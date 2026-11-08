Sick children, closed schools, packed hospitals. I went through the surveillance data from four agencies. Here’s what’s really happening with flu this winter.

I’ve had a lot of messages asking me to look at what’s going on with flu this year. Some alarming stories have been coming out of China: children falling ill, schools sending classes home, hospitals filling up. The question behind most of those messages is simple. Is there a new flu variant spreading in China that’s going to reach the rest of us and make us all very ill this winter?

If you’re short of time, here’s the answer: no, as far as anyone can tell, there is no new strain of flu. What we’re seeing in China is the same set of seasonal viruses circulating in Europe, the UK and the United States. But the detail is genuinely interesting, and there are some real lessons in it, so let’s dig in.

On this Substack I try to flag up threats early when the data justifies it. We’ve covered hantavirus, potential bubonic plague in Russia, and Ebola, which continues to cause outbreaks in Africa; the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has been tracking a Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo this year. I’d expect the odd imported case of Ebola in Europe rather than a continent-wide outbreak. However, flu is a different kind of story, and the data tells us a lot.

First, a quick refresher on flu

Influenza A and B are the viruses behind seasonal flu, and I’m not minimising them. According to the World Health Organization, there are around a billion cases worldwide each year, including 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness, and 290,000 to 650,000 related deaths. Call it roughly half a million people a year die when they have flu.

If you’ve had proper flu, you know it’s nothing like a cold. Fever and chills where you can’t get warm, a pounding headache, aching muscles and back, crushing fatigue, a sore throat, sometimes a runny nose. You can be properly laid up for days.

A few practical numbers worth knowing:

· Survival of virus outside the body: probably up to about 24 hours on hands and surfaces.

· Incubation: usually around two days, typically one to four.

· Infectiousness: possibly from 12 to 24 hours before you feel ill, and for about five days afterwards. We sometimes say seven, but by day five your immune system has dealt with much of it.

· Duration: the worst usually lasts two to eight days. For me it’s typically four or five.

Why I cross-check four agencies

To build this picture I pulled data from the Chinese National Influenza Center, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the UK Health Security Agency, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I’ll be honest: I don’t implicitly trust any of them. But as far as I know they don’t share a boss, and they’re playing to different agendas. So when they broadly agree, I treat that as about the best estimate we’re going to get of where the world stands.

And this year they do broadly agree. Nothing in their data suggests an exceptional or unusual flu season. There are plenty of things to worry about in this world, and I could give you a long list. Flu this winter probably isn’t near the top, but it’s still worth understanding.

What’s actually happening in China

The Chinese National Influenza Center publishes a weekly surveillance report in English. Check it out for yourself. The most recent bulletin I read listed 106 new seasonal flu outbreaks in a week. That sounds like a lot, but China is a very big country.

For perspective, let’s look at last winter. In the last week of November 2025, China reported 1,541 flu outbreaks in a single week, with almost half of all flu tests coming back positive, its highest seasonal level since 2022. Even then, Chinese health officials said the surge was within the expected winter range, with no novel or unknown variants detected. Next to that, this autumn’s numbers are unremarkable.

The European picture of China matches. Flu activity is rising in northern China, with high test positivity, and children aged 5 to 14 have the most cases. Some schools have closed and paediatric admissions have gone up. That’s seasonal, and hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed.

Three familiar strains are circulating:

· Influenza A(H1N1). A descendant of the lineage behind the 1918 to 1919 pandemic, which returned in its modern form in the 2009 swine flu pandemic. People now have a lot of immunity to it, and the virus has changed a good deal.

Emergency hospital during H1N1 influenza epidemic, Camp Funston, Kansas (1918). Credit: National Museum of Health and Medicine

· Influenza A(H3N2). The other established seasonal A strain.

· Influenza B. Tends to cause milder illness.

These are all established viruses. Nothing here appears to be new.

The bird flu cases

The part that grabbed headlines is avian influenza A(H9N2). China has reported four more human cases, and three of them were in children, which is concerning.

These are infections that jump directly from birds to people. Humans have little immunity to bird flu, so it’s right to watch them closely. But it’s worth getting the risk in proportion.

Since 2015 there have been 183 human H9N2 cases reported, 180 of them in China, with two deaths, both in people with underlying conditions. Most infections follow exposure to poultry or live bird markets, and most are mild.

ECDC notes that no clusters of human H9N2 infection have been reported and there’s no evidence of sustained human-to-human spread.

That last point is the one that matters. Sporadic bird-to-human infections are a tragedy for the families involved. The danger however would come if a bird virus learned to spread efficiently from person to person. So far, that is not happening.

Drift versus shift: the distinction that matters

There are two ways flu viruses change, and the difference between them is the difference between a normal winter and a pandemic.

Antigenic drift is small, gradual change. Every year the virus picks up a few mutations, just enough that our partial immunity from previous infections or vaccines doesn’t fully recognise it. That’s why we catch flu again and again. It’s what we’re seeing now.

