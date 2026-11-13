John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Ranger1221regnaR's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR
6h

Thank you John, most interesting and informative.

I just wish I could get though to my pregnant Daughter, and Son-in-law that they need to exercise some scepticism, and critical thinking when it comes to the NHS, and Government. Currently, I sent them a link to your article about Folic Acid, and they are going to continue to listen to the Midwife, and NHS about it.

It is infuriating, that I can't even help my friends, and family with the knowledge that you, and your colleagues bring to the table.

There is still too much blind trust in this country. I was damaged by the NHS, friends of mine were damaged by the NHS, and many others have been damaged by the NHS, all because of profit overriding health, like the American model.

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Mike S's avatar
Mike S
2h

Re: Following the Money, can you tell us how much you make from monetising your Substack/YouTube and other ventures, John?

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