John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Daryl's avatar
Daryl
7d

On the long March to socialism, and then communism, no dissent may be allowed

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Aroha's avatar
Aroha
7d

All too true here in NZ and if we get a left coalition after the coming election it will be worse.

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