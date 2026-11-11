John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Eric Thorp's avatar
Eric Thorp
6h

The very worst criminals, the worst in society, exist in high positions of authority. Social media platforms have to censor people non-stop to hide their crimes.

When I expressed concerns in an email to members of parliament concerning the New Zealand Intelligence Service involvement in the Christchurch massacre (connected to the pandemic), the police came “after me” with a criminal investigation lasting over five months, as though I had committed a crime.

Citizens have the right to express their concerns to their members of parliament without being subjected to a criminal investigation.

Those in high positions of authority in New Zealand are the very worst of society; pigs, dogs, and murderers. Sub-humans !!

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
7h

There are many reasons to be frustrated with how the western world went batshit bonkers over Covid but one of the worst is the absolutely lack of contrition thereafter. Governments pretend they did nothing wrong, medical journals blacklist anyone who didn't toe the line. etc.

Nuremberg 2.0 needed!!

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