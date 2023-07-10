John’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Seven Principles of Public Life
With reference to The Banality of Evil, Download and listen on the go....
17 hrs ago
•
John Campbell
71
Share this post
John’s Substack
The Seven Principles of Public Life
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
November 2024
55% increase in stroke in people in their 50s
Need a free and open discussion on the possible causes.
Nov 21
•
John Campbell
280
Share this post
John’s Substack
55% increase in stroke in people in their 50s
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
100
Wreckage, root causes and solutions in the post covid era.
Beyond Blame, with Dr. Tim Kelly
Nov 15
•
John Campbell
133
Share this post
John’s Substack
Wreckage, root causes and solutions in the post covid era.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
70
July 2023
96,540 extra UK cardiovascular deaths
Over 500 additional deaths a week
Jul 10, 2023
•
John Campbell
266
Share this post
John’s Substack
96,540 extra UK cardiovascular deaths
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
63
WHO power grab
Warning to the European Parliament
Jul 10, 2023
•
John Campbell
100
Share this post
John’s Substack
WHO power grab
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Prevention of cancer
Better than cure
Jul 7, 2023
•
John Campbell
119
Share this post
John’s Substack
Prevention of cancer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Batch-dependent safety of Pfizer batches
Some batches had many more adverse reactions reported than others
Jul 6, 2023
•
John Campbell
118
Share this post
John’s Substack
Batch-dependent safety of Pfizer batches
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
Dramatic rise in childhood diabetes
A disease which lasts for life
Jul 5, 2023
•
John Campbell
70
Share this post
John’s Substack
Dramatic rise in childhood diabetes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Latest US National Intelligence on the Lab leak debate
This is my video on this rather unimpressive report.
Jul 2, 2023
•
John Campbell
115
Share this post
John’s Substack
Latest US National Intelligence on the Lab leak debate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
June 2023
Update from John
Substack will remain free
Jun 15, 2023
•
John Campbell
271
Share this post
John’s Substack
Update from John
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
56
Ongoing excess deaths
Multifactorial causes, but I cannot discuss them all.
Jun 11, 2023
•
John Campbell
149
Share this post
John’s Substack
Ongoing excess deaths
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
Covid disinformation unit was in 'hourly contact' with tech firms
This is my latest video discussing these new revelations.
Jun 11, 2023
•
John Campbell
112
Share this post
John’s Substack
Covid disinformation unit was in 'hourly contact' with tech firms
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
© 2024 John Campbell
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts