Immunologist and physician Professor Robert Clancy explains the remarkable development of our understanding of immunity

From clonal selection and immune memory to the genetics of immunity, antibody deficiencies and the body’s defence against cancer. This is the cellular era of immunology, c 1940s to 1980s.

Introduction: Understanding the immune system

The human immune system is extraordinarily complex. It must recognise and destroy potentially dangerous microorganisms while leaving the body’s own tissues largely undisturbed. Human immunity must respond rapidly to infections, remember previous encounters with pathogens, and maintain a delicate balance between excessive and insufficient immune activity.

In my continuing conversations with Professor Robert Clancy, we have been exploring how scientists developed our modern understanding of immunity. Rather than beginning with today’s complicated molecular explanations, Robert takes us through the historical discoveries that gradually revealed how the immune system works.

In our earlier discussion, we examined the development of antibody theory, beginning in the late nineteenth century. In this conversation, we move forward into what Robert describes as the cellular era of immunology, particularly the discoveries of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

These advances fundamentally changed our understanding of infection, vaccination, autoimmune disease, organ transplantation and cancer.

The above diagram is an overview of the contents of this discussion on the cellular area of immunity.

From antibodies to immune cells

Early immunologists recognised that substances circulating in the blood could protect against infectious diseases. These substances became known as antibodies. This gave rise to the term humoral immunity, referring to immune protection mediated by substances present in bodily fluids. Interestingly, the terminology survives from the ancient concept of bodily humours, even though the original theory of disease caused by imbalances between four humours has long been abandoned.

Professor Clancy also points out an intriguing historical continuity in that

for approximately 2,000 years, physicians believed that health depended upon balance. Although the ancient explanations were incorrect, modern immunology has rediscovered the fundamental importance of balance and regulation. This is because the immune system must activate sufficiently to eliminate infections without generating excessive inflammation or attacking healthy tissues.

The above diagram illustrates the delicate balancing act that must be performed by the immune system to generate an inadequate immune response but not an inflammatory response that can damage body tissues.

As scientists progressed through the twentieth century, they increasingly realised that understanding antibodies alone was insufficient. They also needed to understand the cells producing those antibodies and the mechanisms controlling their activity. This led to one of the most important developments in immunological history.

Macfarlane Burnet and clonal selection

Australian immunologist Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet transformed immunological thinking through his theory of clonal selection. Before this, scientists debated how the immune system generated antibodies against the enormous variety of possible pathogens. One theory suggested that invading antigens instructed the body to manufacture appropriately shaped antibodies. Burnet proposed something fundamentally different.

The immune system already possesses an enormous diversity of lymphocytes capable of recognising different antigens.

Lymphocytes are the form of white blood cell that are fundamental to the body’s response to infection. They include T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, and each has its own role. Some make antibodies, some coordinate responses, and some kill infected or cancerous cells directly. They also have the big advantage of memory, so once they have seen a pathogen, they can respond faster next time.

When an antigen enters the body, it selects the small population of lymphocytes whose receptors already recognise it. This is because the antigen is able to effectively bind with the receptor on the surface of the lymphocyte. These selected cells then multiply by repeated cell division into a group of descendant cells that all expressed the same receptor. These cells are therefore referred to as a clonal group. This process is known as clonal expansion.

When exposed to an antigen, a large population of the cells that are able to produce the required antibody are generated by a process of ongoing cell division resulting in effective cells to clear the current infection and memory cells to respond to any time the infection is encountered in the future.

The extraordinary consequence is that a relatively small population of antigen-specific lymphocytes can expand into a substantial army of immune cells.

Each clone retains the antigen specificity of its parent cell, although subsequent changes can modify antibody affinity. Burnet’s contribution was revolutionary because it explained how the immune system could generate highly specific responses without needing a separate genetic instruction for every conceivable infectious organism. Burnet subsequently shared the 1960 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Peter Medawar for discoveries concerning acquired immunological tolerance.

T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes

Robert explains that two major populations of lymphocytes became central to this emerging understanding.

B lymphocytes

These develop in the bone marrow and can differentiate into plasma cells that manufacture antibodies.

