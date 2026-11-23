A conversation with GP Dr Michael Cohen on what metabolic health has to do with preventing and treating cancer, and where the evidence is solid, promising or still unproven.

Cancer is usually described as a disease of broken genes. Dr Michael Cohen, a GP who runs the YouTube channel The Accidental Doctor, thinks that is true but incomplete.

https://www.youtube.com/@theaccidentaldr

In our latest conversation he argued that the body a tumour grows in matters too: its blood sugar, its muscle, its immune system, its sleep. In short, the whole internal environment of the body is important in protecting or predisposing to cancer. His phrase for it was “the soil in the garden.”

I went into this interview unprepared on purpose, so we can learn together. I have looked after people with cancer for most of my working life, but I knew little about the newer thinking on metabolism and cancer. So, this piece follows the conversation as it happened, and adds the published evidence beside it, so you can see which ideas rest on large studies and which rest on striking but single cases.

Prevention starts with how your body handles sugar

We started where everyone wants to start: how do I lower my risk? Dr Cohen’s answer began with insulin resistance, the state in which the body needs more and more insulin to keep blood glucose in check.

Persistently high insulin and glucose create an pro-inflammatory, growth-promoting environment, and that is the kind of ‘soil’ he wants us to avoid.

The scale of the opportunity is large. Cancer Research UK estimates that nearly 1 in 2 people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and that around 4 in 10 cases are preventable. After smoking, excess weight is the biggest preventable cause, linked to 13 different cancer types and roughly 22,800 UK cases a year.

Muscle is a metabolic organ

Walking is good, Dr Cohen said, but it is not enough. He points out the muscle promoting activities of resistance work such as press-ups, squats and pull-ups. “I’m not talking about becoming Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he said. You do not need a gym, just muscles that are kept working, because muscle is one of the body’s biggest consumers of glucose.

The research backs him. A 2022 meta-analysis of 16 cohort studies in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that muscle-strengthening activity was linked to a lower risk of total cancer and of death from all causes, independent of aerobic exercise. The biggest benefit came at about 30 to 60 minutes a week, and people who combined strength work with aerobic exercise had a 28% lower risk of dying from cancer.

Real food, slowly digested

On diet, Dr Cohen was moderate rather than dogmatic. Avoid ultra-processed foods and refined carbohydrates; cook from fresh where you can. He does not think carbohydrates or grains are the enemy. “Like everything in life, it’s about having the right quantity and quality,” he said.

The UK evidence on the ultra-processed food risk is growing. An Imperial College analysis of nearly 200,000 UK Biobank participants found that each 10-point rise in the share of ultra-processed food in the diet was associated with a 2% higher risk of cancer overall and a 6% higher risk of dying from it. That is an association, not proof of cause, but it points the same way as Dr Cohen’s advice.

Fibre is the quiet hero

Fibre got special emphasis. It slows digestion, flattens the glucose spikes and crashes that drive inflammation, and feeds the gut microbiome. Dr Cohen recommends resistant starch and, for those who like it, a little psyllium husk.

This is one of the best-supported points in the whole conversation. A WHO-commissioned series of meta-analyses in The Lancet found that people eating the most fibre had 15 to 30% lower rates of death, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer than those eating the least. The benefit was greatest at 25 to 29 g a day or more; the UK recommendation is 30 g, and most of us eat under 20 g.

Go easy on processed meat

Meat is fine, Dr Cohen said, but a couple of times a week, fresh and cooked at home, not processed. This is consistent with the WHO’s cancer agency classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen for bowel cancer, estimating an 18% higher risk for every 50 g eaten daily. Group 1 reflects how strong the evidence is, not how dangerous the meat is; the absolute risk increase is small, but it is real.

Sleep and other people

He finished the prevention list with good sleep, regular exercise and, perhaps surprisingly, good relationships. His reasoning is that all three support the immune system, which clears abnormal cells long before most of them become tumours.

The case that surprised everyone

Then Dr Cohen told a story from his own practice, with identifying details changed.

A man in his late fifties had a raised PSA on a routine health screen. Further tests confirmed prostate cancer: two tumours in one lobe of the prostate, several more in the other. It was moderate risk and confined to the gland, with nothing elsewhere on a PET scan. With his urologist, he chose a focal treatment: cryotherapy, in which needles are guided into the tumours under MRI and the tissue is frozen. Only the two tumours on one side were treated. The smaller ones on the other side were left to be watched.

Alongside this, Dr Cohen told him plainly that his general health needed work, whatever happened with the cancer. He was overweight, busy, sedentary and eating badly. To his credit, he changed almost everything. He started exercising, slept better, overhauled his diet and lost seven or eight kilos. His glucose and insulin both fell. Dr Cohen also suggested lycopene, the pigment in tomatoes, and brought his vitamin D up to a healthier level.

A few months later the follow-up MRI came back. The treated tumours had gone, as expected. What nobody expected was that the untreated tumours on the other side had gone too.

The abscopal effect

This rare phenomenon has a name: the abscopal effect, from the Latin for “away from the target.” It was first described in 1953 by the British radiobiologist R. H. Mole, who noticed that tumours outside a field of therapeutic radiation sometimes shrank too. For decades it was a curiosity, too rare to study properly.

