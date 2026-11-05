An Alberta paramedic’s testimony to the Allison Inquiry, Day 4, 11 September 2026

On the final day of the Allison Inquiry hearings on Parliament Hill, a 36-year-old woman sat down beside her husband, Jeremy, and her loyal service dog, Kevin, and took the oath. Jamie R. Daniel had spent her whole adult life in professional health care, working as a senior paramedic. Over the next 25 minutes she described what happened when she became the patient.

She became acutely ill within a few hours of taking her Covid ‘vaccination’ genetic preparation and woke up the following morning in excruciating pain.

Before she said a word about her story, inquiry counsel Mr. Shawn Buckley put one fact on the record: her neurologist had told her plainly that what she was about to describe was a vaccine injury.

“Undoubtedly,” she replied.

All of the videos and transcripts from the Allison inquiry are in the public domain, check them out for yourself on the web link below.

https://covidtestimony.com

A first responder, first in line

Mr. Buckley set out who Jamie was before 2021. She had worked as a paramedic since she was 18, eventually reaching advanced care paramedic, which he described as “the full scale,” around four years of training. She was also a practical nurse.

She had previous rheumatoid arthritis, but this was well managed. She worked 12-hour shifts, lifted patients, went to the gym two or three times a week, and swam, rock climbed and camped. “You were a hundred percent functional,” Mr. Buckley said. She agreed.

As a frontline worker, Jamie was in one of the first groups offered the COVID-19 vaccine, and she couldn’t wait.

“I was over the moon excited that I could go and do this service for my country... I have a picture of me smiling at the vaccine clinic being like, yes, everybody go get your vaccine. Vaccines save lives, because they do. But this is not a vaccine. This is something completely different.”

“Like an ice pick going into my spinal cord”

Within hours she had fever, chills and vomiting. She deliberately skipped Advil and Tylenol (paracetamol), assuming it was a normal immune response.

The next morning, she woke in severe pain from her back down into her legs, with weakness. It felt, she said, like a herniated disc she had once had, “over and over and over again.” She tried everything at home. “I don’t go to the hospital for things,” she told the panel. “I take people to the hospital.”

Within a day or two she developed saddle paraesthesia, which is numbness across everything that would touch a saddle, and a sensation “like I had an ice pick going into my spinal cord over and over again.” She was so weak she crawled across the floor to get out of the house. She wouldn’t let her husband call an ambulance, because one of her colleagues would have come.

At the emergency department she needed a wheelchair. She had lost sensation in her groin and inner thighs, her bowels had stopped working, and she had overflow urinary incontinence because she could no longer feel when she needed to go. Doctors suspected cauda equina syndrome, a surgical emergency, and sent her by ambulance to another hospital to see the spinal team.

The spinal surgeon told her there was nothing obvious on her MRI and that it was “probably just a bad day.”

To my mind this breach is one of the fundamental principles of healthcare. We should always believe our patients. Pain is what the patient says it is, existing when they say it does.

Left on the floor

Shawn Buckley stopped her there. “For most of us listening to this, we would be thinking that you are in an absolute medical crisis? And yet you are sent home?”

“They made me walk out of the emergency department, and I clearly remember collapsing on the floor. And the emergency didn’t do anything about it, but security eventually brought me a wheelchair to wheel me to the front door for my husband to pick me up.”

He went over it point by point. She was told to leave because her imaging was normal. She tried to walk and fell. Nurses were nearby, and she was left on the floor until security brought a wheelchair.

“I think everyone participating in this is feeling some collective guilt over how you were treated,” Mr. Buckley said.

“Why did you just pee the bed?”

Jamie went back to the emergency department two or three more times. She was called a drug seeker, told it was anxiety, and told it was her rheumatoid arthritis. She was finally admitted, she said, “not due to the severe pain, but because I was peeing myself.”

“I got belittled in the emergency department by several healthcare members being like, why did you just pee the bed? ... I have no sensation. I have no control.”

She spent a week in hospital and needed in-and-out catheterisation and intensive bowel management. Staff quietly mentioned transverse myelitis, she said, but nobody would say it outright. Her discharge papers simply said back pain and urinary incontinence, not yet diagnosed.

She got in to see a neurologist who had treated her migraines years before and had told her to call if anything ever came up. After about a month, he assessed her.

“As soon as he went over my history, it’s like, but this is transverse myelitis. I was like, I know that. It’s like, but why didn’t they know that at the hospital? There’s other treatments we could have given you in the hospital for TM.”

He was the first doctor to tell her outright that she had MRI-negative transverse myelitis caused by the COVID vaccine.