This year has a good example. The H1N1 viruses now dominating in the UK and US all belong to a subclade called D.3.1.1, and WHO scientists noted that some of them react less strongly to antibodies raised by this season’s vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency says it’s not yet clear how much this affects vaccine effectiveness, though vaccines usually still protect against severe disease when drifted strains appear. That’s drift: a tweak, not a revolution.

Antigenic shift is a sudden, major change in the virus’s genome, producing something our immune systems have essentially never seen. That’s what causes pandemics. As far as we know, we are not seeing shift anywhere at the moment. Genetic information is always somewhat limited, but that’s the picture with what we have.

Hong Kong, and why children get hit hard

Hong Kong has had a rough time. Its flu season began unusually early, in late June, and has now run for around four months. Since the school year started in September there have been nearly 440 flu-like illness outbreaks in schools, affecting about 2,700 people.

As of early November, the city had recorded 29 severe paediatric cases this season, including two deaths, with several children needing intensive care for pneumonia, shock or encephalitis.

Adults have fared worse in absolute terms. Hong Kong has logged roughly 890 severe flu cases this season, with close to 600 deaths, overwhelmingly among older people with existing respiratory disease, heart disease, immunocompromise, frailty or other conditions of age. As with COVID, flu can be the last straw. Winter death rates are always higher, and this fits that pattern.

Why are children so prominent in these outbreaks? Three reasons:

1. Less prior exposure. By my age you’ve met flu viruses many times and built up cross-immunity. A child hasn’t. Catching flu is, in part, how children build that immunity.

2. Close contact. Children are clustered together in classrooms all winter, breathing in each other’s droplets and aerosols.

3. Vulnerability to complications. Children seem more prone to encephalitis, inflammation of the brain. It’s usually not the virus invading the brain directly. More often it’s the body’s own immune reaction causing the inflammation. It’s frightening, but doctors are good at treating it when a child reaches hospital in time.

The other complications clinicians watch for are well known: viral pneumonia, secondary bacterial pneumonia (usually very treatable with antibiotics), and respiratory failure. Given that almost everyone is exposed to flu, severe outcomes in children remain rare. But they happen, and every one is a tragedy.

Same viruses, everywhere: the UK, US and Europe

Here’s the key point. The strains circulating in China are the same ones circulating next door to you, whether you live in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland. With modern air travel, a virus can cross the planet in hours, certainly in days. It’s no surprise that people in China are getting sick from the same viruses we are.

In Europe, ECDC’s latest update says respiratory illness activity across the EU/EEA remains at baseline or low levels, and influenza activity is low. Its assessment of the risk from the H9N2 bird flu cases to the European public is very low.

And there’s no confirmed evidence of a novel flu virus spreading between humans. If there were, we’d be looking at a pandemic and I’d be warning you accordingly. I’m not.

The UK Health Security Agency’s latest national flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, covering the week to 1 November, tells the same story:

· Flu is circulating at low levels, though rising. Test positivity rose to 7.6%, from 6.8% the week before.

· Hospital admissions for flu rose to 2.83 per 100,000, which UKHSA classes as the low impact range. Intensive care admissions remain at baseline.

· Positivity is highest in children aged 5 to 11, mirroring China.

· The dominant strain is H1N1, with some H3N2 and a little influenza B.

If you look at UKHSA’s charts comparing seasons, flu always climbs through November, December, January and February.

This year may be starting slightly earlier than usual, but the curve looks broadly like other years. Will cases rise? Absolutely. They rise every year; it’s flu season. Last winter was also early, with the peak arriving before December rather than the more typical December to January.

In short, this is a typical UK flu year so far. Not trivial, but typical.

What about COVID?

If you’re interested, COVID activity is low and falling, with hospital admissions at baseline levels.

My reading is that years of exposure have built up strong population immunity, and for the vast majority of people COVID is now a minor illness. There are never guarantees in health care, but the trend is reassuring.

The United States: early, but not alarming

The US is clearly having an early season. CDC’s FluView reports that activity, while still low nationally, is higher than typically seen at this time of year, and its forecasters expect hospital admissions to keep climbing through mid-November.

H1N1 dominates: since late May, 82.7% of the influenza A viruses reported have been H1N1. The latest CDC estimates put the season so far at at least 1.7 million illnesses, 25,000 hospitalisations and 1,400 deaths. Tragically, the first child death of the 2026 to 2027 season has been reported, linked to H1N1. We don’t yet know the cause; I’d suspect pneumonia or encephalitis.

Those numbers aren’t insignificant. But for context, CDC’s preliminary estimate for the whole of last season was at least 32 million illnesses, 390,000 hospital admissions and 24,000 deaths, and it classed that season as moderately severe. The deaths we see each year are overwhelmingly older in people with particular risk factors.

CDC itself cautions that an earlier rise doesn’t necessarily mean a higher peak. My own read, given what we’re seeing in the US, the UK and China, is that this looks like an early but broadly moderate season.

I’d expect US cases to peak around mid-December or Christmas and to fall away by January or February. Between now and then there will be plenty of cases. But the alarmist stories coming out of China simply don’t fit the data.

For the vast majority of people, flu is an isolated illness. You’re ill, it doesn’t spread to other organs and systems, and you get better in your own time.

