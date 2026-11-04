John’s Substack

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Mark1's avatar
Mark1
2h

Excellent. Thank you.

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Baldmichael
1h

Modern immunology is necessarily complex so as to justify employing immunologists who can’t see the wood for the trees. This is true of modern medicine in general.

It is an excuse to make people think how clever they are and justify paying them large sums of money.

The body is designed to be in homoeostasis, a balance between plus and minus as we are electrochemical beings. We are like buildings, if we are incorrectly built in the first place due to damage in conception and growth in the womb then we suffer accordingly. This will also occur thereafter in development as we grow if we are incorrectly fed and watered as it were or damaged by various toxic substances including vaccines.

We have no natural immunity per se, only a system that is either well maintained or not to varying degrees.

As to the medical profession, it is forever learning but never coming to knowledge of the truth.

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