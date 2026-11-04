We begin with nineteenth-century ideas about disease and progress through germ theory, antibodies, innate immunity, hypersensitivity, mucosal immunity, autoimmunity and finally the emergence of cellular immunology.

A central theme throughout the conversation is that infectious disease cannot be understood simply by identifying the organism responsible. Rather it is the emergent result from the outcome of a host–parasite interactive relationship.

Diagrammatic review of the developments in understanding of immunity covered in this discussion

The host–parasite relationship

This is described as the interaction between the pathogen and the way the host responds to it. The same microorganism can exist harmlessly in one person while producing severe disease in another.

Robert uses meningococcal carriage as an example. These bacterial organisms may be present in the nasopharynx of healthy people without causing illness, while occasionally producing rapidly life-threatening invasive disease. Thus, the clinical manifestations of infection reflect two interacting factors: the direct effects of the organism and the host immune response.

An immune response may successfully contain an infection, but an excessive or inappropriate immune reaction may itself cause tissue damage. This balance between protection and immunopathology becomes one of the major recurring themes of the discussion.

From humoral theory to germ theory

Before the later nineteenth century, Western medicine was still strongly influenced by ancient concepts such as the four humours and the idea of miasma.

Disease was thought to result from disturbances in a general bodily fluid (humoral) balance rather than from specific microorganisms. Miasma theory was the idea that diseases, like cholera or plague, were caused by “bad air”. This could be produced by noxious vapours coming off rotting material, general filth, waste and stagnant water. It was the dominant theory in Europe for centuries, right up until the 19th century. People thought (not unreasonably) that if something smelt bad, then it could make them sick.

The great conceptual breakthrough, and move away from these traditional theories of disease came with Louis Pasteur and other pioneers of germ theory.

Pasteur’s work established the principle that particular microorganisms could be associated with particular diseases. Medicine therefore moved from a largely nonspecific concept of disease to one based on specific causation. Different bacteria (and the latest discovered viruses) could cause different forms of disease, and the body could apparently generate equally specific responses against them.

Researchers subsequently discovered substances in blood capable of neutralising particular organisms. These became known as antibodies. This was one of the foundations of modern immunology, a specific germ (microorganism) inducing a specific immunological response targeted against that germ.

Vaccination and active immunity

Once the specificity of the immune response was appreciated, it became possible to deliberately stimulate immunity without producing the full disease. Microorganisms could be killed or weakened while retaining structures capable of stimulating an immune response. Administration of these preparations encouraged the recipient to produce protective immunity. This became the principle of active immunisation.

Pasteur’s work on anthrax and rabies is discussed as an early example of this transformation in medicine. Researchers discovered that organisms, toxins or components of microorganisms could be modified sufficiently to prevent them inducing serious disease while still provoking protective immunity.

The discussion emphasises how conceptually straightforward this discovery was: expose the immune system safely to something resembling the pathogen, allowing the body to develop immunity before encountering the active infection.

Passive immunity

A parallel approach involved producing antibodies in another animal and transferring those antibodies into a patient.

For example, horses could be immunised against a bacterial organism. Then, their serum, containing antibodies against that organism, could be administered to infected patients. Unlike vaccination, the patient did not have to manufacture the antibodies themselves. This was termed passive immunisation. Passive because the individual received immunity without actively producing the antibodies themselves, they were passive recipients.

The distinction therefore emerged between active and passive immunity.

Active immunity

In this form of immunity, the individual’s immune system produces its own response following exposure to an antigen.

Passive immunity

In which premanufactured antibodies are transferred from another organism. Indeed, this is the passive mechanism used in the transplacental transfer of protective antibodies from mothers’ circulation into the baby (foetal) circulation. Further transfer of antibodies occurs during breastfeeding especially during the initial phases where colostrum is primarily produced.

Both the active and passive approaches represented major advances in the ability to manipulate the host–parasite relationship.

Antibodies can protect — but can also cause damage

It soon became apparent that immune responses were not invariably beneficial. Experiments involving foreign antigens sometimes produced severe inflammatory reactions instead of protection. This observation led to the concept of hypersensitivity.

The same broad immune system capable of protecting against infection could, under different circumstances, injure the host. Antibodies could initiate powerful inflammatory mechanisms, and these mechanisms could become damaging if activated excessively or inappropriately.

