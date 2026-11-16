On 13 December, synthetic folic acid becomes compulsory in UK white flour. I sat down with three doctors to ask what we’re actually being given, and whether anyone has checked it’s safe.

Folate is a vitamin. Folic acid is a lab-made molecule with a drug licence. From December it will be in almost every loaf, pizza base and sausage in the country.

Link for Dr, Clare Craig’s new book on this topic, Laced,

Quotes from the discussion

“You’ve got here a drug that’s being described as a food.” (Dr Clare Craig)

“You don’t give a drug to an entire population and then see if you can measure things in retrospect.” (Dr Clare Craig)

“Just because you reclassify a drug as a food, it doesn’t mean to say it’s safe.” (Prof Angus Dalgleish)

“Think of folate as a fertiliser. It’s one of the ingredients you need for cell division.” (Dr Tim Kelly)

The thing I thought I knew

Until last year, I assumed folic acid was simply a vitamin. It’s on the side of the cereal box next to iron and vitamin D. Pregnant women are told to take it. What could be more wholesome?

Then I started talking to Dr Clare Craig and Dr Tim Kelly, and realised I had it wrong. Recently I sat down with both of them, joined by Professor Angus Dalgleish, an oncologist who has spent decades working out what causes cancer. I wanted to understand why three doctors are so worried about something most of us have never given a second thought.

The timing matters. From 13 December 2026, synthetic folic acid becomes compulsory in all non-wholemeal wheat flour in the UK. That means most bread, pizza, pastry, biscuits and cakes, and a surprising number of other foods besides. Nobody will be asked. Most people won’t even notice. Here is what I learned.

Folate is a vitamin. Folic acid is a drug.

Clare began by untangling the language, because the whole debate depends on it. Folates are a family of B vitamins, collectively vitamin B9. Every cell in the body needs them. They are fundamental to life. You find them in liver, leafy greens and many other ordinary foods. Folic acid is something else. It is an oxidised molecule that does not occur in nature and can only be made in a laboratory. Our bodies handle it badly.

Illustration showing natural folates (vitamin B9) from vegetables, pulses and other foods (left). Synthetic folic acid from a factory being added to flour on the right.

Eventually the liver converts folic acid into a form of folate we can use, so over time your folate stores go up and it looks as though you’ve nourished someone. But for the hours or days while that conversion is happening, a backlog of unmetabolised synthetic folic acid circulates in the blood. In addition, as folic acid is ubiquitous in processed foods, the backlog of unmetabolised folic acid will be topped up every time we eat laced food. That backlog, has health consequences.

Tim came to the subject while researching synthetic additives and children’s health. Like most doctors, he had assumed folic acid was just a vitamin. What struck him was how differently people process it, depending on their genes, and an awkward fact about how it was first tested. The early work was done in rats, and it wasn’t until around 2009 that studies showed rats metabolise folic acid very differently from humans. The rats didn’t build up the backlog. We do.

DHFR stands for dihydrofolate reductase. It’s the enzyme that reduces folic acid, the synthetic form, into the active folate forms your cells actually use for DNA synthesis and repair. If DHFR is slow or overwhelmed, unmetabolised folic acid can accumulate in the blood.

So, DHFR is a bottleneck. In one lab study with human liver tissue, DHFR processed its natural substrate, dihydrofolate, much faster than synthetic folic acid. About thirteen hundred times faster under those conditions.

I think it’s important to emphasise the approximate thirteen-hundred-fold difference in DHFR activity between its natural substrate, dihydrofolate, and synthetic folic acid in human liver tissue. This is a massive bottleneck for the processing of folic acid, allowing to accumulate in the blood and potentially in the body cells.

So, I asked the obvious question: is folic acid really a drug? Clare didn’t hesitate. Our own medicines regulator treats it as one. It has a drug licence, listed side effects, interactions with other medicines and dose-dependent effects. It meets every definition of a drug. Yet because it is being added to flour, it is being treated as a food, and the safety testing we demand of drugs has never been applied.

Tim explained why that worries him. Folate sits right at the top of a crucial process called DNA methylation, which is how cells switch genes on and off. Interfere with those switches and you can cause changes all the way downstream, some of which may not show up for years. We simply don’t have the long-term safety data you would want before giving something like that to everyone.

