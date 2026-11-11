A conversation with physician, immunologist and author Professor Robert Clancy about his new book, the state of medical publishing, and why he calls himself a “concerned optimist”.

Professor Robert Clancy has published well over 300 peer-reviewed research papers across a career of about fifty years. His first came out in The Lancet when he was in his early twenties. So when he sent me his latest work, I was surprised by where it had been published.

The book is Covid and the Corruption of Medical Science: A Quadrant Chronology. It collects 14 essays Robert wrote for Quadrant, a small Australian magazine that is about to celebrate its 70th anniversary. He describes it as a little right of centre, and says it reflects his own outlook.

I asked him why someone with his international standing would publish there rather than in the big journals. His answer was simple. The world changed with the pandemic. A single narrative, with strong political and commercial backing, came to dominate the major journals. Independent outlets became the way to get evidence and argument in front of people.

The first essay was written in late 2020, setting out how he expected the pandemic to unfold. The last was written only a couple of months ago. Quadrant editor Rebecca Weisser suggested gathering them into a book, and new prologue and epilogue chapters tie the ideas together. I was honoured to write one of the forewords.

A note before we go on: neither Robert nor I has any financial interest in the book. We simply think independent publishing matters.

From The Lancet to the blacklist

Robert’s first major paper came from his PhD on idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). In this autoimmune condition the body destroys its own platelets, leaving patients prone to bleeding. His work showed that T cells, not just antibodies, drive the process, which was a new finding at the time. The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine remained his two favourite journals for most of his career.

That makes what happened recently all the more striking. Robert sent what he considers one of the best papers he has written in years to the Internal Medicine Journal, the journal of his own Royal Australasian College of Physicians. He has published around 20 papers there over five decades. This time the paper was rejected within three days, without being sent for peer review.

“It was probably one of the biggest disappointments in my professional life,” he told me.

He is careful to be fair. Several international journals still publish his work, and the rejected paper has since been accepted by what he calls a great international journal. But he believes something has changed at home. In his view it is no longer only Covid papers that meet a closed door.

Authors who have written critically about Covid can find their unrelated work turned away too.

Who pays decides what gets studied

Robert is open about having been “a competitive academic” all his working life. He knows the game, and he knows that research runs on money. That is exactly why he worries about where the money is going now.

If you want funding for work on mRNA vaccines or other topics that fit the prevailing narrative, he says, it is “as easy as pie”. He has looked at some of the projects being funded and describes much of the research as poor quality.

However, the bigger problem, in his view, is what this does to young researchers. A scientist in their twenties or thirties sees where the grants are and steers their career that way. Nobody builds a career studying the problems with mRNA vaccines when there is no money for it and no journal will publish the results.

The same pressure works at the level of institutions. Governments have put many millions of dollars into mRNA research, and Robert believes this clouds the judgement of universities and research institutes that depend on it.

As I put it during our conversation, whoever controls the money controls what research is done. More importantly, they control what research is not done. And because national guidelines are built from the published literature, research that never happens can never shape them.

Robert doesn’t claim to have the answer. He thinks the fix will take a long time, longer than he expects to be around for.

“We can’t vaccinate this pandemic away”

That was the title of one of Robert’s essays in late 2021. I asked him the obvious question: we vaccinated smallpox away, so why not Covid?

His answer comes from a lifetime in airway immunology. Covid, like flu and RSV, is an inhaled infection of the airway lining. Injected vaccines produce antibodies in the blood. Those antibodies build what he calls “a wall around the lungs”, making severe disease less likely once the virus gets past the airway surface. But they were never going to stop people catching the virus or passing it on. “My students would have told you that,” he said. Anyone who had followed the flu vaccine story could have predicted it.

It is worth remembering that Robert was not against vaccination at the start. In his first essay, written in December 2020, he was hopeful. He doubted the early efficacy figures were quite as good as claimed, but he still urged Australians to get vaccinated. His views changed as the data came in.

The second concern is dose. With traditional protein vaccines, you control exactly how much antigen goes in. With mRNA vaccines, he identifies, the body’s own cells make the spike protein, so nobody controls the dose. This means repeated high doses of an antigen can switch immune responses off rather than on, a process called tolerance. He compares it to allergy desensitisation, where repeated injections deliberately dampen the immune response. Frequent Covid boosters work in a similar way. “That’s immunology 101,” he said.

We both remembered the political promises that vaccination would stop you passing the virus on to grandparents. Vaccinating the young mainly to protect the old, Robert said, is “just not the way we do things”. Healthy children were at very low risk of serious Covid, and young people, particularly young men, faced a known risk of myocarditis from the vaccines.

Antivirals bought in bulk

Governments in both our countries spent heavily on the new Covid antivirals, molnupiravir and Paxlovid. Robert recently read Covid treatment advice in Australian Prescriber, a respected bulletin that goes to every doctor and pharmacist in the country. It recommended mRNA vaccination for everyone, with the two antivirals as treatment. He said he smiled when he read it, then thought he should have cried.

He pointed to the UK’s experience. Oxford’s PANORAMIC trial randomised about 25,700 mostly vaccinated, higher-risk adults in the community. It found that molnupiravir did not reduce hospital admissions or deaths compared with usual care, though it did help people recover a few days sooner. The UK largely stopped using it. Australia, Robert suspects, is still working through stock it bought early on.

His summary was blunt. In his view we ended up with vaccines that disappoint, expensive drugs that add little, and cheap drugs that work but that nobody is allowed to use.

Old drugs, new controversy

Robert has been one of the best-known advocates of repurposed drugs for Covid. I asked whether he had used hydroxychloroquine before the pandemic. “You know jolly well I have,” he laughed.

As a clinical immunologist he is often the last port of call for patients with puzzling autoimmune and hypersensitivity conditions. Hydroxychloroquine has been a mainstay of that work for decades. He estimates he has written around 25,000 prescriptions for it, and recalls only one patient with a significant complication. Any drug is dangerous in overdose, he notes, and so is paracetamol. Used sensibly, he regards hydroxychloroquine as very safe.

He sees these drugs as part of a long history. Quinine came from the bark of the cinchona tree, used against fever in South America long before Europeans arrived. It transformed malaria treatment, ended up in tonic water, and hydroxychloroquine is a safer chemical cousin. Robert himself used quinine for seriously ill malaria patients while working in Papua New Guinea.

His point is that plant and bacterial compounds evolved to protect simple organisms without an adaptive immune system. Rather than attacking one bug, they often make the host’s own cells less reactive, which is why they can be useful in autoimmune disease and, he believes, against viral infection.

Ivermectin has a similar natural origin. It was developed from compounds discovered by Satoshi Ōmura in Japan, and Ōmura and William Campbell shared the 2015 Nobel Prize for it. The Covid interest began in Australia. In April 2020 a Monash University team, including Kylie Wagstaff, showed ivermectin stopped the virus replicating in cell culture.

Robert credits Dr Tess Lawrie in Bath with putting ivermectin on the map, after she pooled the early randomised trials and found what she considered striking benefits. He also spoke warmly of the late Dr Jackie Stone in Zimbabwe. She reported that patients with low oxygen levels, in a hospital with no oxygen supply, recovered within a day or so on ivermectin. Robert wrote up a similar case series from a colleague in Los Angeles. It was published, then withdrawn by the journal a year later, and has since been republished elsewhere.

One of his most troubling stories is more recent. A senior specialist he greatly respects now refers patients to him to assess whether ivermectin is appropriate, because that doctor fears for his own registration. Robert stresses that he uses clinical judgement and prescribes only when he believes the evidence supports it.

Is this all just history now?

Robert and I think not. Whatever happens with Covid, mRNA technology has been “inserted into our society”, and it is spreading to other vaccines.

He cited a research group in Quebec that has tracked booster effectiveness year by year. Protection from each new booster fades within two to three months. He goes further and argues that for the rest of the year vaccinated people may do worse than unvaccinated people.

In August the US Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA flu vaccine, for adults aged 50 and over. Robert called this “absolutely appalling”.

He is particularly critical of the comparison used. In the main trial of adults aged 50 to 64, the mRNA vaccine was compared with a standard-dose flu vaccine, not the high-dose vaccine routinely offered to older adults. That, he says, is comparing apples with oranges. The approved data show side effects were about twice as common as with the standard vaccine. The trial also found modestly fewer flu cases in the mRNA group.

He also raised Moderna’s RSV vaccine trial in infants. In 2024 it was paused after five of 40 babies given the lower dose developed severe RSV chest infections, compared with one of 20 given placebo. One infant needed a ventilator. For Robert, this echoes the RSV vaccine disaster of the 1960s, when a vaccine made later infections worse rather than better.

Post-vaccine syndrome in the clinic

Robert still runs a small clinical practice. I sat in with him on one visit to Australia, and these days most of the patients he sees believe they were harmed by Covid vaccination. It is this, he says, that keeps him going: what he sees as a near-total lack of understanding of what these patients are going through.

Post-Covid vaccine syndrome is not rare. In the book he discusses a German survey in which around one in ten vaccinated adults reported symptoms suggestive of the syndrome. He also described a recent prospective US study that tracked people through a phone app, which put the figure for significant, long-lasting illness at around 2%. Applied to Australia, he estimates that could mean around 250,000 people too unwell to work, study or stay out of hospital.

The dominant problem in his patients is what he calls “energy-activated fatigue”, often with brain fog. Many have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), where the heart races and they feel faint on standing. Some have burning legs from small-fibre neuropathic nerve damage.

He notes the symptoms closely resemble chronic fatigue syndrome, which affects about 1% of people and often follows glandular fever. The key difference is that the spike protein is itself toxic. Because it spreads around the body, a damaging T-cell response can affect blood vessels in the heart and brain. Some patients have fixed damage to the heart, brain or lungs. He believes this mechanism may also contribute to heart attacks, strokes and raised death rates, and that the same risks could carry over to mRNA vaccines for other diseases.

Moving the baseline

One thing that frustrates me is data secrecy. In the UK, the government holds data that could link excess deaths to vaccination status, but has not released it for independent statisticians to analyse.

Robert believes things are worse in Australia, and one chapter of the book, written with statistician colleagues, deals with it. Excess deaths are the deaths above an expected trend line built from previous years. His charge is that Australia’s official statisticians have changed the way they calculate that baseline on at least two occasions. Each time, he says, the new method raised the expected line and so shrank the apparent excess deaths.

His objection is about process as much as numbers. A sound method is fixed in advance and then applied to whatever the data show. Changing the method after seeing the results invites the suspicion that the answer came first. The Australian Bureau of Statistics would no doubt defend its methods, and readers can find its explanations on its website. But Robert believes the public deserves a fixed, transparent approach. Clearly, I agree.

A concerned optimist

I ended by asking Robert whether he was optimistic or pessimistic. Regimes in the past have managed a narrative for decades. Will those who seek to control the story win, or will independent voices?

He paused. “I’m a concerned optimist,” he said. “I haven’t really thought about it before, but yes.”

His concern goes beyond medicine. We all live in silos, he said, and friends in other fields tell him the same story about orthodoxy that he tells about biomedical science. Above all he sees a loss of leadership. When he graduated, the presidency of the College of Physicians was the most respected job in medicine. Now he struggles to name the last few presidents. In wider society he sees working people in his own city queuing at food banks because their wages no longer cover feeding a family. His grandson volunteers at one of them.

What Covid did was make visible the decline of leadership within medicine, the politicisation of science, and the growing influence of large pharmaceutical companies. Trust has suffered as a result.

Yet he is clear that there are still terrific doctors. He hears from friends and former classmates every day. One wrote after reading the book to say it wasn’t bedside reading, but she found it fascinating and riveting. I agree with her on both counts.

Robert’s parting message was that Covid has not gone away. Institutions are still shaped by Covid-era money, young researchers are being steered towards programmes that may not serve the public, and free thinking is under pressure. “It’s a very practical thing,” he said. “It’s not just a word.”

The book: Covid and the Corruption of Medical Science: A Quadrant Chronology by Robert Clancy is available from the Quadrant website as an e-book (Robert estimates around £7–8) or in print (around £15).

This article is based on my recorded conversation with Professor Robert Clancy. Quotations have been lightly edited for readability.

Sources

· Harvard Health Publishing. FDA approves first mRNA-based flu vaccine

· Epocrates. FDA approves mFLUSIVA, first mRNA flu vaccine for adults 50 and older

· Fortune. Moderna pauses its RSV vaccine trial for children after 5 infants are hospitalized

· University of Liverpool. Trial finds molnupiravir does not reduce COVID-19 hospitalisation or deaths in vaccinated people at high risk

· Caly L et al. via Neuroscience News. Ivermectin inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro (Monash University)

· Chaccour C et al. / Clin Pharmacol Ther. The approved dose of ivermectin alone is not the ideal dose for the treatment of COVID-19

· Naggie S et al. JAMA 2023. Ivermectin for mild to moderate COVID-19 (ACTIV-6)

· PRINCIPLE Trial Collaborative Group. J Infect 2024. Ivermectin for COVID-19 in adults in the community (PRINCIPLE)

· The Limbic. RACP leadership backs Prof Martin as new board takes over