Robert describes the relationship between antibodies and the innate immune system using a military analogy. The antibody provides specificity — rather like a commander identifying the target — while nonspecific (innate) immune mechanisms provide much of the destructive force.

Among these innate mechanisms is the complement system, a cascade of soluble proteins capable of amplifying immune reactions and damaging target bacterial membranes. This amplification is biologically necessary because microorganisms reproduce rapidly. The immune system must respond quickly and powerfully. However, the response must also be precise, because these mechanisms are powerful, their activation must be tightly controlled.

Inflammation is therefore not inherently harmful. It is fundamentally a response to injury or infection. When properly directed it contributes to protection, only when inflammation is excessive or misdirected will it cause pathology.

Innate and adaptive immunity work together

The discussion therefore develops a distinction between two major components of immunity.

Adaptive or specific immunity

This involves highly specific recognition of antigens by antibodies and lymphocytes.

Innate immunity

Consists of older, less antigen-specific defence mechanisms that evolved long before the adaptive immune system.

The two should not be regarded as completely independent systems. They work together. Adaptive immune responses help direct powerful innate mechanisms towards appropriate targets, while innate immune mechanisms also help activate and shape subsequent adaptive responses.

Robert repeatedly stresses that immune protection depends on this interaction and regulation rather than on any one component operating by itself.

Different forms of hypersensitivity

Early researchers noticed that hypersensitivity reactions differed according to how rapidly they appeared.

A very rapid reaction could occur within minutes. This was subsequently associated with IgE, (immunoglobulin type E), mast-cell activation and mediators such as histamine, providing the mechanism underlying many forms of allergy, including hay fever, allergic asthma and eczema.

Mast cells are immune cells that are present in tissues like skin, lungs, and gut. Unlike other immune cells, they do not circulate the blood. They contain many granules of histamine and other chemicals. They may be activated by the presence of an allergen or an infection. This will cause them to degranulate releasing histamine, and other pro inflammatory substances into tissues. These will then induce the local characteristic features of inflammation such as heat, pain, redness, swelling and irritation. If there is a widespread activation of mast cells, this can lead to mass release of histamine which will induce severe systemic reaction reactions such as an anaphylaxis.

A second reaction developing over a period of hours could involve IgG antibodies and complement.

A third reaction appeared only much later and could not be transferred using serum. This suggested that the response was mediated not by circulating antibody but by cells. This became known as delayed-type hypersensitivity and was eventually associated with T lymphocytes. The tuberculin or Mantoux skin test is discussed as a classic example of this delayed response.

These observations were an early indication that antibodies alone could not explain immunity.

Autoimmunity

Another major conceptual breakthrough came from the discovery that the immune system could react against the body’s own tissues.

Paul Ehrlich had argued that the body should normally avoid immune reactions against itself — an idea associated with the expression horror autotoxicus.

However, researchers soon demonstrated antibodies reacting against components of the patient’s own body. This established the concept of autoimmunity, immunity against one’s own tissues. So, unfortunately, it transpired that the immune system was well capable of having devastating effects on the body’s own tissues when pathologically stimulated.

Our discussion uses type 1 diabetes and systemic lupus erythematosus as examples. In autoimmune disease, components of the body become targets of immune responses that would normally be directed against foreign antigens.

The immune system must therefore solve two simultaneous problems: it must react powerfully against foreign organisms while maintaining tolerance towards self.

The thymus gland eventually became recognised as one of the important organs involved in selecting and regulating immune cells, so that strongly self-reactive cells are normally eliminated or controlled.

The thymus is a small gland just behind the sternum. It is responsible for the early development and controlling of T lymphocytes, (T for thymus). It is important for the “education” of lymphocytes in differentiating between self and non-self-antigens. After puberty, it reduces in size and activity.

The discovery of immune compartments

Another major theme in our discussion is immune compartmentalisation.

Early immunology concentrated heavily on events occurring in the bloodstream, that is systemic immunity. However, observations during the early twentieth century suggested that immune responses could also operate locally at surfaces such as those lining the gastrointestinal, urogenital and respiratory tracts.

Robert discusses the work of Alexandre Besredka, who observed immune activity associated with the gut and experimented with oral immunisation against intestinal infections.