Mr. Buckley asked whether she believed she had been left to suffer and not treated properly “because nobody could admit that this was vaccine injury.”

“Yes,” she said.

Life now

Jamie told the panel she relapses roughly once a year and her symptoms have never fully gone away. On the day she testified, she rated her pain at five out of ten, even on several medications. What began as transverse myelitis has, in her words, “cascaded into another, into another, into another,” and is now usually described as a neuroimmune condition. She also has post-exertional malaise, which means fatigue far out of proportion to any effort.

Mr. Buckley asked what testifying would cost her physically. She had cleared her schedule for days beforehand to rest and arranged for others to drive her children to school. She had also booked childcare for every day of the following week, because she expected to be too exhausted to get out of bed. Her husband now does nearly all the cooking, and they pay a housekeeper once a month.

“You basically anticipate suffering,” Mr. Buckley said.

“Yes,” she said, adding that she also expected her complex PTSD to get worse.

The moment that broke her

Jamie already had a PTSD diagnosis from her years as a first responder, but she was working and seeing a therapist, and nobody had any concerns about her fitness to serve. What came after, she said, was different.

“The medical gaslighting and destruction that I went through with our healthcare system was horrific... I proudly served our medical system, and it abandoned me.”

In June 2022 her infant daughter was hospitalised in intensive care and nearly died. The virus her daughter had, along with the stress and the physical strain of caring for her, set off a full relapse of Jamie’s transverse myelitis. Her neurologist told her to go to hospital for pain management and steroids. The emergency physician agreed it sounded like TM. Then the consulting neurologist overruled him.

“He was like, no, absolutely not. She’s a drug seeker. She’s just here for pain management. Yes, I’m here for pain management, because my neurologist told me to come to the hospital for pain management and steroids.”

She was sent home. Days later her husband had to carry her into a rheumatology appointment. Her rheumatologist, “horrified,” phoned the hospital directly and insisted that they admit her, treat her pain and work out what was wrong. She was admitted. However, the team preferred a diagnosis of functional pain disorder. Then came the moment Jamie said destroyed “every ounce of faith I had in the system”:

“I was crying and bawling to my team saying, I can’t live like this anymore... I was not suicidal. I was asking for help. And at this moment, instead of helping me, they brought in a psychologist to talk to me about MAID, medical assistance in dying.”

She was in her early thirties. Her daughters were about three years and three or four months old. She was barely past the postpartum period, on strong narcotics, and in a pain crisis.

“Instead of treating my pain, instead of finding me help, they wanted to euthanize me. That moment broke me. It broke my husband. It broke my family.”

Kevin, her certified service dog, came into her life because of the PTSD that followed. They have been partnered for a year. He needed his own ID and his own security tag to get into the parliamentary building, but he was there, faithfully beside her.

Questions from the panel

Conservative MP Glen Motz took a moment before speaking.

“We have lost our way,”

“I’m sorry that you have had to go through what you’ve gone through. It’s important that voices like yours don’t get lost.”

Then he asked what she wanted to come out of the inquiry. “Transparency,” Jamie said. “We need to talk about what happened. People need to have their stories heard. And we need to have checks and balances in place to help people.”

“The government said, we’ve got you”

Those checks and balances were meant to include the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). In January 2023 she received a decision letter that, she said, didn’t even have her name on it. It accepted some link to the vaccine but doubted it was transverse myelitis, blamed her rheumatoid arthritis, and concluded that her injury was “not severe or permanent.” Her claim was denied.

She appealed in March 2023. When she testified, two and a half years later, she still had no decision.

Jamie has been off work since February 2021. Her long-term disability through her employer ended after two years, and she then went two years with no income until she was approved for CPP Disability. That pays $1,600 a month, and her medications alone cost $500 a month out of pocket, before physio or therapy. The family remortgaged their house to get by.

“The government said, we’ve got you. But nobody has us... I’m a well-educated, well-spoken person, and I still struggle to get help. I still get called a drug seeker... Even though I have black and white medical documents that state transverse myelitis from COVID vaccine. So if I can’t even get help, how does everybody else get help? ... There’s so many people that don’t have support. What about them?”

Closing

MP Dean Allison, who convened the inquiry, thanked her for her service as a first responder. He said it was troubling that her own community had turned on her, “and at every level compounds that as well.”

Then the next witness was called.

This article is based on Jamie R. Daniel’s sworn testimony to the Allison Inquiry, a hearing convened by MP Dean Allison and held in Ottawa from 8 to 11 September 2026. The full video is available at covidtestimony.com. Quotations have been lightly edited for readability. The account of her medical care and her VISP claim is as she gave it in testimony.