John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Keenieb's avatar
Keenieb
20h

I would love to hear from Dr. Clancy about people who are HLA-B27+. I understand it was an advantage during the Bubonic Plague in Western Europe (especially in the west of Ireland) but it tends to allow the immune system to attack itself after identifying misfolded proteins as foreign. Psoriatic Spondylitis has been the bane of my exsistance. Both of you are my heros.

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Mr M.'s avatar
Mr M.
17h

Bill Gates has contributed hundreds of MILLIONS to Regime Media

Bill Gates donated $1.27B to the UN’s Agenda 2030

Bill Gates is a member of the World Economic Forum

Bill Gates is the largest contributor to the WHO

Bill Gates is a MENACE TO SOCIETY

https://t.me/DrColemanVernon

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