Folate has two vital roles in the body. First, it helps cells make and copy DNA, allowing cells to divide, grow and repair tissues. Second, it supports DNA methylation, a process involved in controlling which genes are switched on or off. Together, these functions help regulate normal cell activity, growth and development.

Fertiliser for dividing cells

Gus’s alarm bells rang for a different reason. Oncologists are being asked to explain an extraordinary rise in colorectal cancer, increasingly in younger people. Everyone assumes it must be something in our diet. When he learned that what was going into flour wasn’t natural folate but folic acid, he made an immediate connection. Some of the main drugs used to treat colorectal cancer, such as 5-FU and its many variants, work by blocking exactly these folate pathways.

Tim offered a simple way to picture it. Think of folate as a fertiliser: one of the ingredients a cell needs to divide. Much of cancer treatment is about stopping cells dividing. So, adding something to the national diet that helps cell division is not obviously a good idea. And cancers evolve, which is how they eventually prevail and kill people, whereas our own genetics don’t. A tumour could genetically adapt to use the synthetic molecule better than the rest of the body does.

There is also the question of how folic acid gets into cells. Clare’s analogy is a rusty key in a lock. Folic acid binds very tightly to one of the folate receptors, receptor alpha, and may not let go easily, which can block natural folate from getting in. This matters most for the brain, because receptor alpha is how folates reach the cerebrospinal fluid. Until the liver has cleared the folic acid, that door may be partly jammed.

If there is a rusty key stuck in the lock it won’t turn the lock properly and will be harder to pull out. This means the people won’t be able to get into the house. There is an irony here. Folic acid may actually reduce the amount of natural folate getting into our cells where it performs essential functions.

Then there are folate receptors we barely understand. Receptor beta sits on immune cells called macrophages. Receptor gamma, Clare told me, has no known function, and has no counterpart in rodents that could be used to study it. We are tinkering with a system we do not understand.

Gus reminded us how powerful diet is. When Japanese families, with traditionally low rates of colorectal cancer, settled on America’s west coast, it wasn’t long before their rates matched those of other Americans.

That tells you how little genetics has to do with it, and how much food and environment does. It doesn’t prove folic acid is the culprit. But it does tell you that changing what an entire population eats can move cancer rates.

I asked whether, if colorectal cancer is a concern, other glandular cancers might be too. Gus thought it plausible. Bowel, prostate, lung and pancreatic cancers can all be adenocarcinomas, arising from glandular tissue. If you can feed one, you could feed others. He also noted that rarer cancers with unusual tissue types seem to be turning up more often, including in younger people.

“America did it, so it must be fine”

The main reassurance we hear is that the United States has fortified flour for decades. Clare pointed out that America began around 1996 and made it mandatory by 1998. What followed was a marked rise in colorectal cancer. At the same time, though, bowel screening was opened up to Medicare patients, so the hump could be put down to more screening finding more cancers. She doesn’t believe anyone has properly worked out how much was screening and how much might have been folic acid. And with respect to our American friends, the US has hardly been a beacon of good health since 1998.

We are about to repeat the same muddle. The government says it will monitor the effects here. But the UK is changing its own bowel screening at the same moment, lowering the threshold for referral to colonoscopy. Any rise in cancers can conveniently then be attributed to screening. As Clare put it, you don’t answer a scientific question by giving a drug to an entire population and trying to measure the consequences afterwards. Honest monitoring would mean fixing the criteria in advance and holding everything else steady. None of that has happened.

There was dissent from the start. When the advisory committee first recommended fortification back in 2006, one member repeatedly objected that it posed a colorectal cancer risk. Committees tend to drift towards a dominant view, and if you ask people what to put into flour, they will tend to want to put something in. But a persistent dissenter means there was no true consensus, and that voice wasn’t heeded.

Supporters of fortification point to a meta-analysis pooling randomised trials of around 50,000 people, which found no overall increase in cancer. To this Clare has three objections. First, none of those trials was designed to test safety; they were looking for benefits. Second, follow-up was only around five years, far too short for cancer. Third, when the trials are broken down by dose, those using one milligram a day or less, the range relevant to fortified flour, showed a statistically significant increase in cancer of roughly 18 to 23 per cent, even within five years. The confidence interval was wide, from about 6 to 40 per cent, because the trials were small. But it is a signal.

The usual reply is that high doses showed no such problem. That, Clare argues, is a blind spot. We accept that drugs do different things at different doses: low-dose aspirin thins the blood, a higher dose relieves pain. Yet toxicology often assumes harm only rises with dose, so if a huge dose doesn’t kill the mice, a small one must be safe. If you have evidence of harm at a low dose, it counts.

How it became law without a debate

The machinery of government moves slowly. After the 2006 recommendation came a consultation in 2019. Then, in 2021, during lockdown, when ministers were changing rules almost daily, the regulations were laid to start the process. There was no House of Commons debate. The concerns raised here, along with others about allergies, people with low vitamin B12 and children’s exposure, were never voiced in Parliament.

The final step was signed off in November 2024, shortly after Labour came to power. So the Conservatives drove it forward and Labour finished it. With both main parties involved, there is no obvious political opposition.

The day before that sign-off, adding folic acid to our flour would have been illegal, because we have long-standing laws protecting the purity of flour. The day after, it was allowed. By September 2025 most millers were already adding it, while labels lagged behind. From 13 December 2026 it becomes compulsory, at a fixed level, in all non-wholemeal wheat flour.

What about choice?

Clare told us that during the discussions, officials considered people who might want to avoid it, such as those with cancer, and concluded they could simply eat wholemeal bread. The law says wholemeal bread should contain only wholemeal flour. In practice, many wholemeal loaves contain white flour too, and check the label and you’ll often find folic acid. There is no protected product. No exemption for gluten-free, ancient grains or, remarkably, organic flour. I buy organic precisely to avoid synthetic additives. That choice is being taken away.

Folic acid turns up everywhere flour does: breakfast cereals, pizzas, even some sausages. The only real way to avoid it at home is to bake with flour from a very small mill, which is exempt. However, ost people will never know there’s an issue to avoid.

The evidence for the benefit

Why do it at all? To prevent neural tube defects such as spina bifida. Clare described the sinking feeling she had when she first found problems with folic acid. Its role in preventing birth defects was one of medicine’s great supposed success stories of the 1990s. Nobody wants to be the person arguing against that. So before taking a stand, she went back to the evidence for the benefit. It didn’t take long. There were only five randomised controlled trials.

Four of them used high doses, five milligrams a day, in women who had already had a pregnancy affected by a neural tube defect. That is a pharmaceutical dose in a high-risk group, and it reduced the risk in later pregnancies. Nobody objects to that kind of targeted treatment.

The fifth trial, published in 1992, involved ordinary women planning a pregnancy. They received 800 micrograms of folic acid in a multivitamin, more than most pregnant women are advised to take. The comparison group got a mixture of trace elements including manganese and copper, an odd choice of control. There were six neural tube defects in the comparison group and none in the multivitamin group. That was declared enough. It was deemed unethical to do further research, and the policy was rolled out.

Two years later, the same researchers reported something troubling. On closer analysis, the multivitamin group had many more pregnancy losses: around nine for every neural tube defect prevented. They raised the possibility that the apparent benefit came from affected pregnancies being lost, not from defects being prevented.

Having been told further research was unethical, they had little means of pressing the point, and it slipped out of view. Clare noted that in some strains of mice, folic acid increases pregnancy losses, consistent with that explanation.

The population picture is not simple either. Neural tube defects had been falling year on year for decades, long before fortification, and historically came in epidemic waves, which is not what you’d expect from a dietary deficiency. Rates even fell during wartime rationing. No folate-deficient group of mothers was ever identified, and women with high folate levels still had affected pregnancies.

Clare’s leading causative hypothesis, which she says should at least be ruled out, is heavy metal exposure: mercury, arsenic and lead, which have declined over the same period. In Bangladesh, folic acid appears to protect against neural tube defects in women exposed to moderate arsenic. That suggests the story is more complicated than “eat folate, avoid birth defects”.

She accepts folic acid may genuinely help high-risk women, and explained how. Closing the neural tube is like doing up a zip. The sides must grow at the right rate, the right genes must switch on in sequence, and the final sealing step depends on activated vitamin A. Research in the past year suggests folic acid boosts that vitamin A activation. That’s a drug effect, not a food effect.

Then she did the arithmetic. The government expects to prevent around 200 affected pregnancies a year. Clare estimates that around 28 of those would have resulted in a child living with disability. Taken at face value, that’s a benefit of roughly 830 quality-adjusted life years a year. That benefit would be cancelled out by about a hundred extra cancers a year, or by each of us losing six minutes of life expectancy a year. Neither could ever be detected by the monitoring planned. When the harm needed to outweigh the benefit is too small to measure, you shouldn’t proceed.

Cancer takes decades, not five years

Is five years of follow-up enough to judge whether something causes cancer? Gus answered with history. Early in his career, a major investigation into asbestos and mesothelioma concluded after 20 years that the evidence wasn’t strong enough. By 30 years, the link was obvious. Some cancers take three or even four decades to appear after exposure.

He told us about his own research work on liver cancer in Sydney. He was taught, and had to write in exams, that liver cancer was caused by alcohol. Then he saw patients who didn’t drink. When testing for hepatitis B became possible in the early 1980s, he gathered blood samples from everyone who had died of primary liver cancer in Sydney over two or three years. Virtually all were positive, against one or two per cent of controls. That link is now textbook medicine. It took someone willing to question the consensus.

The same goes for smoking. Old medical journals carried cigarette adverts aimed at doctors. It was around 20 years after doctors grasped the danger before governments acted. Gus’s frustration is that the lessons haven’t been learned. Committees still prize consensus. When he has dissented, he has sometimes found he wasn’t invited back. Science and scientific consensus are not the same thing.

Cancer often develops over many years or even decades. After an initial exposure or biological trigger, a long dormant period may pass before a tumour becomes clinically detectable. This is why short follow-up studies can miss important delayed harms and underestimate long-term cancer risk.

Clare added one more data point. In the one trial with ten years of follow-up, prostate cancer risk was about 2.7 times higher in the folic acid group. Prostate cancer is another adenocarcinoma, exactly what you’d predict if the glandular-tissue concern is real. As a man of a certain age, I find that sobering. Multiplied across the population, it’s a risk I wouldn’t accept.

Why hasn’t the long-term safety study been done?

Partly because of how research is funded. Projects happen when scientists propose them, and a decade-long safety study of a huge population is expensive and offers little to advance a career. The government could commission appropriate research but hasn’t. Meanwhile, as fortification spreads worldwide, finding an unexposed comparison group gets harder every year. And recall that the original pregnancy research was halted as “unethical”. How can it ever be unethical to find out the truth? A trial comparing folic acid with natural methylfolate in women planning a pregnancy would be simple and, with consent, entirely ethical. Tim would like to see the same scrutiny applied to infant formula, which contains a lot of folic acid.

Consent, and a better way

Two principles sit at the heart of medicine: first, do no harm, and informed consent. As Tim put it, both are being trampled here. If I eat a bowl of cereal or a slice of toast, I’m taking a licensed drug I never agreed to. Seventy million people haven’t consented to this. Tim’s message to the Chief Medical Officer was simple: please stop putting drugs in our food.

None of this means ignoring women at risk. There is a better way. Target the women who need help. Where supplements are appropriate, natural folate such as methylfolate is surely preferable to a synthetic oxidised molecule. Better still, improve diets. Folate-rich foods, from liver pâté to leafy greens, would benefit health in many ways, not just one.

The official argument is that at-risk women are hard to reach and many pregnancies are unplanned. Folic acid is already free from GPs for women trying to conceive, yet uptake is low. Clare could find no sign of a serious education campaign before this decision. A schools campaign was only launched in September 2026, rather late in the day.

What you can do

Clare started a parliamentary petition calling on the government to end the mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid. When we recorded, it had passed 117,000 signatures, comfortably over the 100,000 needed for Parliament to consider a debate.

A Westminster Hall debate won’t be voted on, but it puts these concerns on the record in Hansard for the first time. The more signatures, the stronger the hand of the MPs speaking.

The petition makes the point plainly: folic acid is a medicine, not a food, and it is wrong to medicate an entire population without its knowledge or consent in the hope that a minority might benefit. The NHS itself lists groups who should be cautious about folic acid, including people with cancer, people with a stent and those with low vitamin B12, which is common in older people. Avoiding it is getting harder as wholemeal and gluten-free products add it voluntarily too.

If you live in the UK, search for “folic acid petition” and add your name before it closes on 8 December 2026. A couple of hundred thousand signatures, or a quarter of a million, would be better still.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/769589

At the very least, read the label. And ask yourself why something with a drug licence is about to be in almost every loaf in the country, without anyone asking you first.