Why new flu viruses so often emerge from Asia

Why do so many worrying flu stories start in China, or Asia more broadly? A big part of the answer is proximity. In many places, pigs, chickens and people live close together, and flu viruses can jump between species. From chickens to pigs to people, from people to pigs to chickens, in any direction. If you keep a dozen chickens and a couple of pigs in your backyard and the chickens get infected, the pigs probably will too. And when you go out to feed the pigs, so might you.

I’m not singling out Asian farming here. Our own agriculture, with vast monocultures and factory farming, is equally contemptible, if not more so. With so little genetic variation left in our livestock, that’s a serious risk in its own right. The United States treats many of its animals deplorably, and the UK is far from blameless. We all need to get our act together on how we treat animals, and not only for the animals’ sake.

Pigs as mixing vessels

Here’s the real danger. Influenza A viruses carry their genome in eight separate RNA segments, a bit like eight building blocks. Pigs can be infected by both human and bird flu viruses. If a pig catches a human virus and a bird virus at the same time, and both infect the same cell, those segments can be reshuffled into a new combination. This is called reassortment.

The result can be a kind of Frankenstein virus, with pieces of both genomes. If that new virus combines bird-flu surface proteins the human immune system doesn’t recognise with the ability to spread efficiently between people, you have the recipe for a pandemic. The 2009 swine flu pandemic virus was itself the product of reassortment in pigs.

A virus that both makes people seriously ill and spreads easily from person to person is uncommon, thankfully. But when it does appear, it tends to emerge where chickens, pigs and humans live cheek by jowl. That’s the antigenic shift we’re watching for, as opposed to the regular drift we get every year.

What I’m doing this winter

People often ask what I do personally, so here’s my plan. It’s what works for me, not a prescription. If you’re in a higher-risk group, talk it through with your own doctor.

· Vitamin D. I make sure I’m taking adequate amounts through the dark months.

· Good nutrition. Enough protein, and enough of the minerals and vitamins the immune system relies on, particularly zinc, vitamin C, B12 and folate.

· Extra vitamin C. Over winter I take a gram of fizzy vitamin C every day or two. I can’t see a reason not to, and it tastes quite nice.

· Look after the microbiome. Prebiotics, meaning a good range of natural vegetable and fruit fibres, and probiotics from fermented foods like kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut.

· Prioritise sleep. There’s no question that sleep-deprived people have reduced immune function. Go to bed at the same time every night. I don’t always manage it, but it’s a good idea.

· Exercise regularly. Regular exercise supports immunity.

· Reduce your exposure. If someone has flu, don’t sit next to them breathing deeply.

If I do get flu

When I get flu, or most viral or bacterial illnesses, I tend to skip antipyretics such as aspirin, ibuprofen and paracetamol. As an adult I’m not at risk of febrile convulsions, so I usually let a fever run, and only take paracetamol when I feel so bad I can’t stand it. That’s a personal choice, and it’s not the always right call for young children or anyone vulnerable.

One important safety point. Paracetamol, Tylenol and acetaminophen are the same drug. Many cold and flu remedies contain it, so never take two products that both contain it. Doubling up can be genuinely dangerous to your liver.

And please don’t underestimate flu. I remember having it once and thinking I didn’t much care if I died, I felt so ill. If you’re struggling to breathe, have chest pain, or a child seems confused or unusually drowsy, get medical help promptly.

Give yourself time to recover

The worst symptoms usually pass in five or six days. But the times I’ve had bad flu, I’ve been wiped out for weeks afterwards. Not ill, just no energy at all.

So if you had flu last week, don’t book a run. Don’t plan a big workout or a game of squash with your mates. Starting vigorous exercise too early after a serious illness can be dangerous. Let your body tell you when it’s ready, and listen to your doctor if you have one advising you.

The bottom line

Are we heading for a major flu pandemic?

Based on current data from four separate public health agencies in China, Europe, the UK and the US, the answer is no. And on a common-sense reading of that data, I agree.

What we have is an early, ordinary flu season, driven by familiar strains that have drifted a little, as they do every year. China’s outbreaks involve the same viruses as ours. The bird flu cases are real and sad, but they’re sporadic, mostly mild, and not spreading between people.

Flu is still a nasty illness that kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every year, mostly the old, the frail and the very young. Take it seriously, look after yourself, and give your body time to recover if you do catch it.

If the global picture changes, I’ll tell you. Until then, stay safe, God bless, and thank you for reading.

Sources

· WHO: Influenza (seasonal) fact sheet

· UKHSA: National flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, 5 November 2026 (week 45)

· ECDC: Weekly respiratory virus update, week 43, October 2026

· ECDC: Avian influenza A(H9N2) monitoring

· CDC: FluView, week 42, ending 24 October 2026

· Chinese National Influenza Center: weekly reports

· Caixin: China flu cases surge to highest level since 2022

· Outbreak News Today: China reports two additional H9N2 cases

· Dimsum Daily: Hong Kong severe paediatric flu case

· South China Morning Post: Hong Kong’s protracted flu outbreak

· Contemporary Pediatrics: First pediatric flu death of the 2026-27 season