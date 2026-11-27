If you don’t have time to read this article now, my answer is yes: sperm counts and concentrations have been in decline for a few decades. The decline seems greater in North America, Europe (including the UK), Australia and New Zealand than in Africa and Asia.

My analysis leads me to believe that sperm counts are indeed falling and that this represents a major concern. The implications may include the future of humanity as now constituted.

Diagram from Campbell’s Physiology Notes, (2016). A single sperm cell (or spermatozoon) consists of a head, neck, body (or middle piece) and tail. (Hopefully one of several hundred million per occasion.)

Introduction

The claim that men’s sperm counts have roughly halved in fifty years has become one of the most repeated statistics in reproductive medicine. It appears in newspaper headlines, best-selling books and calls for regulation of commonly used synthetic chemicals. Some have framed it as a threat to the survival of the species. The logic here is self-evident: sperm is necessary for the future of humanity.

There is a real body of evidence behind it. But a figure this dramatic, built from samples collected across six decades by different laboratories using different methods, deserves the same scrutiny we would give any other consensus.

In this article I set out the main evidence for a decline, the strongest arguments against it, and the independent evidence that any sceptic of declining sperm counts has to explain.

The alarm seems to have first been raised by Carlsen et al. (1992) [15], who wrote:

‘There has been a genuine decline in semen quality over the past 50 years.’

The 2017 meta-regression: a decline concentrated in the West

Much of the evidence for a reduction in sperm numbers rests on two meta-regressions by Hagai Levine, Shanna Swan and colleagues, both published in Human Reproduction Update [1, 2].

The first, Temporal trends in sperm count (2017), screened 7,518 abstracts and 2,510 full-text publications. It ended up with 185 studies giving 244 estimates from 42,935 men, with semen samples collected between 1973 and 2011 [1]. The authors used a statistical method called weighted random-effects meta-regression and adjusted for age, abstinence time, and how samples were collected and counted.

They measured two things. Sperm concentration (SC) is the number of sperm per millilitre. Total sperm count (TSC) is the number in the whole ejaculate. They split men by fertility status, unselected men versus men of proven fertility (men who already had children), and by region: “Western” (North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand) versus “Other” (South America, Asia and Africa).

Western men

The headline result was in unselected Western men. Their modelled sperm concentration fell from 99.0 to 47.1 million/ml, a 52.4% decline or about 1.4% a year.

Total count fell from 337.5 to 137.5 million, a 59.3% decline or about 1.6% a year [1]. Fertile Western men showed a smaller but still significant fall. Restricting the data to samples collected after 1995 gave a similar slope, so there was no sign of levelling off. In other words, the decline seemed to be continuing.

Everyone else

In South America, Asia and Africa no significant trend was found, either overall or within either fertility group. Unselected men in this group went from 72.7 to 62.6 million/ml between 1986 and 2010, but the confidence interval crossed zero [1]. In other words, the apparent decline in these regions could have been an artefact. The authors were careful not to read this as reassurance. There were far fewer studies from these regions, so the analysis may simply have lacked the power to detect a change. The following graphics document the decline in sperm concentration and total numbers.

Decline in sperm concentration in semen

Decline in sperm numbers in the whole ejaculate

The authors did not try to identify causes. They called the finding a serious public health concern and asked for urgent research.

The 2023 update: global and accelerating

The follow-up, published in March 2023 (online November 2022), added studies published between 2014 and 2019 [2]. That brought the total to 223 studies, more than 57,000 men in 53 countries, and samples collected from 1973 to 2018. These data sets are represented in the following graphics.

Based on the Levine 2023 meta-analysis of 223 studies. In North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, sperm concentration fell from about 100 million per ml in 1973 to 47 in 2015. In South America, Asia and Africa it fell from about 76 in 1986 to 55 in 2018. The decline has also sped up, from 1.16% a year overall to 2.64% a year since 2000.

The key advance in the 2023 paper was enough data from South and Central America, Asia and Africa to estimate trends there. Two findings stand out.

The decline now looks global. For the first time, unselected men from those regions showed a statistically significant fall in concentration. Across all continents, unselected men’s mean concentration fell 51.6%, from about 101 to 49 million/ml, and total count fell 62.3% [2]. The decline appears to be accelerating. Across the full period, concentration fell about 1.16% a year. Using only data collected after 2000, the rate more than doubled to 2.64% a year [2].

The results held up in several sensitivity analyses. The authors described the trend as a global public health problem and again called for research into causes and prevention. As before, they did not attribute the decline to any specific factor, although the apparent acceleration points towards something environmental or lifestyle-related that has intensified in recent decades.

A proposed mechanism: testicular dysgenesis syndrome

A consistent line of work from the Copenhagen group gives the falling-count story a biological framework. Their 2009 review in Clinical Endocrinology set out the evidence for testicular dysgenesis syndrome (TDS) [3].

