In this wide-ranging, three-way discussion, I sat down with two guests who come at the big questions from very different directions. Neil Oliver trained as an archaeologist and is widely known as a broadcaster and author. Many people still stop him in the street as “the Coast guy”. Dr Tim Kelly is a medical doctor, computer scientist and systems analyst. My own background is 28 years as a nurse teacher, with a long-standing interest in science, research and writing.

The conversation started from a worry I’ve had for some time. With artificial intelligence, demographic change and growing social strain all arriving at once, could we be heading into a kind of dystopian dark age?

From there we covered a lot of ground. We talked about how civilisations collapse and forget, how fragile digital knowledge is, the limits of what we really know about the ancient world, the puzzle of consciousness, how complex systems go wrong (with medicine as the main example), fear as a tool of power, the cost of dissent, and whether this moment is just another turn of history’s wheel or something new.

This is a summary of the main arguments. The views are the speakers’ own.

Do civilisations survive their crises?

I opened by asking how earlier civilisations faced existential crises. Neil’s answer was blunt: none of them responded successfully, because they are all gone. Ancient Egypt, Greece, Mesopotamia, Babylonia, the Akkadians, the Assyrians, the Romans and the British Empire all rose and fell.

Whether or not they saw the threat coming, they didn’t survive it.

He compared this to the boom-and-bust cycle in economics. Growth breeds confidence, which breeds more growth, until inflation and loss of confidence bring recession and collapse. He thinks civilisations follow a similar pattern.

Neil cited two classical models of this cycle. The first is Polybius’s anacyclosis. A good king is followed by a weaker heir, and monarchy decays into aristocracy, then oligarchy. The people overthrow that and create democracy, which degenerates into mob rule. A demagogue rises and falls, a good king returns, and the cycle begins again. The second is the eighteenth-century philosopher Giambattista Vico’s four ages. In the age of gods, fearful people think the thunder speaks to them. In the age of heroes, knights fight the common people. In the age of men, you get republics and democracy. Then comes chaos, and the cycle repeats.

The “great forgetting”

Neil’s own contribution was the idea of a deliberate forgetting, which he called a “great forgetting” or a kind of great reset. Humanity keeps rediscovering things it already knew. He recalled a university field trip to Stonehenge, where he asked a lecturer: who forgot what this was for? For centuries everyone must have known what you did at Stonehenge, just as we know what a cathedral is for even if we no longer go. The same goes for the pyramids. At some point a generation simply stopped knowing.

He doesn’t think this is accidental. He pointed to the Library of Alexandria, a cosmopolitan centre of learning that held the works of Euclid, Archimedes, Ptolemy and others, and was burned more than once. He also pointed to the lost knowledge of other great civilisations, and to centuries of book burning, including in the Holy Roman Empire long before the Nazis. His view is that those in power at a given moment decide it would be better if people forgot certain things, and that this drives the cycle.

The fragility of digital knowledge

Neil argued the danger is sharper today than ever. When a library was burned in the past, other copies usually survived in private hands or other collections, so it was very hard to wipe out a work completely. Now so much is held centrally and streamed: books on Audible, films on Netflix. Whoever owns that platform could delete a title, whether To Kill a Mockingbird or the Bible, and if nobody owns a physical copy, it is gone for good.

Tim said his bigger concern was censorship rather than a technical failure. Knowledge doesn’t need to be taken offline; a small change to an algorithm can make a position hard to find, so people only see a skewed picture. He also pointed out that AI companies are buying up huge numbers of second-hand books, cutting off the spines and scanning the pages, which destroys the originals. Tim has stopped throwing books out, and Neil regularly urges people on social media to buy old books and keep them. If he were rich, he joked, he would fill climate-controlled aircraft hangars with them.

Tim offered a counterpoint. Scanning brings obscure books, read by almost nobody, into the wider body of knowledge, so their ideas become part of the system even if the authors aren’t credited. Neil agreed it isn’t necessarily bad, but stressed that it may be temporary. A solar storm like the Victorian Carrington Event, an electromagnetic pulse, or a deliberate act could wipe out the only remaining copies. Assuming the cloud is safe, he said, would be hubris.

Tim added that AI doesn’t have to be centralised. Open models that run locally on good hardware are already roughly as capable as the big centralised models were 18 months ago, and within a couple of years people may be running them on ordinary laptops, beyond central control.

How much do we really know about the past?

Neil warned against intellectual vanity. If you count the lines of verse that survive from some ancient Greek poets, it is literally a handful of lines. Our picture of Rome, Egypt and Greece relies heavily on extrapolation, with experts assuming they can think like the ancients and fill in the gaps, rather like the frog DNA used to complete the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.

Cuneiform is a good example. The earliest texts, mostly bookkeeping records, can be read with confidence, but in literary works like the Epic of Gilgamesh one group of symbols can carry many possible meanings. Even so, translations are presented with great confidence.

I added that after living in Asia, Africa and Cambodia, I still don’t feel I understand how those living cultures think, even though I can ask people. Understanding ancient ones must be even harder.

