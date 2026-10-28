John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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JL Gueydon de Dives's avatar
JL Gueydon de Dives
1d

Very interesting conversation thank you for that

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Obcwcvh's avatar
Obcwcvh
1d

I believe one of the most important aspects of this conversation is the numerous disagreements that were voiced in a respectful manner, with open minds, and no devolution into insults or arguing. I think participants and their audiences gain far more from these types of conversations than the debate format that dominates social media.

Thank you, Dr. Campbell, for continuing to set up these types of conversations.

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