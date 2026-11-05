John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Ann's avatar
Ann
1h

Taken over by globalists. In Canada unfortunately corruption abounds Depop

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
41m

That poor woman! What a nightmare.

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