The principle that emerged was that mucosal surfaces possess specialised forms of immunity that are not identical to systemic immunity. This becomes particularly important when considering respiratory infections.

The immune requirements at the surface of the respiratory tract are different from those in the bloodstream or deeper tissues. Robert points out that respiratory bacteria and viruses should therefore be considered partly in terms of mucosal versus systemic immunity, rather than treating immunity as though it operates identically throughout the body.

The common mucosal immune system

The discussion then describes later work demonstrating communication between mucosal sites. Robert pays tribute to his mentor John Bienenstock, whom he describes as an important figure in modern mucosal immunology. Bienenstock’s work helped establish the principle that immune cells activated at one mucosal site may migrate to other mucosal tissues. This suggested the existence of a common mucosal immune system, albeit associated with different anatomical structures.

Antibodies associated with mucosal immunity also differ from those dominating systemic immunity. Secretory IgA is particularly important at mucosal surfaces and, unlike IgG-mediated systemic responses, generally produces less complement-driven inflammation.

This makes biological sense: surfaces such as the respiratory and gastrointestinal epithelium are constantly exposed to foreign material and microorganisms. A highly inflammatory response to every antigen would cause enormous tissue damage.

Oral immunisation and respiratory disease

Robert describes his own research attempting to exploit the mucosal immune system therapeutically.

His research group investigated preparations derived from bacteria associated with respiratory infections. These organisms were killed and administered orally in formulations designed to survive passage through the stomach sufficiently to stimulate mucosal immune mechanisms.

Here is a diagram of the common mucosal immune system, illustrating it is a natural physiological process. It starts with everyday exposure to small amounts of airway bacteria that are cleared up, coughed or wafted into the upper airway and then swallowed. Next, the swallowed antigens from the airway are sampled in the Peyer’s patches in the small intestine, which activates B cells and T cells. These immune cells travel via lymph and blood, and then home to the respiratory mucosa where they support immune defence.

Robert describes studies in people with chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in which this approach was associated with a substantial reduction in hospital admissions.

The broader immunological principle is that immunity may sometimes be strengthened most effectively by stimulating the compartment in which protection is actually locally required, rather than simply generating systemic antibody.

Our talk also discusses European oral preparations containing mixtures of bacterial components, which are described as producing a more general stimulation of immune activity rather than the greater specificity sought with selected bacterial preparations.

Serum sickness

The historical use of animal serum provides another illustration of the capacity of antibodies to cause disease. When horse serum containing therapeutic antibodies was injected into humans, the recipient could form antibodies against the foreign horse proteins.

Antigen and antibody could then combine with complement to form pathological immune complexes. These complexes could circulate and become deposited in small blood vessels and tissues, including the kidneys, skin, joints and gastrointestinal tract. Complement activation then recruited inflammatory cells such as neutrophils, producing tissue injury.

Clinical consequences could therefore include: glomerulonephritis, arthritis, skin eruptions or urticaria, vasculitis, and other inflammatory symptoms. This syndrome became known as serum sickness.

The same general mechanism also provided an important model for understanding autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, where immune complexes may contain the body’s own antigens rather than foreign horse proteins.

The study of serum sickness therefore contributed greatly to understanding complement, immune complexes, inflammation and autoimmune disease.

The emergence of cellular immunity

By the middle of the twentieth century, it had become increasingly clear that antibodies could not explain every immune phenomenon. Experiments showed that some immune reactions could be transferred from one animal to another using lymphocytes (a form of white blood cells) rather than serum.

The decisive development came through investigations of the thymus gland when Jacques Miller demonstrated that removing the thymus from newborn mice profoundly impaired several forms of immunity. Cells originating from the thymus became known as T cells.

A second major lymphocyte population was recognised as the B-cell system responsible for antibody production. During active infection B cells will differentiate into a population of cells referred to as plasma cells which are capable of producing large volumes of antibody.

The cellular era

Immunology therefore moved from an antibody-centred model into the cellular era.

B cells and plasma cells

The discussion explains an important distinction between B lymphocytes and plasma cells.

B cells carry immunoglobulin molecules on their surface that function as highly specific antigen receptors. When the appropriate antigen binds to that preformed receptor, the B cell can be selected and stimulated to proliferate. This process is described as colonial selection and expansion. Some of the descendant B cells then differentiate into plasma cells.

Plasma cells are essentially specialised antibody factories. Rather than retaining the antibody predominantly as a membrane bound receptor, they secrete large quantities of a particular antibody into body fluids generating a humoral immunity.

This provided the cellular explanation for antibody specificity: a particular antigen selects a lymphocyte bearing the appropriate receptor, which then proliferates into a clonal group, producing antibodies of the same specificity. It has been estimated that the antibodies in circulating B cells are capable of recognising billions of different foreign antigens.

Abnormal proliferation of plasma cells can produce multiple myeloma, whereas malignant transformation at other stages of B-cell development can produce various B-cell lymphomas.

Clonal selection and the “forbidden clone”

Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet’s work provided a theoretical framework explaining specificity, first intimated by Paul Ehrlich in our earlier section on autoimmunity.

According to clonal selection theory, individual lymphocytes possess receptors of particular specificity. When an antigen encounters the appropriate lymphocyte, that cell is selected and expands clonally, producing large numbers of cells directed against the same antigen.

Burnet also had to explain why the immune system normally does not attack the body itself. This led to the idea that self-reactive clones should normally be deleted or controlled during development. Those escaping this process were sometimes referred to as forbidden clones, offering a possible mechanism for autoimmunity.

The principle introduced something fundamental into immunology: the immune response was not simply about antibodies floating in the blood. It involved selection, proliferation and regulation of specialised populations of cells.

T-helper cells and immune regulation

Further discoveries demonstrated that T cells themselves comprise different functional populations.

Some T cells help B cells produce antibodies. Other T-cell populations regulate, suppress or terminate immune responses. Cytotoxic T cells can directly kill infected or abnormal cells.

The older terminology of “helper” and “suppressor” T cells was relatively simple compared with the much more elaborate regulatory networks recognised today, but the essential principle remains extremely important: immune responses are regulated.

T-helper cells also illustrate the importance of cellular immunity in disease, as illustrated by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) leading to the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome(AIDS)

HIV, specifically targets CD4-positive T-helper cells. Progressive depletion of these cells undermines immune regulation and defence, and CD4 (as proxy for the T-helper cells) counts became an important indicator of disease progression.

Bringing the systems together

By this stage in the historical development of immunology, the apparently simple antibody model had become a collaborative system.

B cells supplied antibody specificity and were later responsible for the production of the antibodies. T cells helped regulate and direct immune responses.

Innate immune mechanisms provided rapid and powerful effector functions such as complement amplified antibody-mediated responses.

Mucosal immunity provided specialised protection at exposed body surfaces.

Regulatory mechanisms prevented these powerful systems from attacking the host unnecessarily.

The next major stage, only introduced at the end of our conversation, involves antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells. These form an important bridge between innate and adaptive immunity.

The discussion therefore ends where it began: with the host–parasite relationship. Whether exposure to a microorganism results in harmless colonisation, effective immunity, severe infection, allergy, hypersensitivity or autoimmune injury depends not simply on the pathogen but on the regulation and location of the host immune response.

Conclusion

The central achievement of the hundred years covered in the discussion is the progressive opening of what Professor Clancy describes as the immunological “black box.”

Medicine moved from vague ideas of humoral imbalance and miasma to the recognition of microorganisms, specific antibodies, complement, hypersensitivity, autoimmunity, immune complexes, specialised mucosal compartments and finally interacting populations of B and T lymphocytes.

At each stage a discovery that initially appeared to complicate immunology actually helped explain previously puzzling observations.

The most important lesson is that the immune system should not be viewed simply as a mechanism for destroying pathogens. It is a highly regulated biological network in which the same mechanisms can produce protection or injury depending on where, when and to what degree they are activated.

This historical approach also helps explain why modern immunology is necessarily complex. Antibodies, B cells, T cells and innate immunity are not separate competing explanations of immunity; they are interconnected components of the same system.

The discussion concludes by looking ahead to the next stages in that development: monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, molecular immunology, immunogenetics, allergy, immunodeficiency, immunosuppression and cancer. The overall aim is to continue simplifying the conceptual structure of immunology without becoming simplistic, showing how modern understanding emerged layer by layer from the discoveries of earlier generations. We all stand on the shoulders of giants.

Review of the history of immunity