Neil then brought in Julian Jaynes’s 1970s book The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind. Jaynes argued that consciousness as we know it is only about 3,000 years old. Before that, he suggested, the right hemisphere of the brain “spoke” to the left, and people heard this as the voice of a god. In the Iliad, when Achilles is about to attack Agamemnon, Athena pulls him back by the hair. Nobody sits down and reasons things through; the gods tell them what to do.

Jaynes said this isn’t poetic licence but a record of what it was actually like to be human then. For Neil, if ancient peoples really were that different from us, we may never understand why their civilisations fell.

I said I lean towards the view that people have always been basically the same, based on biology and history, though I admitted I can’t prove it.

The puzzle of consciousness

Neil set out a philosophical objection to the idea that consciousness simply emerged from matter. More can’t come from less, he argued. Heat water over a fire and it becomes hot, then steam, but it never becomes fire. It only changes because the fire was there in the first place. He also separated perception from consciousness. Immune cells sense and fight infection, but we don’t think they are conscious.

I listed what I see as the big unknowns: why there is something rather than nothing, why the universe seems fine-tuned for life, how life began, and how consciousness arose.

Tim gave his own view: everything may have a tiny degree of consciousness, and when matter is connected in the right way, as with the brain’s neurons, a critical mass produces something greater than the sum of its parts. He also noted how strongly psychedelics, opiates and anaesthetics change consciousness.

Ayahuasca, bronze and the “bringers of knowledge”

That led to ayahuasca. To make it, Amazonian peoples combine two specific plants, one supplying DMT and another supplying the MAO inhibitor that makes the DMT active when swallowed, out of tens of thousands of species.

Neil, drawing on the anthropologist Wade Davis, asked how anyone could find that combination by trial and error without knowing what they were looking for. The people themselves told Davis that the plants “talk to you” under certain phases of the moon.

Neil made a similar point about bronze, which needs about 90% copper and 10% tin, and tin is hard to extract. Tim suggested sheer volume of experimentation might explain it, comparing it to Alexander Shulgin’s systematic work on psychoactive compounds. He agreed, though, that the two-ingredient ayahuasca case is a striking one.

Neil returned to forgetting through a recurring myth found among the Aztecs, the Maya, the peoples of the Near East and others. In these stories, people were living primitive lives until outsiders, often arriving from the sea, taught them farming, metalworking, architecture, maths and astronomy. He linked this to the Spanish conquests of the Aztec and Inca empires, suggesting the conquistadors may have been taken for returning gods. He was clear that he doesn’t think these figures were aliens. He pointed out that cultures around the world independently tracked the precession of the equinoxes, the slow wobble behind the zodiac’s ages. Visitors from another star system would have told them it was just an effect of the Earth’s tilt, so the evidence suggests no superior outside intelligence ever arrived.

Complex systems and runaway feedback loops

I asked Tim how complex systems behave and why new, unexpected behaviours emerge from them. His central idea was the positive feedback loop. Like a microphone held next to a speaker, a small signal can grow into a deafening screech. He applied this to AI. Neil described a friend in the music industry who found himself at number 48 in a Spotify chart where the 47 tracks above were all AI-generated. When AI output becomes training data for the next AI, errors build up, like photocopying a photocopy.

Tim added that human knowledge often advances through minority opinions that challenge the majority. But AI models trained on the majority tend to over-weight it, and feeding their output back in just amplifies the consensus. The example given was Ignaz Semmelweis, who was ridiculed for suggesting doctors wash their hands between autopsies and deliveries, and who died in an asylum. Neil argued that a majority-trained system would never surface a voice like his.

Medicine as a case study

Tim argued that modern medicine, especially in treating and preventing chronic disease, has become “back to front”. He blamed misaligned incentives, siloed knowledge, and a focus on symptoms instead of root causes. Well-meaning scientists work on surrogate markers. For example, they might lower blood glucose in diabetes while ignoring the glucose-to-insulin relationship, so a drug can improve the number while making the underlying disease worse.

Each person acts reasonably within their narrow job, but zoom out and the whole machine is “horrifying”. His key principle was that medicine usually adds something to fix a problem when the answer is often to take something away. With type 2 diabetes, that means cutting sugar and refined carbohydrates. He blamed official dietary advice, including what he called an upside-down food pyramid. Neil gave an example from a friend: someone was prescribed one drug for epilepsy, then a second drug for its side effects. That second drug turned out to be Ritalin, a stimulant the family felt was too close to cocaine. Tim noted that ketogenic diets are a known non-drug approach to epilepsy, another case of simplifying rather than adding complexity.

Why bad systems resist change

Tim said the same feedback loop shapes leadership. People who rise to the top of a flawed system often get there by not questioning the majority, and they have a stake in keeping things as they are. A revolving door between industry and regulators makes this worse, and education passes the same ideas on to the next generation.

We discussed some examples. Professor Norman Fenton has argued that critical thinking is no longer tolerated in academia. Professor Angus Dalgleish, the oncologist, told us he wasn’t invited back to advisory committees after disagreeing with them. Professor David Nutt was sacked as the government’s chief drugs adviser by Gordon Brown after giving unwelcome advice. Tim said modelling works the same way: governments use modellers who give them the answers they want. His conclusion was that science should invite the people it disagrees with.

Fear, war and overreach

I asked Neil whether fear is a standard tool of authoritarian overreach. He said you can’t get people to go to war without frightening them. Young men at their physical peak, with jobs, families, homes and social lives, won’t go to war, so they have to be stripped of those things. He argued this is happening across the West: no jobs, unaffordable homes, fewer stable relationships. Then the misery is blamed on an enemy abroad, which he said is how Vladimir Putin is now presented. Add fear, “if you don’t go to them, they’ll come to you,” add information control, and the conditions for war are set.

He noted that the oldest word for war, the Sanskrit gavisti, means “desire for cows”: war is about wanting what someone else has. He pointed to Russia’s vast natural resources and argued that a de-industrialised, demoralised Europe is now being told to stockpile food and water. He described the fear placed on women (of not being protected, of losing their homes) and on men (of emasculation), producing what Mattias Desmet calls “free-floating anxiety”, a storm cloud looking for somewhere to rain.

Neil said he has no faith in politics, calling it “a snake oil salesman in a sharp suit”. He cited Marine Le Pen’s change in position on immigration and Ukraine, and said Donald Trump is doing the opposite of his promises on the swamp, the Epstein files and the “forever wars”. He also made a number of contested claims about Western involvement in the rise of militant groups, including the role of the British in bringing the House of Saud and its Wahhabist religion to power, and Western links to groups from the mujahideen to ISIS. He drew a sharp line between Wahhabist extremism and the great majority of Muslims, who he said want nothing to do with it.

Revolution, entropy and abundance

Neil doesn’t believe in revolutions as usually told. In his view they are boardroom takeovers dressed up afterwards as popular uprisings. Instead, he believes in entropy: people have stopped believing politicians, newspapers, celebrities, faith leaders or generals, and they don’t believe the threats either. Without taking to the streets, they simply won’t go along.

He was also optimistic in one key respect. We live, he said, in a time of “absurd abundance”. Three centuries of industrial progress, now joined by AI, have given us Archimedes’ lever. Yet governments promise full employment and expect both parents to work long hours. He dismissed fears that AI will take over, saying he was outpaced by a calculator at age seven and it never worried him. The only thing to fear, he said, is fear itself. The extreme concentration of wealth is a human construct, not a natural state, and nobody needs a leader to tell them what to do.

Dissent and moral courage

Tim described campaigning during the COVID era against lockdowns and against giving mRNA vaccines to children, which he believes ignored the basic medical principles of “first do no harm” and informed consent. Speaking out came at a personal cost, while going along with the system is rewarded. Asked why he did it, he said he simply couldn’t have lived with himself otherwise. His rough estimate was that a third of doctors supported the measures, a third privately thought them foolish but stayed quiet, and a third just followed instructions. Only a tiny fraction spoke out, and history shows such people usually get credit only after they are gone.

His practical remedy was red teaming: deliberately building negative feedback into systems by having people look for what could go wrong with a policy. He said AI can help here, and he uses it in his software work to ask what’s wrong with something, not what’s right. He worried that schools and universities discourage this. He also said he has, for the first time, considered home-schooling, and described universities as dominated by a single ideology. Neil reminded us that “educate” comes from the Latin educere, to lead out, not to fill an empty vessel.

Dark age, or something new?

I said I was still worried we could be heading into a dark age. Neil agreed that things will likely get worse first and may take generations to resolve, but he was hopeful about young people. In his experience, Gen Z “see through all of it”, even if they nod along to get by. Tim worried about how free they are to say what they think.

On my point about globalisation, Neil argued that totalitarianism used to be confined to one place, fail, and then pop up elsewhere. This time it has been attempted everywhere at once. His analogy was that if everyone shaved their heads on the same day, head lice would be gone for good. When global totalitarianism fails, he said, it will fail for the last time. It’s like putting everything on one number at the roulette table. That’s why he believes the future may break out of the old cycle and be unrecognisable, with “everything to play for”. Holding the system in place, he said, is like trying to hold a beach ball under water.

I pointed to North Korea as a long-lasting exception. Neil replied that the Soviet bloc lasted roughly from 1945 to 1989, and that such systems now unravel ever faster. He argued that official accounts of major events are now questioned almost as they happen. He cited his own scepticism about 9/11 and the Charlie Kirk shooting, and public talk about digital ID and programmable money. He said you don’t need everyone, only a stubborn, awkward minority, perhaps 7%, to call it out. Once the illusion is broken, people are no longer afraid of the unknown. They are dealing with the known, which is very different.

Closing thoughts

The conversation ended with cautious optimism. Things may well get worse before they get better, but not forever. As Neil put it, something always grows out of the ashes. Whether we are watching another turn of history’s wheel or the start of something genuinely new, all three of us agreed it matters to think critically, keep physical records, encourage dissent and resist being ruled by fear.

Thanks to Neil Oliver and Dr Tim Kelly for their time, and thank you for reading.