T lymphocytes

Develop from bone-marrow precursors that mature in the thymus. T lymphocytes have several important functions. Some coordinate immune responses by providing signals to other cells. Others directly destroy infected or abnormal cells. Regulatory T lymphocytes help prevent excessive immune activity.

Diagram to illustrate the different functions of the B and the T lymphocytes.

Interestingly, Robert recalls teaching medical students during the period when the interactions between these different lymphocyte populations were being discovered. Scientists recognised that T and B cells communicated through regulatory mechanisms. However, the detailed molecular processes were poorly understood.

Robert describes this early understanding as something of a black box.

An antigen entered the system, then antibodies and activated lymphocytes emerged. However, the mechanisms controlling what happened between those events remained largely mysterious. The discovery of cellular interactions gradually began opening that black box.

The race between infection and immunity

One particularly interesting point raised by Robert concerns the speed at which microorganisms reproduce. Under favourable conditions, some bacteria can double approximately every 20 minutes. Viruses can also generate enormous numbers of new viral particles within infected cells.

However, clonal expansion of antigen-specific lymphocytes requires time.

A primary adaptive immune response typically develops over several days, with antibody concentrations often continuing to increase for weeks. This creates an obvious problem. How can the immune system control rapidly multiplying pathogens while waiting for specific lymphocyte populations to expand?

Robert explains this by emphasising that adaptive immunity does not operate independently. Rather it works alongside the evolutionarily older innate immune system. Innate mechanisms provide immediate protection through inflammatory responses, phagocytic cells, complement proteins and other antimicrobial processes.

These defences help contain infections while the more specific adaptive response develops. It is this more specific immune response that results in the eradication of the organism and the sterilisation of the internal body tissues. The survival of complex organisms depends upon cooperation between these different immune components. The immune system was therefore discovered to be, not a collection of independent mechanisms, but with rather a remarkable sophisticated integrated defensive network.

This simple diagram shows the innate response kicking in within minutes to hours and the adaptive response building over days. The innate side gives you the immediate defence and also helps drive the adaptive side.

The innate and adaptive immune systems work together with impressive coordination, proportionality, and control. Together, they generate the right response at the right time and with the right intensity. That is enough to clear an infection but not so much that it causes unnecessary inflammation or damages the body’s own tissues.

Why antibodies improve to become more efficacious during an infection

Clonal expansion explains how the number of responding lymphocytes increases. However, Robert then goes on to describe the discovery of another remarkable phenomenon.

The quality of the antibody response can improve as an infection progresses.

An antibody produced early in an immune response may recognise an antigen reasonably well without binding particularly strongly. Over time, the immune response can favour B-cell clones producing antibodies with greater affinity for that antigen. This development is known as affinity maturation.

Within specialised structures called germinal centres, activated B lymphocytes undergo genetic changes affecting their antibody receptors.

Cells producing higher-affinity antibodies can then be preferentially selected. Consequently, antibodies generated later in an immune response may bind their targets more effectively than those generated initially. Robert then relates this process to changes in the types and efficacy of the antibodies produced.

Early responses commonly involve immunoglobulin M, or IgM. Subsequently, activated B cells may undergo class switching to produce IgG, IgA or other antibody classes. Importantly, class switching and affinity maturation are related but distinct processes. IgM is generally produced early, while later antibody responses often contain higher-affinity IgG. This progressive improvement has been extensively documented in immunological research.

This diagram highlights the key features of the antibody response. It shows that IgM does not simply become IgG, but that B cells switch classes and refine their affinity over time. Early on, there is a rapid IgM rise. Then, B cells undergo class switching while keeping the same antigen target. The affinity matures through clonal selection. So, over days to weeks, the response shifts to more specific, often IgG-dominated protection, and at the same time memory B cells are formed. The exact timing depends on the infection and exposure history.

Immune memory: Learning from experience

One of the most remarkable properties of adaptive immunity is its ability to remember previous infections. Robert explains that after the resolution of an immune response, not all activated lymphocytes disappear. Rather, some develop into long-lived memory cells. These include memory B lymphocytes and memory T lymphocytes. The immune system therefore retains populations of cells capable of recognising previously encountered antigens.