The leading explanation is immunological. Destroying a tumour releases its antigens, the molecular flags the immune system can recognise. In some people, that acts almost like a vaccine, and immune cells go on to attack the same cancer elsewhere in the body. Freezing seems able to do this as well as radiation: surgeons were reporting regression of distant prostate cancer metastases after cryosurgery as far back as the 1960s, and researchers are now testing cryoablation combined with immunotherapy to try to make the effect happen on purpose.

Did his metabolic overhaul help? Dr Cohen was careful here. “I’m not going to sit here and pretend that I do” know, he said, and it would be very hard to prove. But he suspects that a fitter body with lower glucose and insulin gave his immune system better conditions to do its job. That is a hypothesis, not a finding, and a single case cannot settle it. It is, though, the kind of observation that should prompt someone to look.

Beyond the broken gene

The standard model of cancer, Dr Cohen explained, is somatic mutation: a cell copies its DNA wrongly, the errors accumulate, a tumour forms and eventually spreads. He accepts that this is real and well proven. His point is that it describes the tumour, not the terrain it grows in, and the terrain differs from person to person and cancer to cancer.

He believes some cancers are more sensitive to metabolic change than others, naming breast, colorectal, pancreatic and probably prostate. I noticed that these are all glandular tumours (adenocarcinomas), which may or may not be a coincidence. For these, he thinks metabolic changes can sometimes push a cancer into a more dormant, less aggressive state, and occasionally into regression.

A doctor who refused his prognosis

Dr Cohen recommended Anticancer by the French physician David Servan-Schreiber. In 1992, aged 31, Servan-Schreiber found a malignant tumour on his own brain scan while doing research, and was given a grim prognosis. He went on to overhaul his diet, exercise, stress and relationships, and died in 2011, almost 20 years after diagnosis.

One detail matters for anyone inspired by his story. Servan-Schreiber did not reject conventional medicine; his programme ran alongside surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and his book presents lifestyle change as a partner to treatment, not a replacement.

Seyfried and the ketogenic approach

The most prominent scientific voice for the metabolic view is Professor Thomas Seyfried of Boston College, author of Cancer as a Metabolic Disease. His argument builds on Otto Warburg’s 1920s observation that many tumours ferment glucose for energy even when oxygen is available. Seyfried holds that cancer begins with damage to the mitochondria, and that glucose and glutamine are the two main fuels driving most cancers.

His proposed treatment is ketogenic metabolic therapy. A very low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet lowers blood glucose and shifts the body onto ketones, which many tumour cells use poorly; drugs that block glutamine can be added. Seyfried’s group has published striking cases, including a British man with glioblastoma who declined standard treatment and lived more than 80 months with slow tumour growth on the diet alone.

Dr Cohen was careful to add the caveats himself. Tumours are not uniform: one tumour can contain cells that ferment glucose and cells that burn it with oxygen, and metastases can run on different fuel from the original tumour. Some cancers use ketones perfectly well. Glutamine-blocking drugs can have significant side effects. “It’s a nuanced subject,” he said more than once.

The research community agrees on the uncertainty: in 2024 Seyfried and colleagues published a framework for clinical trials of ketogenic therapy in glioblastoma, precisely because the controlled human evidence does not yet exist. Anyone considering a ketogenic diet during cancer treatment should do it with their oncology team and a dietitian, because unplanned weight and muscle loss can itself worsen outcomes.

Cheap, old and under-studied: LDN, alpha lipoic acid and vitamin C

The most provocative part of our conversation concerned three inexpensive agents that some doctors use alongside, or occasionally instead of, conventional treatment.

Alpha lipoic acid and low-dose naltrexone

Dr Cohen described an American physician who treated patients with pancreatic cancer, liver tumours and lymphoma using intravenous alpha lipoic acid (ALA) and low-dose naltrexone (LDN). This is Dr Burton Berkson’s ALA/N protocol. His published case reports include a man with pancreatic cancer spread to the liver who was alive and well 78 months after presenting, about six and a half years, without chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery.

The biological reasoning runs like this. Many cancer cells rely on fermentation; ALA is thought to push their metabolism back towards oxygen-based energy production in the mitochondria. Naltrexone in normal doses blocks opioid receptors and is used for addiction. At around a tenth of that dose, a brief nightly block appears to make the body produce more of its own endorphins and opioid growth factor, which in laboratory studies slows cancer cell growth and modulates immunity.

The history is colourful. LDN’s off-label use began with Dr Bernard Bihari in New York during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. Professor Angus Dalgleish, the London oncologist, has since published on LDN and believes it can strengthen chemotherapy. In the UK it is unlicensed and usually has to be made up by specialist pharmacies.

The honest summary is that the human evidence is still a collection of case reports. A 2022 review noted that because LDN cannot be patented, no significant randomised studies have been done, while arguing that the anecdotes justify proper trials. Critics point out that a few remarkable survivors over many years tell us nothing about how the many other patients treated the same way fared.

High-dose intravenous vitamin C

Dr Cohen uses IV vitamin C in his own practice. He described a patient with melanoma that had spread to bone, receiving modern immunotherapy, to whom he gives IV vitamin C in agreement with her oncology team. “It doesn’t make everything better,” he said, but she copes far better with the treatment, with less fatigue and fewer side effects.

He also described a woman in South Africa with metastatic breast cancer, sent home for end-of-life care, whose disease regressed for well over a year on IV vitamin C three times a week plus another agent he chose not to name.

The science here is more developed than for LDN. Given by mouth, vitamin C levels in the blood are tightly capped; given intravenously, they can be around 70 times higher. At those levels vitamin C acts as a pro-oxidant, generating hydrogen peroxide that damages some cancer cells. A 2015 paper in Science showed that high-dose vitamin C selectively kills colorectal cancer cells carrying KRAS or BRAF mutations, the kind of mutation-specific effect Dr Cohen mentioned.

The US National Cancer Institute’s review says IV vitamin C is generally well tolerated in trials, and that some studies report better quality of life and fewer treatment side effects, matching Dr Cohen’s experience. But it has not been approved as a cancer treatment, and combination studies show mixed results. Safety matters too: people with G6PD deficiency, which Dr Cohen screens for first, can suffer dangerous red-cell breakdown, and high doses are not advised in haemochromatosis. He gives it as an infusion over about an hour, starting around 20 g and sometimes going much higher, and asks patients to eat during it.

We also touched on vitamin C for sepsis, which my previous guests have championed. This is an interesting area of study but was beyond the scope of the current conversation.

Vitamin D and tomatoes

I asked Dr Cohen about vitamin D. He was measured: he would not tell anyone it prevents cancer, but he thinks keeping levels healthy throughout life is sensible, and that it may improve survival in some cancers.

That is a fair reading of the trials. The large American VITAL trial, giving 2,000 IU a day to nearly 26,000 adults for five years, found no reduction in how many people got cancer. But meta-analyses that include VITAL show a significant fall in cancer deaths, especially when people take vitamin D daily rather than in occasional large doses. In other words, it may influence how cancer behaves more than whether it starts.

The lycopene he recommended for his prostate patient has a similar profile. Meta-analyses of observational studies suggest men who eat more tomato products, particularly cooked ones, have a modestly lower risk of prostate cancer, though not every analysis agrees. Cheap, safe and plausible, but not proven.

Why don’t we know more?

This was the question underneath the whole conversation. If these treatments are cheap and mostly safe, why are there so few good trials?

Part of the answer is money. Large randomised trials cost millions, and nobody recoups that on a generic vitamin or an off-patent drug. Dr Cohen thinks the realistic route is to add metabolic interventions to standard treatment in trials that are already running, accepting that the results will be less pure. Part of it is mindset. “It almost sounds ridiculous,” he said, to a doctor trained for years in one model to hear that vitamin C might matter. There is inertia too: busy clinicians need a strong reason to change practice.

I put it to him that randomised trials are not the only way to learn. Richard Doll and Austin Bradford Hill proved that smoking causes lung cancer without one. In 1951 they simply sent a questionnaire to every doctor on the British Medical Register, then followed them up. Their 1954 report in the BMJ helped turn the tide, at a time when cigarettes were still advertised as healthy. Carefully collected observations from clinicians like Dr Cohen, pooled into cohorts and analysed properly, could do the same for metabolic approaches.

Dr Cohen’s own answer was curiosity. He came into medicine almost by accident, he told me, after a friend suggested it at 16, and he still treats each patient as a chance to learn. He is open with patients when they are trying something new, makes decisions with them, and follows them up closely. He thinks rekindling that curiosity is also the best antidote to burnout among doctors. Medicine is at its best, he says, when it remembers why people went into it.

You are not a passive passenger

The message Dr Cohen most wanted people to take away was that a cancer diagnosis, or a fear of one, does not leave you helpless. “People need to understand that they’re not passive in all of this,” he said.

Most of us carry small cancers at some point that our immune systems quietly deal with; nearly every man who lives long enough will have some prostate cancer that never troubles him. What we can influence is the soil those cells find themselves in.

Some of that is backed by strong evidence and costs almost nothing: don’t smoke, keep a healthy weight, lift something heavy a couple of times a week, eat 30 g of fibre a day, cut back on processed meat and ultra-processed food, sleep well, and stay close to people you love.

Some of it, such as ketogenic therapy, LDN, alpha lipoic acid and high-dose IV vitamin C, is promising, biologically plausible and still unproven. Those belong in a conversation with your oncology team, not in place of it. Several of these agents can interact with treatment, and the doctors giving them, like Dr Cohen, do so alongside conventional care and with close monitoring.

For me, the hour with Dr Cohen left a page of notes and a list of gaps in my own knowledge. That seems the right result. Good medicine should leave us a little more curious than we were.

You can find more from Dr Michael Cohen on his YouTube channel, The Accidental Doctor.

Nothing in this article is personal medical advice; please talk to your own doctor before changing any treatment.

References

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