In principle this model could be applied to any given need or problem requiring a technological solution. It applies equally to the applications of hard and soft technologies and could be used to evaluate how appropriate it is to install a local rural satellite based broad band internet in a village or to exporting agricultural machinery to a specific location. It could be applied to the introduction of a new computer system in a company, or to constructing large scale hydroelectricity infrastructure. The ATM can be applied to problems in developed, as well as developing countries.

Discussion of criteria included in the model

Criteria for adjudication of how appropriate a given technology is likely to be were grouped into clusters of interrelated sequential concepts.

Are local resources available to meet the need or problem?

Clearly if a need can be met locally, there is no need to import a solution. This is consistent with the political principle of subsidiarity. As early as 1984, the European Parliament proposed a Draft Treaty establishing the idea of subsidiarity as a general principle of European Union law (Bulletin of the European Communities, 1984). Consistently, Horsley (2012) pointed out that this principle of subsidiarity has recently been reaffirmed in the Lisbon Treaty as an important constitutional principle of European integration. Likewise, in terms of ACOP, if local authors can produce text books of suitable quality, at an affordable price, there is no indication for outside assistance. With any problem or need, local solutions are preferable to externally generated technologies. However, it is also necessary to decide if a local resource is fit for purpose. It is not axiomatic that local is best; there must also be a quality and efficacy adjudication.

Consider using an available imported appropriate technological solution

The ATM is not mechanistic; it should always be mediated through an integration of informed local and external thinking. If a technology is going to be imported adjudication should be made as to how appropriate it is for the local situation. Obviously, if a technology is going to be imported the technology must exist. If ACOP materials did not exist they could not be used, this means they had to be created and developed. Prior to the commencement of ACOP videos for example, instructional or educational videos in any form were very rare, and not commonly available. ACOP has therefore improved this availability criterion.

Does the applied technology lead towards self-sufficiency and independence?

Any newly applied appropriate technology should put the users on the pathway towards increasing independence. Any technology which increases dependence on outside aid is counterproductive in terms of this criterion. Dependence on outside aid will leave individuals and communities vulnerable to outside manipulation or even exploitation. Examples of the importance of promoting self-sufficiency and independence abound in numerous literatures for example Zhang and Fu (2011) highlighted the issue as they advocate promoting renewable energy self-sufficiency in rural China where 66% of residents depend on burning biomass as an energy source. This degrades the local soil environment and increases atmospheric pollution. However, independence and sustainability were promoted using biogas digesters, producing biogas, electricity and compost. Likewise Gao (2010) stressed the importance of food security, based on domestic self-sufficiency. This was seen as vital to preventing localised food shortages in rural situations in Asia.

Likewise, ACOP materials are designed to promote independence. Once they have been used for a period of time they will equip the learner with the necessary lower order concepts to learn more effectively in the clinical situation. This means in principle, after a period of use, ACOP materials could be discarded and become no more than part of the educational historical development of an individual or group. The main principle in ACOP is ‘empowerment, not aid’. Empowerment allows individuals and communities to move on to the next stage of development and improvement.

Is the new technology affordable, cost effective and durable?

If a new technology is not affordable, it cannot be appropriated. However, it must also be cost effective. The resources spent on the technology must be proportional to the likely benefits that may be accrued. For example, Richards et al. (2004) carried out a cluster randomised controlled trial to compare the cost of NHS Direct consultations using a nurse triage system in comparison to practice nurse triage of patients making same-day appointments. The NHS direct system was found to be more expensive, meaning costs increased as a result of the introduction of the telephone based technology.

In addition if a technology is too expensive, a disproportionate percentage of available income may inappropriately be expended on the new technology, leaving potentially damaging deficits in other areas of personal or community needs. There is also the possibility of debts being accrued. An example of such inappropriate costs can be taken from the NHS centralised computerised system, launched in 2002 by the Department of Health. In 2011 the National Audit Office declared the system offered poor value for money after 12.7 billion pounds had been spent on development (Practical Business 2011). The nationalised system is now essentially scrapped, being replaced by regional system, driven by local requirements. Early application of the ATM could have potentially obverted such inappropriate expenditure.

Conversely, ACOP materials supplied to poorer areas are currently the least expensive available. This is because they are provided for the cost of the hardware employed. This means a 3 hour lecture is available for the cost of the DVD (about 18p), or for the cost of the hard drive the materials are stored on. Likewise the text books are the cheapest in the world, supplied for the printing costs alone (£2 for the Physiology Notes and £3 for the Pathophysiology Notes via TALC, Teaching Aids at Low Cost).

