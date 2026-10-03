John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Upton's avatar
Holly Upton
Oct 3

Thank you John for sharing your knowledge.❤️

Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 3

My late father was alerted to his Breast Cancer by unusual pain when he bumped his chest while gardening.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/update-on-endotoxin-and-flagellin

Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Campbell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture