for repeating it.

I'm hoping for a another cov2 variant flu this year, as it's been 6 years since I experienced the novel one (Jan 2020) and my immune system (my general health) is strong and overdue for another go around to build enhanced immunity to the evolving new variant.

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