In order to be cost effective, a technology should deliver benefits over a period of time, as benefits from the technology are likely to be longitudinal. A technology must be reliable, if it breaks down or wears out it is of no benefit. These considerations mean the adoption of a new technology could have an overall detrimental effect. In a wider application of the ATM, durability is often supported by local maintenance. Local people should be capable of learning how a technology functions, to the point of being able to maintain and repair any system in use. Ideally a system can be locally maintained in a cost effective way, without needing external and possibly expensive support.

Is the new technology acceptable to local social, cultural, economic, political and environmental norms?

For a technology to function efficiently it must be used by local people. People will only use technologies they find acceptable, the technology needs to be sensitive to prevailing local conditions. If prevailing social and cultural norms are challenged, a technology will probably not be well accepted. For example, Choi and Totten (2012) studied how mobile televisions were accepted by surveying 817 university students in Korea and the United States. They found that mobile televisions were accepted in both national situations and that the TAM could be applied equally in both cultural settings. Conversely Lean and Zailani (2009) found that perceived complexity of use had a negative impact on the use of e-government technologies in Malaysia, indicating uptake of the technology may be poor in some geographical areas. Ideally a technology will be consistent with the prevailing economic situation and have beneficial economic consequences. Any new technology should not harm the local or wider environment.

Does the technology provide opportunities for development and application using local human and non-human resources?

While a technology can facilitate development, the technology itself should be capable of local development or adaptation. This means an imported technology will often not remain as a static unit, but will be adapted and improved using local resources and expertise. The degree to which this is possible will clearly depend on the new technology which has been adopted. For example a mobile phone is a unit, and local people will not be able to improve it. However, they will be able to adapt or expand local working strategies to accrue benefit from the technology. This was demonstrated by Cecchini and Scott (2003) working in rural India. They found that introduced information systems technologies could reduce levels of poverty by providing information for decision making by local communities. The efficiency of society was also improved by facilitating communications between adjacent communities of farmers thereby promoting agricultural cooperation. Benefit was also gained from communications with the government on issues such as current market prices for locally produced crops. Likewise Esselaar et al. (2008), working in African countries found that effective local use of ICT could improve quality of life by enhancing productivity in a range Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Local people were also more able to market products such as handicrafts and locally produced foods.

From these examples it is demonstrated that use of technologies with local human resources and expertise has the potential to provide meaningful economic employment which is a prerequisite to human dignity. As previously discussed the ACOP promotes employment opportunities in health care providers themselves. In addition health education maintains fitness in individuals and empowers others to return to employment after illness or injury. ACOP materials are also amenable to local development, as components may be adapted or integrated with local educational providers or resources.

Is the new technology likely to promote interpersonal contacts and social cohesion and do no harm?

Arguably, the majority of productive human activity is an emergent property from a group effort. Individuals and groups function at their best when there are positive interpersonal relationships in a context of social cohesion. Dahrendorf et al. (1995) described a social cohesive society as a one which provides opportunities to all its members within a framework of accepted values and institutions. Such a society will also minimise social exclusion. It is hoped that ACOP materials will provide opportunities to all and be used by groups as well as individuals, thereby promoting social cohesion and mutualism.

A new technology should be scrutinized in terms of its possible human impacts as it is also possible a technology will do harm. An extreme example of a technology which might fail this criterion is one which could be used or adapted as a weapons system. According to Amnesty International (2010) one person dies as a result of armed violence every 60 seconds. In addition the organization states that thousands more each day are injured, raped, brutally repressed, traumatized or forced to flee their homes. At the end of 2008, 26 million people were internally displaced due to armed conflict. Clearly, as in professional health care the intervention must ‘do no harm’.

Adoption followed by on-going reassessment

If a proposed technology meets the above criteria, it can be adopted. However, there should be on-going monitoring of efficacy. If the outcomes are good, it will be appropriate to continue to use the technology. In addition positive outcomes may mean it is appropriate to use the technology, or the model the technology is based on, in other situations. A key aim of the ACOP is that it will act as a model of communication which will be adopted by other educational and health care providers. However, if the outcomes of using a technology are poor and the technology fails to address the original need or problem, this will feedback into identification of a new problem or need.

Chapter conclusion

This chapter set out to evaluate how well the new technologies developed by the researcher were accepted and how appropriate they were. It also intended to highlight how the methodologies and problem solving strategies innovated have wider application to other educational and non-educational fields. This has been achieved by an evaluation of the TAM and by demonstrating how ACOP interrelates with TAM. However, as the TAM was found to have limitations in providing a tool of evaluation for ACOP, the ATM was developed. Evidence was provided to demonstrate that ATM has applications in diverse areas of technological application and how the ATM can be used as a prospective and retrospective tool in the evaluation of a new technology in a particular situation.

Emergent principles related to appropriate technology

Appropriate technology should ideally;