Some memory populations persist for many years, sometimes decades.

Certain long-lived plasma cells can also continue producing antibodies without requiring another encounter with the original pathogen. When the organism encounters the same antigen again, the immune system can respond more rapidly and effectively.

This provides the cellular explanation for the difference between primary and secondary immune responses. During a primary response, relatively rare antigen-specific lymphocytes must become activated and expand their population. However, during a secondary response, a larger population of experienced immune cells is already available.

The resulting response will be faster, stronger and more sustained.

Robert emphasises that this principle underpins vaccination. However, immune memory does not necessarily provide permanent protection against every infection. Different pathogens produce different patterns of immune memory, and microorganisms can also evolve mechanisms of immune escape.

Diagram to illustrate the slower primary immune response and the more rapid secondary immune response if an infection is encountered for a second time.

Why immunity sometimes lasts a lifetime—and sometimes does not

Robert discusses several examples illustrating the variable durability of immunity. Measles infection for example generally produces long-lasting immune protection. By contrast, immunity against pertussis, or whooping cough, declines over time following both infection and vaccination. This helps explain why older individuals may again become susceptible.

Tetanus provides another particularly interesting example as the toxin responsible for tetanus is extraordinarily potent. This means that severe disease can develop before sufficient antibody production occurs to neutralise the toxin. Consequently, recovering from tetanus does not reliably establish protective immunity. Patients who survive tetanus will therefore still require appropriate vaccination. This differs from infections where recovery generally produces substantial protective immune memory. Robert also discusses the importance of maintaining adequate circulating antitoxin antibodies. For tetanus, protection depends particularly upon having neutralising antibodies available before significant toxin-mediated damage occurs.

Maternal passive immunity and colostrum

Passive immunity is naturally transferred from mother to infant. Maternal antibodies cross the placenta and provide the newborn with temporary protection against infections to which the mother has already developed active immunity. During the following months, maternal antibodies decline while the infant’s own adaptive immune system matures. This is the essence of the difference between active and passive immunity. In active immunity the individual makes the antibodies through their own immunological processes whereas in passive immunity an individual receives these antibodies pre-manufactured from another individual, in this case clearly the mother.

Breastfeeding provides an additional form of protection, particularly through IgA contained in breast milk and especially concentrated in early colostrum. This is particularly relevant to mucosal surfaces such as the gastrointestinal tract. The discussion therefore begins to distinguish systemic immunity, dominated by circulating IgG, from mucosal immunity, in which IgA is particularly important.

Diagram comparing active and passive immunity, including how maternal antibodies protect babies. IgG crosses the placenta while IgA in breast milk mainly protects the gut lining. Also, the newborn’s own active immune system is already developing before birth and keeps maturing afterward. The passive part gives extra cover in that transitional phase.

The major histocompatibility complex

A large section of the discussion concerns the genetic basis of immune recognition and transplantation. Research by George Snell, initially using mice, demonstrated the existence of genetic regions strongly influencing tissue compatibility and graft (transplanted organ) rejection.

In humans, the corresponding genetic region became known as the major histocompatibility complex, or MHC, the genes for which are situated on chromosome 6. An important distinction is made between MHC and HLA.

The MHC refers to the genetic region containing the relevant genes, while the human leukocyte antigens, HLA molecules, are the protein products expressed from those genes on cell surfaces. HLA molecules vary considerably between individuals. This enormous genetic diversity became critically important in organ transplantation because graft survival improves when donor and recipient tissue types are more closely matched.

The discussion distinguishes the classical HLA class I molecules, associated with the A, B and C genetic regions and found on most nucleated cells, from the molecules historically associated with the D region, subsequently understood as the class II system.

Class II molecules have a much more restricted cellular distribution and became recognised as particularly important in generating immune responses and presenting antigen to lymphocytes via the antigen-presenting and dendritic cells. Sometimes the HLA class I receptors are described as the ‘amateur’ or ‘part-time’ receptors whereas the HLA class II are described as the ‘professional’ or ‘full-time’ receptors. This is true to the extent that the HLA class I are expressed on most body cells. These body cells clearly have many other functions such as acting as muscle, liver or kidney cells. However, the HLA class II, is expressed on cells which are specialised to have an immune function.

HLA class 1 is on almost every nucleated cell. It displays internal bits of proteins to CD8 killer T cells. HLA class 2 is only on specialised immune cells, and it displays external proteins to CD4 helper T cells. Both are crucial for coordinating an immune response.

Antigen-presenting cells

This lead naturally to another major advance: recognition of the antigen-presenting cell (APCs), particularly the dendritic cell. The specialist cells were recognised after the simple T-cell/B-cell model proved insufficient. Antigen generally has to be captured, processed and presented appropriately before an effective T-cell response develops.

Dendritic APCs take up material derived from organisms or other antigens, process it intracellularly into relatively short peptides and present these peptides to T cells. Robert views this mechanism as a bridge between the cellular era discussed here and the subsequent molecular era of immunology.

Hydroxychloroquine

This commonly used drug is mentioned as an example of a drug capable of influencing antigen processing by altering the intracellular environment in which antigen is handled. This illustrates how increasingly detailed molecular understanding began to explain the effects of drugs previously regarded as relatively nonspecific immune modifiers.

Immunoglobulin deficiencies

Next, we go on to discuss disorders in which antibody production is defective. One historically important example was Dr. Ogden Carr Bruton’s agammaglobulinaemia, discovered after serum protein electrophoresis showed that a boy suffering recurrent bacterial infections had essentially no gamma-globulin fraction.

This technical terminology sounds difficult but is relatively simple when it is broken down into prefixes and suffixes. In this case ‘a’ means without and ‘aemia’ means in the blood. Therefore, agammaglobulinaemia simply means no gammaglobulin in the blood.

Gammaglobulins are a group of blood proteins, mainly antibodies like immunoglobulins. They help fight infections by recognising and neutralising bacteria, viruses, and toxins. This recognition that much of the gammaglobulin fraction consists of immunoglobulin provided both a diagnostic explanation and a treatment. Immunoglobulin derived from donated blood could be administered to replace the missing antibodies. Subsequently, many more selective immune deficiencies were recognised, including deficiencies involving particular IgG subclasses and IgA deficiency. Because IgA is important at mucosal surfaces, deficiency may be associated with increased respiratory or gastrointestinal infection.

This illustrates a general historical pattern running throughout the discussion, that is an apparently simple system becomes progressively subdivided as new biological detail is discovered.

Immunity and cancer

A healthy functioning immune system is also essential in the early detection and eradication of malignancies. Mutations in ordinary cells can create abnormal proteins capable of being recognised as foreign by the immune system. The immune system may therefore continually identify and eliminate potentially malignant cells before they become clinically apparent.

This concept also helps explain why some forms of immune deficiency or immunosuppression are associated with increased risks of particular cancers. However, established tumours can develop mechanisms that prevent an effective immune attack. Histological examination may show T lymphocytes surrounding malignant cells yet failing to destroy them.

Understanding the molecular mechanisms by which tumour cells inhibit T-cell activity eventually provided the basis for major developments in modern cancer immunotherapy, a subject anticipated for later discussion in this series.

Monocytes and macrophages

The final sections of the discussion returns to innate immunity.

Monocytes circulating in the blood form a heterogeneous cell population. They are capable of differentiating into macrophages which enter and patrol the body tissues. Similar monocytes can also differentiate into antigen presenting dendritic cells. Macrophages therefore illustrate particularly well the cooperation between innate and adaptive immunity.

Opsonisation

An antibody can bind to an antigen on the surface of a bacterium through its antigen-binding region. The opposite end of the antibody, the Fc region, (the trunk of the Y shaped antibody molecule) can then attach to Fc receptors on macrophages. This effectively provides the phagocyte with a handle by which it can recognise, ingest and destroy the antibody-coated organism. This process is opsonisation, and an antibody functioning in this way acts as an opsonin. Neutrophils are also major phagocytic cells and are particularly important components of the rapid innate response.

This diagram shows antibodies coating a bacterium and then the macrophage binding via Fc receptors to engulf it.

Cytokines and interferons

The regulatory chemical signals passing between immune cells became known as cytokines. Interferons were among the earliest recognised examples of cytokines. There are several interferon families, including alpha, beta and gamma interferons. For example, Interferon-gamma is particularly associated with T-cell regulation and activation of macrophages.

Tuberculosis is an example of the importance of T-cell/macrophage cooperation in controlling organisms that can persist within macrophages.

Other interferons are produced by a range of cells and form part of rapid innate responses to infection. They can create an antiviral state in surrounding tissues, described during the conversation as rather like a biological “firewall.”

The broader lesson

The immune system is not simply a mechanism for identifying and destroying foreign organisms. It is an extraordinarily sophisticated biological system that learns from experience, remembers previous encounters, distinguishes between self and non-self, and regulates its own activity.

The development of immunology throughout the twentieth century fundamentally changed our understanding of how the body protects itself. Initially, researchers concentrated on antibodies circulating in the blood. Subsequently, they discovered that these antibodies were produced by specialised cells and that different populations of lymphocytes communicated and cooperated to generate an effective immune response.

The discovery of clonal selection was particularly important. It explained how the immune system could recognise an almost unlimited variety of antigens despite having never encountered them previously. The body already possesses an enormous repertoire of lymphocytes capable of recognising different antigens. When an appropriate antigen is encountered, the relevant lymphocyte is selected, activated and stimulated to proliferate. This process of clonal expansion produces large numbers of cells capable of responding to the particular infection.

Importantly, some of these cells survive long after the infection has resolved, forming the basis of immunological memory.

Why this matters for modern medicine

This historical perspective also helps explain several important aspects of contemporary medical practice.

Vaccination

This depends on the capacity of the immune system to generate memory cells, allowing a more rapid and effective response when the same antigen is encountered on a subsequent occasion.

Autoimmune disease

Develops when mechanisms responsible for maintaining immunological tolerance fail, permitting damaging immune responses against the body’s own tissues.

Immunodeficiency

This can arise when particular components of the immune system are absent or function inadequately, leaving individuals susceptible to infections that would normally be controlled.

Cancer immunology

Demonstrates that immune cells can recognise and eliminate abnormal cells, although malignant cells may develop mechanisms that allow them to escape immune surveillance.

Organ transplantation

Depends heavily on our understanding of the major histocompatibility complex and the HLA molecules that influence immune recognition.

These apparently different areas of medicine are connected by the fundamental principles of cellular immunology.

From antibodies to cells to molecules

Perhaps the most important insight from this discussion is that our understanding of immunity has developed in successive stages.

First came the recognition of antibodies and their specificity.

Next came the discovery of the cells responsible for producing antibodies and coordinating immune responses. Then came the recognition that immune cells communicate through an intricate network of molecular signals.

Diagram showing the three successive stages of immunological understanding. First, antibodies and their specificity, next, the cells that make them and coordinate responses, and finally, the complex signalling networks between immune cells.

Professor Clancy’s account reminds us that these discoveries did not emerge fully formed. They developed through decades of experimentation, competing hypotheses, unexpected observations and revisions to existing theories. Some ideas that once seemed convincing were subsequently modified or rejected as new evidence became available. This is how scientific knowledge progresses.

Review of the ‘cellular era’ of immunity

Conclusion

The immune system is remarkable not simply because it can destroy pathogens, but because it can adapt, remember and regulate its responses. This explanation of the cellular era of immunology provides an invaluable historical perspective on how these capabilities were discovered. Understanding this history helps us appreciate both the extraordinary achievements of modern immunology and the complexity that remains to be understood.

This also provides the foundation for the next stage of our discussion: the molecular era of immunology, in which we explore how immune cells communicate, how antigens are processed and presented, and how these mechanisms can be manipulated to treat disease.

The history of immunology is therefore far more than an account of scientific discoveries. It is the story of how medicine gradually learned to understand one of the body’s most sophisticated systems. And, as Professor Clancy makes clear, that understanding is still evolving.

This article is based on my discussion with Professor Robert Clancy concerning the historical development of cellular immunology. It has been edited and organised for clarity while preserving the scientific substance of the discussion.