TDS describes a cluster of conditions: undescended testes (cryptorchidism), poor sperm production, hypospadias and testicular cancer. (Hypospadias is a condition boys are born with, in which the opening of the urethra is not at the tip of the penis but further down on the underside.) These do not behave as separate diseases. Each is a risk factor for the others. Men with cryptorchidism or infertility, for example, have a significantly higher risk of testicular cancer.

A possible common origin in the womb

The authors argue that all four stem from abnormal development of the foetal testis. Biopsies of the other testis in men with testicular cancer, and in infertile men, show signs of disrupted development. These include immature tubules, undifferentiated Sertoli cells (specialised supporting cells within the sperm-producing seminiferous tubules of the testes), microliths, and tubules with Sertoli cells but no germ cells.

A suspected environmental trigger

Maternal exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in pregnancy is the leading hypothesis. In animal studies, foetal exposure to anti-androgenic chemicals reproduces every feature of TDS except testicular cancer. The review was clear, however, that the cause in humans has not been definitively established.

If TDS is real and increasing, falling sperm counts would be one visible sign of a wider shift in male reproductive development, not an isolated laboratory finding. There is little room for debate about the increase in the incidence of testicular cancer.

The US and England and Wales show a similar steep rise in testicular cancer. In the US, the SEER registries recorded 3.86 cases per 100,000 in 1975, rising to 6.59 in 2023, an increase of about 70% [21]. In England and Wales, the age-standardised rate was 2.9 cases per 100,000 in 1971 and 5.4 per 100,000 in 1997, an increase of 88% over 26 years [22].

Likewise, there has been an increase in undescended testes (cryptorchidism).

UK: in clinical examinations of full-term newborns, the prevalence of cryptorchidism among boys with a birth weight of 2,500 g or more increased from 2.7% to 4.1% between the 1950s and the 1980s, a rise of about half (Virtanen and Toppari, 2008) [16].

US: in birth-defects registry data, the reported rates rose from below 20 per 10,000 total births to over 40 per 10,000 during the 1970s and 1980s, roughly a doubling (Toppari et al., 2001) [17].

Does a lower sperm count actually matter?

A fall in the average does not translate one-to-one into lost fertility, because the relationship between concentration and conception is not linear.

The key study is Bonde and colleagues in The Lancet (1998), which followed 430 Danish couples trying for their first pregnancy [4]. The chance of conceiving rose with sperm concentration only up to about 40 million/ml; above that, more sperm added little. Pregnancy rates were 65% in couples where the man was at or above 40 million/ml and 51% where he was below it. Sperm morphology predicted pregnancy independently of concentration.

This cuts both ways. Even after the reported decline, average concentrations in Western men sit at or a little above that 40 million/ml level, so most men are not near a cliff edge. But a downward shift in the average pushes a growing share of men below the threshold. In the Danish surveillance cohort, only about one in four young men had optimal semen quality [7]. So, at present some men are infertile, others are subfertile, and the rest have good fertility. This raises the obvious question of how this could play out if the decline continues. The following graphic projects two possibilities: one in which the long-run rate of 1.16% a year continues (grey line), and one in which the faster post-2000 rate of 2.64% a year carries on as it has since 2000,(blue line).

The graphic below shows how infertility could accelerate as sperm concentrations continue to decline. There is a potential tipping point. In the model it comes when the average concentration falls below about 20 million/ml. If the post-2000 rate of decline continued, that would happen around the early 2050s.

The risk of a ‘tipping point’, with marked reductions in fertility from about 2050

Why the curve bends

The decline barely affects fertility at first, because most men stay above the level where their own fertility suffers. Guzick and colleagues’ study of 1,461 men (765 from infertile couples and 696 from fertile couples) set out three ranges [18]. The subfertile range was a concentration below 13.5 million/ml, the fertile range was above 48 million/ml, and the band in between was indeterminate.

Compared with the fertile range, the odds of infertility were 1.5 times higher in the middle band and 5.3 times higher below 13.5 million/ml. Once the average falls to about 20 million/ml, nearly half of all men are below 13.5 million/ml.

From then on, each further fall pushes many more men into the range where fertility drops sharply. Near the bottom, a study of 1,884 infertile couples judged a concentration above 2 million/ml to be relatively adequate for eventual conception, but conception rarely happened below that [19].

In numbers

The share of couples not conceiving within a year rises only from about 11% to 15% as the average falls from 100 to 49 million/ml, which is roughly the change from 1973 to 2018. Non-conception then rises to about 24% at an average of 20 million/ml, 34% at 10 million/ml and 48% at 5 million/ml. On the post-2000 trajectory that means about 25% around 2053, 33% around 2073 and 46% by 2100. At the slower long-run rate, it reaches only about 25% by 2100.

The Copenhagen group made a related warning in 2008. Using Bonde’s 40 million/ml threshold, Andersson and colleagues argued that most 20-year-old European men may already be close to a crucial tipping point [20]. Their threshold is higher than the 20 million/ml point in my model, but both point to the same risk: a decline that seemed harmless at first could start to matter quickly.

The table has five bands. The fertile, reduced-fertility and subfertile ranges come from Guzick’s study of fertile and infertile couples [18]. The line for “essentially infertile” comes from the study of 1,884 infertile couples, which judged 2 million/ml as the level that still allowed eventual conception [19].

These bands are a guide rather than hard cut-offs. Guzick’s team found extensive overlap between fertile and infertile men within both the subfertile and the fertile ranges, so some men below 13.5 million/ml still father children naturally [18].

Possible counter-argument

Alarming findings such as dramatically falling sperm counts attract citations, media coverage, books and research funding, especially for endocrine-disruptor research. That is a real motive to overstate. We must therefore always consider the possibility that the consensus is simply wrong.

An excellent way to test the claim that sperm counts are falling is to construct an argument for the opposite case. This would argue that the apparent decline is largely an artefact. Early studies were few, small, geographically narrow and methodologically different, and recruitment shifted over time. On this view any true change is smaller and less certain than reported, and most men’s counts remain in ranges with little bearing on fertility. I am not claiming this is true. The aim is to test whether a coherent, data-supported alternative to the prevailing view can be built, and how well it stands up.

What the consensus of falling sperm counts rests on

It helps to ask “why do we believe sperm counts are falling?” repeatedly until we reach the premise that carries the weight.

Why do we believe counts have fallen? Because meta-regressions of many studies show a steep downward trend: roughly 50 to 60% in unselected Western men between 1973 and 2011, and a similar global decline to 2018 that seems to speed up after 2000 [1, 2]. Why trust the trend? Because it pools hundreds of studies across decades. Why is pooling valid? Because the analyses adjust for known factors such as age, abstinence time and counting method. Why is adjustment enough? Only if the remaining differences between studies, such as how counts were done and who was recruited, are random rather than changing systematically over time. Why assume that? Because there is no alternative. The 1970s samples, and the men who gave them, cannot be re-measured. Comparability across the decades has to be assumed.

That last step is the load-bearing premise, and everything in the next section attacks it. The aim is to argue that any real fall in sperm counts is much smaller and less certain than the headline figure.

The case against falling sperm counts: is the decline an artefact?

Critics do not usually claim nothing has changed. They argue that the size and certainty of the decline are overstated because of how the underlying data were gathered.

The early data are thin. Pre-1980 studies are fewer, smaller and concentrated in a handful of countries, mostly the United States. Because they sit at one end of the time axis, they have a large influence on the slope.

Geography can masquerade as time. Harry Fisch and colleagues reanalysed an earlier landmark meta-analysis in 1996. Every study before 1970 came from the US and 80% came from New York, a location with unusually high counts. After 1970 most studies came from places not represented earlier [5]. A later review of 29 US studies found New York averaged 98.6 million/ml versus 71.6 elsewhere, with no significant change over time within either group [6]. A 2003 multicentre study using identical methods still found fertile men in Missouri averaging 58.7 million/ml against 102.9 in New York [8]. If the mix of study locations shifts over decades, a geographic difference can look like a time trend.

Recruitment has changed. Samples come from fertile men (partners of pregnant women), sperm donors, military conscripts, men of unknown fertility and clinic patients. Donors and fertile partners are selected towards higher counts, and their share of the evidence has changed over time.

Methods and standards have changed. The WHO laboratory manual has been revised several times since 1980. Haemocytometers and other counting chambers give different results, and counting quality has varied. Meta-regressions code for method, but only crudely.

Study-level averages hide detail. The analyses use each study’s mean, so variation within studies and poorly reported factors such as abstinence time and age cannot be fully controlled.

The sensitivity analyses have limits. Levine and colleagues restricted analyses to men of unknown fertility and adjusted for method, and the decline persisted [1, 2]. Critics reply that no statistical adjustment can remove bias already built into the original studies.

An alternative framing: biovariability. Boulicault and colleagues at Harvard’s GenderSci Lab (Human Fertility, 2021) proposed the “Sperm Count Biovariability” hypothesis [9]. On this view sperm counts vary across a wide range that is largely normal for the species, shaped by population and environment, and a higher count is not automatically healthier.

Standardised long-term monitoring is more mixed. Denmark has measured semen quality in young men attending compulsory military assessment every year since 1996, using the same quality-controlled methods. Rather than continuing to fall, concentration was stable or slightly rising: median 43 million/ml in 1996–2000 versus 48 million/ml in 2006–2010 [7], and 44 versus 49 million/ml when the series was extended to 2022 [10]. These levels are, however, already lower than many older reports.

The Danish data are perhaps the strongest point for the sceptics. When the same method is applied to the same population over 26 years, the steep decline seen in the pooled literature does not appear.

What the sceptics of falling sperm counts still have to explain

If sperm counts were the only signal, the artefact argument would be strengthened. They are not. Several independent lines of evidence point the same way.

Testosterone is falling. The Massachusetts Male Aging Study followed randomly selected Boston men aged 45 to 79 over three waves between 1987 and 2004 [11]. Testosterone fell over calendar time independently of ageing. Age-matched, levels dropped about 1.2% a year, and the fall was not explained by changes in weight, smoking or other measured health factors. This is a different hormone, measured by a different method, moving in the same direction.

Testicular cancer has risen. Incidence has roughly doubled since the 1960s in many Western countries [12], and rates have risen in most populations studied worldwide since the 1970s [13]. These figures come from cancer registries, which are much harder to distort through recruitment or counting method than semen studies. Under the TDS hypothesis, testicular cancer and low sperm counts share a common cause.

Obesity is a known mechanism. Rising obesity lowers both semen quality and testosterone. A 2013 meta-analysis of 21 studies found obese men had higher odds of a low or absent sperm count than men of normal weight, and the risk was roughly doubled in the morbidly obese [14].

Endocrine disruptors remain suggestive. Evidence on chemicals such as phthalates, including links to shorter anogenital distance in boys, fits the TDS model [3]. Concerns have also been raised about glyphosate. The human evidence is still debated, and I hope to discuss it in a follow-up article.

The artefact explanation is simple and accounts for the geographic spread and the instability of the early data. It does not explain falling testosterone, rising testicular cancer or the known effect of obesity. Each needs its own explanation, so the inversion counter-argument is more a critique than a replacement model.

The consensus

The consensus is that sperm counts have fallen by about half. That rests on the premise that measurements taken across six decades, by different laboratories and methods, in differently recruited populations, can be pooled into one reasonably comparable time series.

The urgent next step

Even if there is only the slightest possibility that sperm counts are falling (and the balance of evidence is that they are), this constitutes a potential existential emergency. If falling sperm counts could cause mass infertility in couples within the next 50 years, surely this deserves urgent investigation. The most dramatic possible outcome is that human beings could become extinct within a relatively short timeframe. So, what should be done? My suggestions are as follows.

Firstly

We need to collect definitive prospective evidence from multiple cohorts of men that allows a definitive answer to the question of falling sperm counts, using modern analytical techniques and standardised research methodology. This is actually a simple technical task; it just needs the political will to set up such a programme. Because the data would be collected prospectively, methods could readily be standardised across different population groups and geographic areas. There would be no ambiguity about the results of the analytical tests, and full data on all the men taking part could be collected prospectively: age, ethnicity, geographical location, health status, BMI, occupation, where they spent their foetal life, and many other factors. Then we would know for sure.

Secondly

Extensive toxicology and epidemiological studies need to be carried out to establish the potential causes of the falling sperm counts being observed. This could use a Bradford Hill-type approach, of the kind that was so successful in establishing that smoking causes lung cancer.

Thirdly

Although it may seem incomprehensible to readers of this article, there are malicious actors who seem to hate humanity. Therefore, the possibility that pernicious actions have been taken to deliberately reduce sperm counts should not be naively ignored. This could be investigated as an active hypothesis. It would also be realistic to bear in mind that particular groups in the world may be seeking to reduce the numbers of other groups whom they consider undesirable or less desirable than themselves. As there are many ways to manipulate reproductive capacity, this heinous possibility needs to be guarded against. This could end up being the worst possible form of eugenics, and scientific investigation could determine whether it is being enacted.

Conclusion

The best reading of the evidence is that something real is happening to male reproductive health in industrialised countries, but its size is less certain than the headline “50% decline” suggests. The 50% claim may or may not be true, we just can’t answer the question definitively with the current data sets available.

The pooled meta-regressions are the largest body of evidence, and their weakest point is the comparability of old and new data, which can never be checked directly. The cleanest standardised series, from Denmark, shows low but stable counts since the mid-1990s rather than continuing collapse. Meanwhile testosterone, testicular cancer and obesity give independent reasons to think the underlying trend is real.

My tentative conclusion at present is that sperm counts have indeed fallen and continue to trend downwards. The precise size of the fall is much harder to pin down, but it seems highly improbable that the downward trend is an artefact.

Of course, this is just my reading of the data. Do feel free to give your opinions in the comments.

This article explores scientific evidence and alternative hypotheses. It is not medical advice.

References

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